Hershey boys, girls keep winning streaks going in wins over Valentine

HERSHEY 55, VALENTINE 32

Talia Steinbeck scored a game-high 20 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half for the Panthers, who never trailed in the game.

“We were a little stagnant (offensively) and she got us going,” said Hershey coach Alex Lowther of Steinbeck, who scored 16 of her points over the first two quarters. “It didn’t seem like she missed (a shot) there for awhile.”

Nine different players had at least two points for the Panthers, who improved to 8-5 overall.

Defense and transition baskets have been a key to Hershey’s run over the past few weeks and it was a key again on Friday.

The Panthers held Valentine to 12 points in the first half and led by 17 at the break.

Kinsey Buechle led the Badgers (4-8) with 10 points.

“We just want to make teams uncomfortable (on offense),” Lowther said. “We want to pressure them and force teams to make passes that we can get some steals off of.