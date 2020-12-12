Hershey boys down St. Pat's with Spearman's late 3

Cayden Spearman knew his game-winning shot was going in as soon as it left his fingers. It was a well-timed shot on the left corner of the arc with roughly 10 seconds left, but as soon as the shot swished through the net without touching the rim, the Hershey gym erupted in cheers.
Spearman couldn’t, or rather didn’t, take credit for himself. He said it wasn’t about him, it was about the team. He was only open in the corner because of two well-placed picks. Hershey had the ball back because of Bryce Butterfield’s effort in forcing a turnover on an inbounds pass.
“It’s clutch but it took everybody,” Spearman said. “If I didn’t have those two screens down there, I wouldn’t have made anything. It’s all on my teammates.”
But it was Spearman who shot the Panthers back into the game on back-to-back 3-pointers, helping Hershey defeat St. Pat’s 39-37 at home. He finished with a game-high 15 points, with nine of them coming in the fourth quarter.
“That was two really good teams battling,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson. “That’s a great high school basketball game. Both teams deserved to win and played their tail off and we just happened to hit a couple big shots.”
Neither team held too large of an advantage early on. St. Pat’s Jack Heiss opened the scoring with a jumper before Hershey’s Sage Young and the Irish’s Corby Condon traded 3’s.
Joseph Heirigs got fouled on a layup and converted on the free throw to go up 9-4, Butterfield and Spearman made shots at the end of the quarter to trail 9-8.
The second quarter featured the Panthers in control for most of it. The teams traded baskets at the start before Hershey went on a 8-0 run thanks to 3’s from Austin Hoelscher and Thomas Gosnell. Heirigs dropped five points at the end of the quarter as St. Pat’s came back to take a 19-18 lead into the second half.
The Irish jumped out to a seven-point lead in the third quarter after getting baskets from Alex Davies, Heiss and Condon, but they lost the lead after Cooper Hill and Spearman connected from midrange and Hoelscher nailed a 3 to tie the game at 25-25.
Davies dropped a shot inside the paint to extend St. Pat’s lead to 37-31 in the fourth quarter. Then the Irish went cold, opening the door for the Panthers to climb back into the game. Gosnell made two free throws, then Spearman hit the first of two 3-pointers to make it a 37-36 game with 17 seconds left.
Butterfield forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass, and Spearman became open again in the corner for the game-winning 3.
“It’s a rivalry game,” Jorgenson said. “You can throw the record out the door and both teams really battle. Hats off to St. Pat’s. It was a great high school basketball game.”
St. Pat’s 68, Hershey 40
It didn’t matter where Tonja Heirigs was on the court. Once she had the ball and wanted to score some points, she did.
That proved true in the third quarter. Heirigs drained three 3-pointers and nailed jump shots, scoring 13 of her game-high 29 points. Her performance helped the Irish girls defeat Hershey 68-40 Saturday in Hershey.
Heirigs and Rachel Hiess were instrumental in getting St. Pat’s an early lead. Heiss notched a 3, then stole the ball and passed it to Heirigs for an easy layup. Heiss hit another shot to put her team up 7-0.
Hershey struggled to build momentum, as every shot was met with two or three more St. Pat’s baskets. St. Pat’s Jayla Fleck and Heirigs hit 3-pointers, and Heiss and Heirigs scored from inside to put their team up 19-5.
The Irish continued to build on their lead in the second quarter, continuing to get the ball to Heirigs, who scored five points, and working Mae Siegel and Fleck more into the offense, who had four each. St. Pat’s took a 35-19 lead into halftime.
Heirigs took over in the third quarter and officially put the game out of reach. The Irish dropped 22 points in the third quarter alone, and they saw Heiss score five on a three and a jumper and Siegal and Kate Stineike drop two each.
