Hershey/St. Pat's host track and field invitational

St. Pat’s Jarrett Miles found a late burst of speed on the final 200 meters of the 3200-meter run as he breezed past Mullen’s Trevor Kuncl on his way to the finish line.
Miles, a freshman, won his first race in his first high school track and field meet on Saturday at the Hershey/St. Pat’s Invitational.
“For the whole race, I was just drafting behind everyone on the stretch,” he said. “I had enough energy where I was like ‘You might want to win this two mile.’”
His time of 10:55.85 edged out Kuncl’s by four seconds, and he beat third place Colin Rooney of Sandhills Valley by about seven.
Miles also ran cross country in the fall, and he said preparing for those races helped him compete in the spring as a long distance runner.
“Getting a base from cross country and having a knowledge of how to kind of run my race,” said Miles of what he picked up from cross country.
Mullen’s Callie Coble crossed the finish line in the girls 3200-meter so early that it made a runner she had previously overlapped believe she was done.
The junior long distance runner earned a time of 12:43.26 and was the only girl to finish under 13 minutes. She beat out second place Landyn Cole of South Loup by about 42 seconds.
“It felt pretty good for the first two miles,” Coble said. “I’ve never run it before.”
But just like Miles, Coble ran cross country in the fall, so the 3200-meter wasn’t anything too new.
“Thought I may as well do the two mile in track,” Coble said. “I feel like I know how to pace myself better now. And definitely in a lot better shape than I used to be.”
Coble, a junior, planned on running track last season before COVID-19 shut it down. To stay in track and cross country shape, Coble ran along the dirt roads by her family’s ranch or on a treadmill.
“I would just go out and run in the mornings,” Coble said.
St. Pat’s junior Hayley Miles had a strong showing on the 100-meter dash. She cruised to an easy victory in her prelim heat, and in the finals, her 13.51 was enough to capture first.
“It’s awesome,” Miles said. “I was super sad last year, and now it’s just really exciting. I have so much adrenaline.”
Miles said she was looking forward to getting back out on the track last season after a strong end to her freshman campaign.
“I ended last year very well, went out really high,” Miles said. “So I was so excited to see how much of that would come back the next year. When it wasn’t here, it was really hard.”
Sutherland’s Chance Elwood competed in long jump on Saturday and recorded a personal best 19 feet and 11.5 inches to come in first.
“I lifted weights pretty hard,” Elwood said. “I did a lot of squats and stuff. I just worked really hard in the weight room. And then worked on form and technique.”
He said he wants to hit 22 or 23 feet by the time district competition rolls around. But for now, Elwood is improving and is happy to be back out.
“I was just looking forward to it all through the pandemic and quarantine,” Elwood said. “I was just waiting for this.”
Boys individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 11.69. 2, Dillon Miller, Brady, 11.85. 3, Chance Elwood, Sutherland, 11.92. 4, Dalton Whisenhunt, Maxwell, 11.93. 5, Samuel Cool, South Loup, 11.97. 6, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen, 12.01.
200 meter dash — 1, Jaden Emerson, Mullen, 23.90. 2, Dillon Miller, Brady, 24.15. 3, Blake Lusk, Brady, 24.47. 4, Samuel Cool, South Platte, 24.63. 5, Alexander Davies, St. Pat’s, 24.86. 6, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 24.87.
400 meter dash — 1, Blake Lusk, Brady, 56.19. 2, Matt Dailey, Sandhills/Thedford, 56.95. 3, Chase Moorhead, Hershey, 57.28. 4, Bryce McIntosh, Mullen, 57.59. 5, Heirigs Joseph, St. Pat’s, 58.79. 6, Kimbal Sanchez, Sandhills Valley, 58.82.
800 meter run — 1, Matt Dailey, Sandhill/Thedford, 2:14.14. 2, James Heirigs, St. Pat’s, 2:14.59. 3, Rylin Johns, Sandhills/Valley, 2:16.01. 4, Jones Lance, South Loup, 2:22.07. 5, Sam Troshynski, St. Pat’s, 2:22.64. 6, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s, 2:22.71.
