Hershey, Bridgeport advance to SPVA Tournament championship game

Tahlia Steinbeck scored a game-high 23 points, 15 of which came in the second half, as Hershey battled back from a first-half deficit to beat St. Pat’s 49-39 on Friday in the semifinals of the SPVA Tournament at North Platte Community College.

The Panthers will face Bridgeport, who dominated Chase County in the second game of the night, on Saturday also at NPCC.

“The girls really wanted this game,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “When we saw the bracket come out, we were pretty happy with what we had for the set up. And we were real happy to see St. Pat’s. Now tomorrow, we’re going to face another really good team.”

Both teams struggled in the first quarter. St. Pat’s only scored three times, and each were 3s. Hershey, meanwhile, worked the ball to Steinbeck often, as she scored six of the Panther’s seven points in the frame.

St. Pat’s Tonja Heirigs, who also scored 23, hit a go-ahead 3 to end the frame with her team in the lead 9-7. Hershey faced another problem when Shayda Vaughn picked up her second foul with about two minutes left in the quarter and the Panther junior missed most of the second.