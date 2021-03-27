Hershey/St. Pat's host track and field invitational

“It felt pretty good for the first two miles,” Coble said. “I’ve never run it before.”

But just like Miles, Coble ran cross country in the fall, so the 3200-meter wasn’t anything too new.

“Thought I may as well do the two mile in track,” Coble said. “I feel like I know how to pace myself better now. And definitely in a lot better shape than I used to be.”

Coble, a junior, planned on running track last season before COVID-19 shut it down. To stay in track and cross country shape, Coble ran along the dirt roads by her family’s ranch or on a treadmill.

“I would just go out and run in the mornings,” Coble said.

St. Pat’s junior Hayley Miles had a strong showing on the 100-meter dash. She cruised to an easy victory in her prelim heat, and in the finals, her 13.51 was enough to capture first.

“It’s awesome,” Miles said. “I was super sad last year, and now it’s just really exciting. I have so much adrenaline.”

Miles said she was looking forward to getting back out on the track last season after a strong end to her freshman campaign.