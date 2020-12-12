Hershey boys down St. Pat's with Spearman's late 3

Cayden Spearman knew his game-winning shot was going in as soon as it left his fingers. It was a well-timed shot on the left corner of the arc with roughly 10 seconds left, but as soon as the shot swished through the net without touching the rim, the Hershey gym erupted in cheers.

Spearman couldn’t, or rather didn’t, take credit for himself. He said it wasn’t about him, it was about the team. He was only open in the corner because of two well-placed picks. Hershey had the ball back because of Bryce Butterfield’s effort in forcing a turnover on an inbounds pass.

“It’s clutch but it took everybody,” Spearman said. “If I didn’t have those two screens down there, I wouldn’t have made anything. It’s all on my teammates.”

But it was Spearman who shot the Panthers back into the game on back-to-back 3-pointers, helping Hershey defeat St. Pat’s 39-37 at home. He finished with a game-high 15 points, with nine of them coming in the fourth quarter.

“That was two really good teams battling,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson. “That’s a great high school basketball game. Both teams deserved to win and played their tail off and we just happened to hit a couple big shots.”