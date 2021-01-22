Hershey, Bridgeport advance to SPVA Tournament championship game

Tahlia Steinbeck scored a game-high 23 points, 15 of which came in the second half, as Hershey battled back from a first-half deficit to beat St. Pat’s 49-39 on Friday in the semifinals of the SPVA Tournament at North Platte Community College.
The Panthers will face Bridgeport, who dominated Chase County in the second game of the night, on Saturday also at NPCC.
“The girls really wanted this game,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “When we saw the bracket come out, we were pretty happy with what we had for the set up. And we were real happy to see St. Pat’s. Now tomorrow, we’re going to face another really good team.”
Both teams struggled in the first quarter. St. Pat’s only scored three times, and each were 3s. Hershey, meanwhile, worked the ball to Steinbeck often, as she scored six of the Panther’s seven points in the frame.
St. Pat’s Tonja Heirigs, who also scored 23, hit a go-ahead 3 to end the frame with her team in the lead 9-7. Hershey faced another problem when Shayda Vaughn picked up her second foul with about two minutes left in the quarter and the Panther junior missed most of the second.
“It hurt us a little bit because she’s a really good defender and obviously she’s our leader out on the court too,” Lowther said. “It hurt us a little bit, but the girls stepped up.”
The Irish used Vaughn’s absence to their advantage, jumping out on a 10-2 run to start the quarter. The St. Pat’s run was fueled by Mae Siegel’s five points and a Jenna Kimberling 3. Siegel finished with seven and Kimberling with six.
St. Pat’s kept a double digit lead when Heirigs made a 3 to push the Irish up 22-11. Vaughn checked back into the game for Hershey with three minutes and 36 seconds left in the half, and both teams traded a basket.
A 6-0 run by the Panthers — highlighted with buckets from Carly Sexson, Kinley Folchert and Michalee Brownawell — late in the second quarter proved to be a game changer.
“That was big because being down double digits, that kind of puts a little blow to you,” Lowther said. “And I think it just gives our girls a little confidence.”
The Panthers played the second half with more intensity and found their shot, tying the game at 28-28 late in the third quarter a 7-0 run. St. Pat’s would jump back out to a five-point lead on back-to-back buckets from Heirigs.
Hershey responded with baskets on the inside from both Emma Hall and Steinbeck, then Steinbeck got a steal and made the layup to give the Panthers their first lead since the first quarter.
Brownawell scored inside the paint to put Hershey up 36-33 at the end of the frame. Heirigs picked up her fourth foul, which forced St. Pat’s to be more careful entering the fourth.
The Irish had one last push with another Kimberling 3 to tie the game, but struggled to score after that. They only put up six points in the fourth, and Hershey used that to their benefit forcing the ball to Steinike who scored nine.
“I think just defensively too, we made them uncomfortable,” Lowther said. “Made them pass the ball around a little more, then settle for some shots they probably didn’t want to settle for.”
Bridgeport 70, Chase County 39
Olivia Loomis-Goltl scored 22 points, and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl added 18 more as Bridgeport dominated Chase County 70-39 on Friday.
The Bulldogs used a quick start to overwhelm the Longhorns in the first minute and a half of the game with buckets from four different players. Chase County’s only points in that stretch came on two Bryn McNair free throws.
Bridgeport used a variety of players in the first quarter, with Brooklyn Mohrman scoring a third of the team’s points, and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl scoring five.
The Longhorns only scored 10 in the first and second quarters, while the Bulldogs used a 14-point second to maintain control.
Any hopes of a Chase County comeback were dashed in the third quarter when the Bulldogs scored 24 points. Bridgeport continued to feed the ball to Olivia Loomis-Goltl (11) and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (9), and it held Chase County to just 11 in the quarter.