High school basketball roundup: Broken Bow girls rise to No. 2 in Class C1

The Hershey’s boys basketball team picked up a huge win over a ranked Mullen team, but saw its chances at another impressive win taken away due to heavy snow on Saturday.

The North Platte girls couldn’t knock off another top-ranked team in Lincoln Pius X, and the Broken Bow girls rose in rankings after winning the SWC Tournament.

As most teams compete in the final week of the regular season, here’s a look at what this upcoming week will have in store for high school basketball.

Boys teams in the rankings

Ogallala remained at the No. 7 spot in Class C1, according to Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s rankings. The Indians defeated McCook in their only game last week.

Hershey rose to No. 7 in the Class C2 rankings. The Panthers defeated Mullen in a big win last week.

St. Pat’s fell a spot to No. 5 in the Class D1 rankings. The Irish lost to Chase County on Friday, but they defeated Cambridge on Saturday.

Mullen remained at No. 4 in the Class D2 rankings. The Broncos fell to Hershey on Tuesday, but they defeated Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday and South Loup on Friday.