1600 meter run — 1, Colter McCasland, Paxton, 5:04.12. 2, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 5:07.95. 3, Logan Recoy, South Loup, 5:12.39. 4, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 5:13.38. 5, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 5:17.96. 6, Rylin Johns, Sandhills Valley, 5:28.36.
3200 meter run — 1, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 10:55.85. 2, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 10:59.46. 3, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 11:02.91. 4, Samuel Coble, Mullen, 11:37.91. 5, Trey Connell, South Loup, 11:47.33. 6, Jackson Sinsel, Sutherland, 11:58.59.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Drew Vickers, South Loup, 16.23a. 2, Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 16.42. 3, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 16.80. 4, Hunter Lovitt, Brady, 17.52. 5, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 18.27. 6, Remington Schimonitz, Paxton, 18.82.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 43.79. 2, Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 44.95. 3, Hunter Lovitt, Brady, 47.59. 4, Drew Vickers, South Loup, 49.70. 5, Will Krondak, St. Pat’s, 50.60. 6, Taylor King, St. Pat’s, 51.04.
4x100 meter relay — 1, St, Pat’s, 46.93, Alexander Davies, Josh Davies, Heirigs Joseph, Will Moats. 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 47.56, Reece Zutavern, Brayden Guggenmos, Matt Dailey, Seth Scranton. 3, South Loup, 47.58, Samuel Cool, Brett Halstead, Silas Cool, Cache Gracey. 4, Brady, 48.00, Hunter Lovitt, Rylie Shirk, Blake Lusk, Dillon Miller. 5, Maxwell, 48.90, Dalton Whisenhunt, Connor McKeeman, Jack Meyer, Micheal Sandoval. 6, Paxton, 49.46, Easton Finch, Noah Ackerman, Remington Schimonitz, Colter McCasland.
4x400 meter relay — 1, South Loup, 3:53.05, Cache Gracey, Rio Remund, Cooper Atkins, Brett Halstead. 2, Mullen, 3:53.39, Jaden Emerson, Clayton Moore, Chase Gracey, Bryce McIntosh. 3, St. Pat’s, 3:59.38, Logan O’Malley, Heirigs Joseph, Alexander Davies, Will Moats. 4, Hershey, 4:03.54, Dalton Clark, Ceiden Childears, Jacob Lanpher, Chase Moorhead. 5, Maxwell, 4:04.66, Connor McKeeman, Micheal Sandoval, Klayton Pagel, Levi Huffman. 6, Sandhills Valley, 4:07.71, Caleb Burnside, Kimbal Sanchez, Alex Martinez, Steven Cain.
4x800 meter relay — 1, South Loup, 9:22.47, Rio Remund, Logan Recoy, Silas Cool, Cache Gracey. 2, St. Pat’s, 9:34.25, Jarrett Miles, Dax Connick, Sam Troshynski, James Heirigs. 3., Sutherland, 9:48.92, Jackson Sinsel, Brodey Frederick, Carter Snyder, Jacob Cox. 4, Hershey, 9:57.47, Jacob Lanpher, Tyler Abbott, Ceiden Childears, Chase Moorhead. 5, Sandhills/Thedford, 10:41.66, Tyson Stengel, Jacob Reiser, Brayden Schaefer, Brodie Stengel. 6, Maxwell, 10:56.04, Elio Nila, Dallas Beegle, Tyce Cumming, Klayton Pagel.
Shot Put — 1, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 47-6. 2, Jake Halstead, South Loup, 40-7. 3, Tel Kvanvig, Mullen, 39-8. 4, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford, 39-4.50. 5, Adam Wiens, Mullen, 38-10.50. 6, Bryce McIntosh, Mullen, 37-7.
Discus — 1, Conner Hogan, Sutherland, 141-6. 2, Cruz Brooks, Hershey, 138-11.75. 3, Alek DaMoude, Hershey, 136-1. 4, Andrew Furrow, Sandhills/Thedford, 120-0.50. 5, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 119-4.75. 6, Carter Snyder, Sutherland, 118-8.50.
