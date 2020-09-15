Gothenburg volleyball sweeps St. Pats

Gothenburg volleyball coach Bryson Mahlberg called a timeout about midway through the opening game of his team’s matchup with St. Pat’s.

It was a move to help his players regain some composure after he watched the Swedes make a series of mental and physical errors that gave the Irish the lead and momentum early in the match.

“I think we were just all over the place,” Mahlberg said. “We weren’t passing well and we weren’t hitting well and that just translates.

“I think in the 15 (points that St. Pat’s had), we committed about eight errors,” Mahlberg said. “But I was happy with how we responded (after the time out) and I thought we played cleaner and more focused over the next two sets.”

The Swedes looked different after the break and rallied to take 14 of the final 17 points of the opening game and carried that confidence on through the rest of the matchup.

Bella Rickertsen had 11 kills and Clara Evert and Aubrey O’Hare both added 10 kills as the Swedes improved to 6-2 with a sweep of St. Pat’s 25-18, 25-14, 25-11.

O’Hare and Emily Cornwell had 19 and 18 assists, respectively, and Cornwell also had 12 digs. Evert had a team-high 13 digs.

“They really beat us in the passing game tonight,” St. Pat’s coach Maddy Krebs said. “The passing and the defense, they just controlled everything about it.”

Jenna Kimberling had 20 digs to lead the Irish (7-5). Jayla Fleck had six assists and Mae Siegel and Rachel Heiss both had three kills.

Bella Arensdorf had a team-high five block assists.