High school basketball roundup: Broken Bow girls rise to No. 2 in Class C1

The Hershey’s boys basketball team picked up a huge win over a ranked Mullen team, but saw its chances at another impressive win taken away due to heavy snow on Saturday.
The North Platte girls couldn’t knock off another top-ranked team in Lincoln Pius X, and the Broken Bow girls rose in rankings after winning the SWC Tournament.
As most teams compete in the final week of the regular season, here’s a look at what this upcoming week will have in store for high school basketball.
Boys teams in the rankings
Ogallala remained at the No. 7 spot in Class C1, according to Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s rankings. The Indians defeated McCook in their only game last week.
Hershey rose to No. 7 in the Class C2 rankings. The Panthers defeated Mullen in a big win last week.
St. Pat’s fell a spot to No. 5 in the Class D1 rankings. The Irish lost to Chase County on Friday, but they defeated Cambridge on Saturday.
Mullen remained at No. 4 in the Class D2 rankings. The Broncos fell to Hershey on Tuesday, but they defeated Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday and South Loup on Friday.
Paxton remained at the No. 9 spot in the Class D2 rankings. The Wildcats defeated Sandhills Valley in their only game of the week.
Girls teams in the rankings
Broken Bow rose to the No. 2 spot in last week’s Class C1, according to Omaha World-Herald Mike Patterson’s rankings. The Indians defeated Lexington in their only game of the week.
Anselmo-Merna rose to No. 4 in the Class D1 rankings last week. The Coyotes defeated Spalding Academy and Twin Loup last week.
South Platte remained at No. 7 in last week’s Class D1 rankings. The Blue Knights defeated Arthur County and Perkins County last week.
St. Pat’s dropped to No. 10 in the Class D1 rankings last week. The Irish lost to Chase County on Friday, but they defeated Cambridge on Saturday.
Maywood-Hayes Center rose to the No. 4 spot in last week’s Class D2 rankings. The Wolves defeated Medicine Valley and Hitchcock County last week.
Mullen rose to No. 7 in Class D2 last week. The Broncos defeated Hershey, Sandhills/Thedford and South Loup last week.
GAMES TO WATCH
Tuesday: Dundy County-Stratton at St. Pat’s (boys)
Even with five losses, the St. Pat’s boys can win any game they play in. Especially on nights where Corby Condon is hitting his shots from deep and Jack Heiss attacks the basket well.
The Irish have lost a lot of the big games they have played in this year. Hershey, Ogallala, Mullen were close, but they all ended with St. Pat’s taking the loss.
This game will serve as another test for the Class D1 No. 5 Irish as they enter the final week of the regular season. Dundy County-Stratton won’t make it easy, as they have Mark Nelms (12.4 points per game) and Nolan Burrell (10.6) averaging in double-digits.
Tuesday: South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center (girls)
This ranked matchup features the Class D1 No. 7 South Platte and the Class D2 No. 4 Maywood-Hayes Center. Both teams have one loss each, which came against programs with winning records.
Jaycee Widener has been a fantastic scoring option for the Wolves, averaging 18.2 points per game. She has some help as well, with Olivia Hansen and Ashlin Broz averaging 11.8 and 9.8, respectively.
South Platte has a high-scorer of their own in Autumn Dickmander, who is scoring 18.5 points per game.
Thursday: Hershey at St. Pat’s (boys)
Hershey won the first game against the Irish on a 3 with five seconds left in a defense-heavy game. St. Pat’s won the second game in the finals of the SPVA Tournament in dominant fashion.
Both ranked teams will play each other one more time to decide who wins the season series. Hershey just came off a week where it beat another ranked team in Mullen. St. Pat’s fell to Chase County last week, but could enter this game with a win over a good Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.
Boys records
Class A
North Platte 7-10
Class B
McCook 9-11, Lexington 3-14
Class C1
Ogallala 15-3, Broken Bow 9-8, Cozad 7-14, Gothenburg 4-16
Class C2
Hershey 17-2, Dundy County-Stratton 16-2, Hitchcock County 13-4, Chase County 12-8, Sutherland 6-11
Class D1
St. Pat’s 15-5, Sandhills Valley 15-5, Maywood-Hayes Center 13-8, Maxwell 11-9, Perkins County 10-10, Sandhills/Thedford 8-8, South Loup 7-10, Anselmo-Merna 6-14, Garden County 4-14, Hi-Line 3-16
Class D2
Mullen 17-3, Wallace 13-4, Paxton 13-6, Medicine Valley 12-6, Hyannis 10-6, Arthur County 7-11, South Platte 6-11, Brady 5-16, Creek Valley 4-14, Wauneta-Palisade 3-16, Southwest 0-16
Girls records
Class A
North Platte 12-6
Class B
McCook 7-13, Lexington 3-15
Class C1
Broken Bow 19-1, Chase County 15-5, Gothenburg 12-8, Hershey 10-9, Ogallala 9-9, Cozad 4-17
Class C2
South Loup 15-4, Sutherland 8-10, Perkins County 7-12, Hi-Line 2-16
Class D1
South Platte 17-1, Anselmo-Merna 15-5, St. Pat’s 12-8, Dundy County-Stratton 11-7, Southwest 7-10, Sandhills Valley 5-16, Maxwell 4-16
Class D2
Maywood-Hayes Center 20-1, Mullen 20-2, Wauneta-Palisade 15-6, Arthur County 11-6, Medicine Valley 10-8, Paxton 9-9, Sandhills/Thedford 7-9, Wallace 6-12, Garden County 6-13, Creek Valley 2-13, Hitchcock County 2-17, Hyannis 1-15, Brady 1-19