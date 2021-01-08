Heiss hits buzzer-beater as St. Pat's girls edge Perkins County

“They played a box-and-one against us, and it’s something that we prepared for,” Braithwait said. “We scored 57 points against it, so it wasn’t like we struggled that bad, but we just didn’t seem to ever get into a real rhythm offensively, especially in the halfcourt.”

That started paying off in the second quarter. Both Heirigs and Heiss were nonfactors, as the Irish only scored four points on a 3 from Kate Stienike and a free throw from Mae Siegel.

The Plainsmen used that scoring drought to turn a 20-15 lead around with Kailee Potts leading the way. The freshman scored nine-straight Perkins County points, bringing Perkins County to a 24-21 lead going into halftime. She finished the game with 31 points.

“I thought we struggled on both ends of the floor,” Braithwait said. “I didn’t think we got into any flow offensively. Defensively, we never found our rhythm. Give Perkins County a ton of credit, they took it to us and really probably deserved to win the game.”

The third quarter turned into a Heiss and Potts duel, trading baskets to open the second half. Heiss went on to score 14 of St. Pat’s 18 in the frame, while Potts dropped 12 of Perkins County’s 22.