High Jump — 1, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 6-2. 2, Caleb Munson, St. Pat’s, 5-10. 2, Drew Vickers, South Loup, 5-10. 4, Jack Meyer, Maxwell, 5-8. 5, Shane Most, Brady, 5-6. 6, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 5-6.
Pole Vault — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland, 11-6. 2, Gavin White, Sutherland, 10-0. 3, Jace Smith, Sutherland, 10-0. 4, Silas Cool, South Loup, 9-6. 5, Gavin Bartow, Paxton, 9-6.
Long Jump — 1, Chance Elwood, Sutherland, 19-11.50. 2, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 19-7. 3, Dillon Miller, Brady, 19-4.50. 4, Micheal Sandoval, Maxwell, 19-2.75. 5, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 18-11. 6, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 18-10.
Triple Jump — 1, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 40-0.50. 2, Matt Dailey, Sandhills/Thedford, 39-10.75. 3, Tyson Stengel, Sandhills/Thedford, 36-4. 4, Jace Smith, Sutherland, 33-10.25. 5, Trevor Shannon, Sutherland, 31-3.50. 6, Ethan Chandler, Anselmo-Merna, 29-5.25.
Girls individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 13.51. 2, Brea Barnic, Sandhills/Thedford, 13.91. 3, Sierra Carr, Brady, 14.02. 4, Jaide Chandler, Anselmo-Merna, 14.29. 5, Halley Childears, St. Pat’s, 14.33. 6, Ashtin Workman, Sutherland, 14.38.
200 meter dash — 1, Halie Recoy, South Loup, 28.57. 2, Mae Siegel, St. Pat’s, 28.93. 3, Bryn Schwarz, South Loup, 29.01. 4, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 29.44. 5, Jocelyn Cheek, Maxwell, 29.50. 6, Bella Arensdorf, St. Pat’s, 29.61.
400 meter dash — 1, Brooke McCully, Mullen, 1:08.20. 2, Jocelyn Cheek, Maxwell, 1:08.49. 3, Genna Blakely, St. Pat’s, 1:08.52. 4, Taylor Weber, Sandhills/Thedford, 1:09.48. 5, Jaide Chandler, Anselmo-Merna, 1:09.78. 6, Taylor Svoboda, Mullen, 1:10.41.
800 meter run — 1, Genna Blakely, St. Pat’s, 2:45.85. 2, Emma Hall, Hershey, 2:53.12. 3, Alexus Osborn, Maxwell, 2:53.41. 4, Annah Wareham, Hershey, 2:56.02. 5, Heidi Donegan, South Loup, 2:56.14. 6, Anna Peterka, Sutherland, 2:59.10.
1600 meter run — 1, Callie Coble, Mullen, 6:05.83. 2, Brooke McCully, Mullen, 6:08.46. 3, Landyn Cole, South Loup, 6:17.84. 4, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 6:22.85. 5, Talli Martin, South Loup, 6:26.77. 6, Haley Wells, Anselmo-Merna, 6:27.35.
3200 meter run — 1, Callie Coble, Mullen, 12:43.26. 2, Landyn Cole, South Loup, 13:25.27. 3, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 13:36.26. 4, Josey French, Mullen, 13:50.74. 5, Talli Martin, South Loup, 14:07.13. 6, Keali Florea, Sandhills Valley, 14:26.07.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 16.07. 2, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 18.16. 3, Kaitlyn Jacquot, Anselmo-Merna, 18.22. 4, Charli Vickers, South Loup, 18.46. 5, Abigail Jurjens, Brady, 18.67. 6, Kloey Corrigan, Brady, 18.86.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 52.56. 2, Kaitlyn Jacquot, Anselmo-Merna, 53.05. 3, Charlsie Teahon, Sandhills/Thedford, 55.82. 4, Tonja Heirigs, St. Pat’s, 56.64. 5, Elise O’Neill, St. Pat’s, 56.76. 6, Kloey Corrigan, Brady, 57.07.
