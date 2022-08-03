Grant native named a top young football coach in Texas

Grant native Chris Softley has been named to Dave Campbell's "Texas Football" "40 Under 40" list of top young coaches in the state.

"Few private school coaches have been as consistent as Softley, who is 56-15 with the Eagles while guiding them to the 2019 TAPPS Division III title game," the magazine said about Softley.

Softley is in his sixth year as athletic director and head football coach at Lubbock Christian High School in Lubbock.

He is a 2007 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan in Doane where he was a four-year football letterman and received the Daktronics-NAIA Football All-America Scholar Athlete Award twice.

He spent two years at Abilene Christian University in Texas as a graduate assistant coach for the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision team.