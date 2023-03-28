The North Platte Community College softball team dropped a home doubleheader against Northeast Community College Tuesday afternoon.

The Knights fell 15-10 in the first game, despite outhitting the Hawks eight to seven.

Northeast opened up scoring in the first inning, but North Platte tied the game at four in the bottom of the third.

The Hawks answered by pulling away for good with seven runs in the fourth inning.

The Knights attempted a second comeback with four runs in the sixth. The offensive onslaught was led by Amya Blake-Cosper and Kelsey Woodhouse, who had a home run. Blake-Cosper went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Knights in hits.

Angelina Lockhart toed the rubber for NPCC. The righty went three innings, allowing 11 runs on four hits while striking out one. Jenelle Gudjonson threw four innings in relief.

The Knights watched the second game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 11-1 loss.

Taelyn Dakamas was in the circle for North Platte. She surrendered 10 runs on six hits over four innings, striking out one. April Grace threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Woodhouse and Elena Montoya each managed one hit to lead the Knights.

“We had opportunities in both games to come away with two wins, but we got in our own way,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “Thursday is a new day and opportunity to be better.”

The Knights play Hastings JV in a doubleheader at home Thursday. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Dowhower Softball Complex.