4x100 meter relay — 1, South Loup, 55.29, Bryn Schwarz, Halie Recoy, Delaynie Laible, Mya Weverka. 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 55.38, Madison Marten, Brea Barnic, Tenley Rasmussen, Dayle Haake. 3, St. Pat’s, 56.29, Mae Siegel, Genna Blakely, Bella Arensdorf, Hayley Miles. 4, Brady, 58.02, Kloey Corrigan, Abigail Jurjens, Zada Earll, Sierra Carr. 5, Sutherland, 58.26, Jordy Cox, Ashtin Workman, Cydnie Wilson, Casidee Miller. 6, Hershey, 59.08, Jordyn Messersmith, Erycka Anderson, Haily Miller, Maddie Guernsey.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Anselmo-Merna, 4:27.45, Kaitlyn Jacquot, Carlee Bartak, Koral Schmidt, Hadlee Safranek. 2, South Loup, 4:38.64, Halie Recoy, Mya Weverka, Abby Stallbaumer, Bryn Schwarz. 3, St. Pat’s, 4:42.05, Genna Blakely, Mae Siegel, Tonja Heirigs, Kate Stienike. 4, Sandhills/Thedford, 4:49.63, Taylor Weber, Tenley Rasmussen, Emily Leach, Dayle Haake. 5, Sutherland, 4:56.48, Cydnie Wilson, Anna Peterka, McKenna Bliss, Casidee Miller. 6, Hershey, 4:58.64, Annah Wareham, Tahlia Steinbeck, Emma Hall, Kinley Folchert.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Mullen, 11:13.50, Brooke McCully, Callie Coble, Taylor Svoboda, Josey French. 2, Hershey, 11:44.95, Kinley Folchert, Annah Wareham, Emma Hall, Elie Schmitt. 3, Paxton, 11:48.08, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Ainsley McConnell, Haley Holzfaster, Adrian Eakins. 4, Sutherland, 11:53.63, McKenna Bliss, Anna Peterka, Cydnie Wilson, Ashtyn Gunderson. 5, St. Pat’s, 13:09.24, Madi Gifford, Ava Dimas, Hailey Guthrie, Helana Pettit. 6, Maxwell, 13:32.87, Kaitlyn Miller, Alexus Osborn, Harley Kuenning, Hannah Parrett.
Shot Put — 1, Averie Harold, Sutherland, 33-11.50. 2, Joree Cumming, Maxwell, 33-0. 3, Emmalee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 32-5.50. 4, Allee Hiatt, Sutherland, 30-9. 5, Mya Weverka, South Loup, 30-8.50. 6, Ashley Tolstedt, St. Pat’s, 30-1.
Discus — 1, Falon Hatch, Brady, 110-7.75. 2, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 101-11.75. 3, Emmalee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 95-1. 4, Averie Harold, Sutherland, 92-3.75. 5, Allee Hiatt, Sutherland, 91-1. 6, Myah Essman, Maxwell, 90-9.50.
High Jump — 1, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 4-10. 2, Jaide Chandler, Anselmo-Merna, 4-8. 2, Jordy Cox, Sutherland, 4-8. 4, Bella Arensdorf, St. Pat’s, 4-6. 4, Charli Vickers, South Loup, 4-6. 4, Brea Barnic, Sandhills/Thedford, 4-6.
Pole Vault — 1, Abigail Jurjens, Brady, 7-6. 2, Aislyn Ruff, Sutherland, 6-0. 2, Dakota Guthrie, St. Pat’s, 6-0.
Long Jump — 1, Mae Siegel, St. Pat’s, 16-2. 2, Hadlee Safranek, Anselmo-Merna, 15-5.50. 3, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 15-5. 4, Bella Arensdorf, St. Pat’s, 14-6. 5, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 14-3. 6, Halie Recoy, South Loup, 13-11.
Triple Jump — 1, Carlee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 31-11. 2, Ava Pandorf, South Loup, 30-10. 3, Lindey Coble, Mullen, 30-3S. 4, Jordyn Messersmith, Hershey, 29-5. 5, Annalee Starr, South Loup, 29-4.50. 6, Abigail Jurjens, Brady, 29-4.