The Hershland Trojans held a 13-6 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader against Chase County.
They didn’t record a single out. Instead, the Trojans gave up six straight walks and three singles, and the Chase County Horns juniors walked away with the 14-13 win.
The Horns followed that up with a 9-1 win in the second game, where they took an early lead and never gave it up.
Hershland plays another doubleheader on Thursday against the Pinnacle Bank junior, with the first game starting at 5:30 p.m.
Chase Co. 14, Hershland 13
The Trojans took an early lead in the first game. Chase Moorhead and Kyler Cox both singled, and Moorhead scored on a wild pitch. Two more singles from Kobe Florom and
Tanner Sherman gave Hershland a 2-0 lead.
Chase County responded by scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning off two singles from Colin O’Neil and Koltar Rahn.
Hershland scored nine runs in the fourth inning. It loaded the bases on a double and two walks. Another walk and two singles from Moorhead and Cox made it a 7-4 game. Florom doubled, Ceiden Childears singled, Wyatt Sachtjen walked and Sherman scored on a wild pitch to extend Hershland’s lead to 11-4.
The Trojans added two more runs in the top of the seventh on two Chase County errors.
Then came the bottom of the seventh. Chase County got every batter on base, working walks for the first six players. Then Bryder Hickey, Mason Wallin and Nolan Burrell hit three straight singles to win the game.
Cox went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Matt Lundgrin, Moorhead, Florom and Sherman each had two hits.
Lundgrin got the start and went six innings. He gave up eight runs on seven hits and struck out six batters. Both Cade Cronister and Florom pitched in the seventh inning, letting up a combined six runs on three hits.
Hershland 1, Chase County 9
Chase County carried the momentum of the first game into the second by getting two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Tysen Lempke had gotten on base on an error and Burrell had walked. Both ended up scoring after Lempke stole home and an error scored Burrell.
Hershland got its only run on the board in the third inning when Connor Hogan doubled to bring in Florom. That run was quickly negated in the bottom of the inning when Jaret Peterson reached base on an error that scored Triston Hite.
Chase County put the game out of reach with a six-run fourth inning. The bases were loaded when O’Neil walked. An error three batters later scored in two runs, a double from Burrell added two more, and another error made it a 9-1 game.
Offensively, the Trojans only had three hits, one from Lundgrin, one from Moorhead and one from Hogan. Hogan also had the team’s one RBI.
Hogan pitched all four innings for Hershland, giving up nine runs (one of which was earned) on two hits and five walks. He struck out two batters.
