High school basketball roundup: Mullen boys stay at No. 4 after MNAC win

Paxton rose a spot to No. 8 in the Class D2 rankings after placing third in the RPAC Tournament. The Tigers defeated Hitchcock County and Wallace in the first two rounds but fell to Dundy County Stratton in the Semifinals. They defeated Medicine Valley in the third-place game.

Girls teams in the rankings

North Platte entered the Class A rankings at No. 10 last week, according to Omaha World-Herald reporter Mike Patterson’s rankings. The Bulldogs defeated Alliance on Saturday in their only game of the week.

Broken Bow remained at No. 3 in last week’s Class C1 rankings. The Indians defeated Cozad, Gothenburg and Ainsworth to win the SWC Tournament last week.

Anselmo-Merna remained at No. 6 in last week’s Class D1 rankings. The Coyotes defeated Twin Loup in the quarterfinals of the MNAC Tournament but lost to South Loup in the semifinals. They defeated Sandhills/Thedford in the third place game.

South Platte rose to the No. 7 spot in last week’s Class D1 rankings. The Blue Knights picked up wins against Garden County and Bayard last week.

St. Pat’s fell two spots to No. 9 in last week’s Class D1 rankings. The Irish defeated Kimball in their only game last week.