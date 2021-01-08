Heiss hits buzzer-beater as St. Pat's girls edge Perkins County

Jayla Fleck hesitated to shoot from the right corner as time winded down in a tied game. Her Perkins County defender was on her in an instant, and she got tied up with five seconds left.
Rachel Heiss ran over and Fleck passed it to her. She brought the ball to the middle in the paint, took a running head start from around the foul line and soared. As the clock hit two seconds, she released the ball. It danced around the rim, hitting the front then the back before falling through the net.
St. Pat’s, down by 11 at one point in the third quarter, swamped Heiss as the final buzzer sounded. Heiss scored a game-high 32 points, but her last two won the contest as the Irish girls defeated Perkins County 57-55 on Friday in North Platte.
“She was tremendous,” assistant coach Brad Braithwait said. “She did what a senior should do, she led us from tip to buzzer and we needed every one of those. She’s also an excellent defender. She just had an excellent game tonight.”
Heiss did take a bit to get going after a somewhat quiet first half. She opened up St. Pat’s scoring with a free throw, and later gave the Irish an 8-7 lead off her first 3 of the night.
Tonja Heirigs early buckets for the Irish prompted Perkins County to shadow her, and prevent her from getting the ball.
“They played a box-and-one against us, and it’s something that we prepared for,” Braithwait said. “We scored 57 points against it, so it wasn’t like we struggled that bad, but we just didn’t seem to ever get into a real rhythm offensively, especially in the halfcourt.”
That started paying off in the second quarter. Both Heirigs and Heiss were nonfactors, as the Irish only scored four points on a 3 from Kate Stienike and a free throw from Mae Siegel.
The Plainsmen used that scoring drought to turn a 20-15 lead around with Kailee Potts leading the way. The freshman scored nine-straight Perkins County points, bringing Perkins County to a 24-21 lead going into halftime. She finished the game with 31 points.
“I thought we struggled on both ends of the floor,” Braithwait said. “I didn’t think we got into any flow offensively. Defensively, we never found our rhythm. Give Perkins County a ton of credit, they took it to us and really probably deserved to win the game.”
The third quarter turned into a Heiss and Potts duel, trading baskets to open the second half. Heiss went on to score 14 of St. Pat’s 18 in the frame, while Potts dropped 12 of Perkins County’s 22.
The Plainsmen turned to their other scorers to help distance themselves from the Irish. With Perkins County trailing 29-28, Potts went on a 7-1 run of her own with a jumper, two free throws and a 3 before Meredith Gloy made a shot under the basket to put the Plainsmen ahead 37-30.
Heiss hit a 3 to pull the Irish within four, but Perkins County quickly extended the score to 44-33 off of Irish turnovers. Heiss dropped two baskets and Heirigs made two free throws to make it a seven point game going into the fourth quarter.
Heirigs, Fleck and Heiss all made free throws to pull the Irish to within three at 49-46, before Heiss hit a 3 to tie it.
The pivotal moment came in the last two minutes. Potts made a pair of free throws to give Perkins County a 55-51 lead. But Heirigs and Heiss weren’t done. Heirigs hit a jumper inside the paint, and Heiss scored on a pair of free throws to tie the game at 55-55.
After an Irish stop on the defensive end with about 50 seconds remaining, the Irish worked the clock down to 12 seconds before calling a timeout. A few seconds later, Heiss hits the game winner.
“I think it continues to build your team chemistry,” Braithwait said. “Our locker room is so tight anyway, this will just make it even tighter. Rachel missing all last year with a torn ACL, I just couldn’t be more pleased for her and I’m excited for her.”
St. Pat’s 76, Perkins County 41
Corby Condon dropped 25 points with a team-high four 3-pointers, and Jack Heiss added 17 as Class D1 No. 1 St. Pat’s defeated Perkins County 76-41.
“I thought we played with a lot of effort,” St. Pat’s coach William O’Malley said. “Our execution wasn’t great the whole night but our effort was outstanding.”
Those execution problems were an issue in the first quarter. Perkins County controlled the momentum midway through, jumping out to a 13-7 lead following a 3 from Triston Hite. St. Pat’s Caleb Munson dropped five consecutive points to close out the quarter and give the Irish a 13-12 lead.
The second quarter was all St. Pat’s. Condon scored 10 of the Irish’s 24, and St. Pat’s got baskets from Heiss, Joseph Heirigs, Will Moats and Alex Davies, jumping out to a 36-21 lead at halftime.
Condon continued to lead the offense in the third quarter, hitting two 3s and making two free throws as St. Pat’s dropped 17 to pull away.