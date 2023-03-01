LINCOLN — It’s true the Gothenburg girls basketball team got outscored 7-0 in the final minute of regulation on Wednesday afternoon.

Yes. That run, and the ensuing 45-38 loss to Adams Central in a C1 girls state basketball quarterfinal matchup at Devaney Center, is going to hurt for awhile.

But, the way the Swedes played over the several minutes in the second half might take the sting out of the loss a little bit.

The Swedes (20-5) trailed by 13 points less than two minutes into the third quarter but rallied to take a one-point lead roughly midway through the fourth.

The Swedes also had the ball and seemed set up for a shot tied at 38-38 late in regulation before a turnover and an ensuing go-ahead layup by Adams-Central’s 6-foot-4 center Rachel Goodon with 55 seconds left.

The Patriots (25-1) also hit 5-of-6 free throws in the final 40 seconds to advance to a semifinal matchup with undefeated Bridgeport on Friday.

“I think (the players) showed a lot of grit, a lot of heart,” Swedes coach Kassie Schuett said.

Aubrey O’Hare had a team-high 14 points for the Swedes, who were making a second-straight state appearance Evert and Ashlyn Richeson added nine and seven points, respectively.

Goodon had a game-high 15 points for the Patriots, including seven in the fourth quarter.

“We were pretty stagnant on offense there in the fourth quarter and couldn’t get a lot of good looks (at the basket),” Adams Cental coach Evan Smith said. “We just kind of made the decision (as a coaching staff) that we’ve got to pound (the ball) into Rachel and find ways to get her it. She finished a couple really good looks at the rim and then some free throws down the stretch.

“She’s a special player who does a lot of good things for us, both on offense and defense,” Smith said. “I’m just proud of the way she finished.”

Both teams struggled to finish much offensively in the first half. Gothenburg was just 3-of-19 from the field as Adams Central took a 23-13 lead into the break.

“i thought we got some good looks overall, but we only had 19 shots, which is not good on our end,” Schuett said. “I think the majority of that was because of (Adams Central). They played good pressure defense and we knew that was going to happen. Overall (the shots) just didn’t fall.

“We got the looks we wanted and shot when we were open but just couldn’t get anything to sink,” Schuett said. “When we finally got (shots) to fall, we started to attack the rim and got some (foul) calls to go our way.”

Adams Central beat Gothenburg 54-37 on Dec. 9 and it looked in the second half that the Patriots might be on the verge of pulling away again, especially after Goodon hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to open the third quarter.

But the Swedes chipped away over the final six minutes of the frame and got to within 33-28 to start the fourth.

“We just started piecing together a couple baskets in a row and made a couple defensive stops,” Strauser said. “We just started playing really clean defensively, got some steals and some good looks offensively (off the turnovers).”

The Swedes continued that momentum and Evert hit a 3-pointer to give Gothenburg a 36-35 lead with 3:55 left in regulation.

Goodon scored four straight points to give the Patriots the lead back at 38-36 but Richeson tied the game with a steal and lay-up with just over two minutes left.

The Swedes forced a turnover on the ensuing Patriots possession and seemed poised to take the final shot in regulation. It ended in a turnover and the Patriots took advantage from there.

“We were running a play but we just didn’t get the look we wanted out of it,” Strauser said. “We just played for each other and played the best we could until the very end.”

Gothenburg (38):

Ashlyn Richeson 7, Kynlee Strauser 5, Clara Evert 9, Aubrey O’Hare 14, Ellarey Harm 3.

Adams Central (45):

Kadi Kimberly 8, Gracie Weichman 5, Briley Nienhueser 3, Megyn Scott 9, Kylie Lancaster 2, Lauryn Scott 3, Rachel Goodon 15