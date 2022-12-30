Gothenburg girls edge Hershey to win Greg Miller Memorial tournament title

HERSHEY — Gothenburg and Hershey run different systems but there are similarities in the two prep girls basketball teams style of play.

"I feel we're both physical and aggressive teams on defense ... and we wear our emotions on our sleeves so to say," Swedes coach Kassie Schuett said after her team edged Hershey 40-32 on Friday in the Greg Miller Memorial tournament title game.

Ashlyn Richeson had a game-high 14 points, and Ellarey Harm and Kynlee Strauser added nine and eight points, respectively, as the Swedes (8-1) beat Hershey in the tournament final for the second straight year.

Gothenburg closed the game out on a 6-2 run to beat the Panthers for the second time this season. Hershey (7-2) came up empty on seven of its final eight offensive possessions after a 10-point deficit was closed to 34-30 with under four minutes left in regulation.

Ali Vaughn had a team-high 11 points for the Panthers, and Michalee Brownawell added six points.

"We had some good looks," Hershey coach Alex Lowther said, "but then sometimes we did too much dribbling when we needed to pass. Give credit (to Gothenburg). They bent but they never broke.

"One thing we wanted to do was cut down on (Gothenburg's) second-chance opportunities," Lowther said. "I thought we did a really good job at that because they killed us on the boards last time."

Hershey scored the first five points of the second half to take a 22-21 lead. but the Swedes then went on an 11-2 run to close out the third quarter. Richeson had seven points during that run, including a pair of 3-pointers.

"Ashlyn is one of our leaders," Schuett said. "She is a captain on our team, she's a three-year starter and she wants to help carry our team rather than let us fold.

"We're a veteran team now," Schuett said. "We've got a lot of juniors and a lot of seniors who are able to make those big plays when they need to. Our top five girls played a lot of minutes (Friday) and a lot of them did it with four fouls. They played with grit and they played with heart. That's all that we can ask for."

BOYS

Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Hershey 36

Aidan George and Austin Zachry scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, as the Panthers fell to an undefeated Cardinals squad in the boys tournament title game.

Ty Bennett had 20 points and four of his team's 10 3-pointers as Doniphan-Trumbull improved to 10-0. Jake Collinson had 13 points and three 3-pointers.

Hershey (2-6) trailed 16-10 after the opening quarter, but the Cardinals outscored the Panthers 33-17 over the middle stretch of the game to take a commanding lead.

"They're No. 1 in the state for a reason)," Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said. "I was proud of our kids, we didn't stop and we kept battling. This made us better. When you play the best you either lay down or you get better. The biggest thing (against the Cardinals) was that we had to get out and challenge the shooters. We didn't do a very good job at that, and they have five, six or seven kids who can all shoot it."

GIRLS

Gothenburg (40):

Taryn O'Hare 4, Ashlyn Richeson 14, Kynlee Strauser 8, Aubrey O'Hare 5, Ellarey Harm 9

Hershey (32):

Tahlia Steinbeck 5, Emma Hall 4, Dalaney Kohn 2, Ali Vaughn 11, Alex Beveridge 4, Michalee Brownawell 6.

BOYS

Doniphan-Trumbull (58):

Jack Poppe 8, Jake Colinson 13, Ty Bennett 20, Jaden Williams 8, Parker Volk 7, Tregan Barnes 2.

Hershey (36):

Aidan George 12, Austin Zachry 11, Tyler Hoelscher 4, Chase Moorhead 2, Kellan Spearman 5, Cooper Hill 2.