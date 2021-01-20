Hershey advances in SPVA tourney with win over Perkins County

Tahlia Steinbeck scored a game-high 20 points, nine of which came in the first quarter, as the Hershey Panthers girls defeated the Perkins County Plainsmen 61-34 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the SPVA Tournament.
“She’s been playing real good,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “Ever since that Bridgeport game, she’s really turned it on and I think is getting a lot more confidence in herself and being able to take it to the rack and knowing what she can do. That’s what I was trying to tell her at the beginning of the year, ‘I need you to be more aggressive.’ And I think she’s finally figuring out she can play with anyone.”
That aggressiveness was a huge reason Hershey took an early lead over Perkins County. Steinbeck and Shayda Vaughn scored the Panthers’ first 12 points as they took a 12-4 lead. Steinbeck made five free throws and a layup and Vaughn hit a game-opening 3 and a jumper.
After the Plainsmen scored inside the paint, Hershey went on an 8-1 run with baskets from four different players, including Steinbeck, to push the lead to 20-7.
That fire Hershey started out with slowly diminished midway through the second. Steinbeck was held to just a free throw and Vaughn didn’t find the basket as Hershey only scored 11 points.
The Panthers opened the second on an 8-0 run, which was interrupted when Perkins County’s Hallie Fisher made a shot inside the paint. The Plainsmen used that and quiet shooting from the Panthers in a bid to get back into the game.
Kailee Potts went on a run by herself, scoring seven straight to pull Perkins County within 12. Dani Burge added two more free throws for the Plainsmen to pull within 10.
Emma Hall ended Hershey’s scoring drought with a basket in front of the net, and after trading points, the Panthers took a 31-19 advantage into the third quarter.
“They had a few runs there where they kind of got back into it. I think we gave up too many offensive rebounds,” Lowther said. “So I really challenged the girls at halftime to be more physical and really shut down their big post player. She’s a real physical player and I thought we did a really good job in that second half against her.”
Hershey came out of the break more aggressive than it was in the second quarter. Vaughn and Abby Hassett immediately reached the charity stripe for some easy points, and Carly Sexson hit a jumper to push the lead to 36-19.
When Perkins County made its first shot of the second half, Hershey’s Dayonna Roberts responded with a 3. The Plainsmen had one more run left in them when Ava Reese scored on a layup, and Potts drained a 3 and made another shot in front of the net.
The Panthers got those points back with a run of their own. Steinbeck connected inside the paint, and Hall scored on a free throw and a shot inside the paint to put Hershey ahead 49-30.
Hershey advances to the SPVA semifinals, where it will face top-seed St. Pat’s on Friday at North Platte Community College.
“Hopefully they don’t shoot as well as they did last time,” Lowther said. “Last time they shot real well. Defensively I think we’re a lot better, even offensively too. I think we’re way more physical and I think our girls… they want this game. For sure. I think it’s going to be a real good ball game.”
Hershey (61)
Tahlia Steinbeck 20, Shayda Vaughn 8, Dayonna Roberts 7, Emma Hall 7, Michalee Brownawell 6, Kinley Folchert 5, Carly Sexson 4, Abby Hassett 3, Ali Vaughn 1.
Perkins County (34)
Kailee Potts 19, Dani Burge 7, Ava Resse 2, Meredith Gloy 2, Katie Cook 2, Hallie Fisher 2.