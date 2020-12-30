Hershey girls and boys advance to title game against Gering

Bryce Butterfield stuck to Lawrence-Nelson’s Krayton Kucera in the second half like peanut butter to the roof of the mouth. Wherever Kucera went, Butterfield followed.

The move turned the Raiders’ offensive possessions into four-on-four basketball with Lawrence-Nelson’s most dangerous threat — Kucera hit three 3-pointers in the first half and led with 11 points at the time — taken out of the play every time.

It ultimately paid off. The Raiders tried to find other options, like Keith Miller and Trevor Biltoft, but nothing was working. Taking Kucera out of the game helped the Hershey boys defeat Lawrence-Nelson 52-42 on Wednesday in the first round of the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament. The Panthers will face Gering on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

“Butterfield’s one of the most athletic kids on our team and he’ll do anything you ask of him,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said. “And he stepped up and did an amazing job and played great defense. And he knew his job and he did a great job.”

Kucera was a small part of the offense in the first quarter, as five different Raiders scored. Biltoft and Miller led off with back-to-back baskets before Hershey’s Sage Young dropped a bucket of his own. Miller scored once more to put his team up 6-2.