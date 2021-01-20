Hershey advances in SPVA tourney with win over Perkins County

Tahlia Steinbeck scored a game-high 20 points, nine of which came in the first quarter, as the Hershey Panthers girls defeated the Perkins County Plainsmen 61-34 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the SPVA Tournament.

“She’s been playing real good,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “Ever since that Bridgeport game, she’s really turned it on and I think is getting a lot more confidence in herself and being able to take it to the rack and knowing what she can do. That’s what I was trying to tell her at the beginning of the year, ‘I need you to be more aggressive.’ And I think she’s finally figuring out she can play with anyone.”

That aggressiveness was a huge reason Hershey took an early lead over Perkins County. Steinbeck and Shayda Vaughn scored the Panthers’ first 12 points as they took a 12-4 lead. Steinbeck made five free throws and a layup and Vaughn hit a game-opening 3 and a jumper.

After the Plainsmen scored inside the paint, Hershey went on an 8-1 run with baskets from four different players, including Steinbeck, to push the lead to 20-7.

That fire Hershey started out with slowly diminished midway through the second. Steinbeck was held to just a free throw and Vaughn didn’t find the basket as Hershey only scored 11 points.