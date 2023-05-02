SUTHERLAND — All Gothenburg distance runner Parker Graves knew was the sun was out and the wind wasn’t blowing for what felt like the first time this track and field season as the Swede junior began the 1,600-meter run.

He felt he could run his race and not have to struggle against the elements. Graves was also competing at the Best of the Midwest Meet in Sutherland, so the feeling of strong competition was in the air.

All that helped Graves not only set a new personal best, but also set a new meet record in the 1,600. He crossed the finish line in 4:34.39.

“I didn’t even know what the meet record was,” Graves said. “I didn’t know until they actually announced my name. I always say push the third lap of that mile, because it helps you get in front of the pack and finish well. I was trying to get sub-4:40 today, and I destroyed that record.”

Graves was one of many local athletes to shine at the annual Best of the Midwest Meet on Tuesday. He also wasn’t alone in setting a new meet record.

St. Pat’s Mae Siegel set the triple jump meet record with a jump of 37-6.5. That distance is also her personal best and a St. Pat’s school record.

“That was awesome,” Siegel said. “Honestly, I didn’t really know until I was up on the podium, so that was a fun surprise. I feel like I left some feet out there, honestly, so I’m just really excited for the next meet because I feel good and ready to go.”

Siegel was the only athlete to win three individual events on Tuesday. She set personal records in the 100 dash with a time of 12.64 seconds and in the 200 dash with a time of 26.05 seconds.

Chase County’s Bryn McNair also won three events, with one of them being the 4x400 relay team. Individually, she won the 400 and the high jump.

North Platte’s Kolten Tilford anchored a winning 4x100 relay team of himself, Brock Roblee, Jackson Creel and Sam Erbert that came from behind on the final leg to win the race in 43.41 seconds.

“I might have felt like that was my fastest run I’ve ever had,” Tilford said. “We looked pretty fast.”

Tilford also came in second in the 100 and the long jump.

His teammates, Layton Moss, won in pole vault with a height of 13-9, beating everyone else by about six inches.

“Today, I loved coming out here,” Moss said. “Perfect weather. The wind wasn’t terrible. The sun felt so good. It was such a nice day today to come out, have good competition and compete real hard.”

Gothenburg’s Aubrey O’Hare said she didn’t think her 100-meter hurdles was the best, but she still took home the win with a time of 15.34 seconds.

“(I did) pretty good,” O’Hare said. “Not my best, but we’re just out here getting ready for districts.”

Other boys winners include Overton’s William Kulhanek in the 100, Brady’s Dillon Miller in the 200, Anselmo-Merna’s Peter Nuvoloni in the 400, South Loup’s Silas Cool in the 800, Perkins County’s Mason McGreer in the 3,200, Chase County’s Easton Fries in the 110 hurdles, Mullen’s Clayton Moore in the 300 hurdles, the Chase County 4x400 relay team, the Chase County 4x800 relay team, Sandhills Valley’s Tad Dimmitt in shot put, Cozad’s Jaden Vollenweider in discus, North Platte’s Max Negley in high jump and McCook’s Adam Dugger in long jump and triple jump.

Other girls winners include Sutherland’s Story Rasby in the 800, McCook’s Emma Cappel in the 1,600, St. Pat’s Braelyn Gifford in the 3,200, Cozad’s Karyn Burkholder in the 300 hurdles, Gothenburg’s 4x100 relay team, McCook’s 4x800 relay team, McCook’s Korina Rippen in shot put, Gothenburg’s Madison Smith in discus, McCook’s Ambie Custard in pole vault and North Platte’s Carly Purdy in long jump.