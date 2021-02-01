High school basketball roundup: Mullen boys stay at No. 4 after MNAC win

The Mullen girls dominated South Loup, and the Mullen boys used a strong fourth quarter to defeat Sandhills Valley on Saturday to sweep the MNAC Tournament championship.
The Maywood-Hayes Center girls narrowly edged out the RPAC Tournament championship over Alma, while the Dundy County Stratton boys did the same against Southern Valley.
Now that most tournaments have ended, here’s a look at what this upcoming week will have in store for high school basketball.
Boys teams in the rankings
Ogallala remained at the No. 7 spot in Class C1, according to Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s rankings. The Indians defeated Valentine, Cozad and McCook to win the SWC Tournament.
Hershey remained at No. 8 in the Class C2 rankings. The Panthers defeated Chase County by double-digits in their only game of the week.
St. Pat’s rose to the No. 4 spot in the Class D1 rankings. The Irish, who were previously No. 5, defeated Kimball by 47 on Saturday in its only game of the week.
Mullen remained at the No. 4 spot in Class D2 after winning the MNAC Tournament. The Broncos defeated Brady in the quarterfinals, Sandhills/Thedford in the semifinals and Sandhills Valley in the championship.
Paxton rose a spot to No. 8 in the Class D2 rankings after placing third in the RPAC Tournament. The Tigers defeated Hitchcock County and Wallace in the first two rounds but fell to Dundy County Stratton in the Semifinals. They defeated Medicine Valley in the third-place game.
Girls teams in the rankings
North Platte entered the Class A rankings at No. 10 last week, according to Omaha World-Herald reporter Mike Patterson’s rankings. The Bulldogs defeated Alliance on Saturday in their only game of the week.
Broken Bow remained at No. 3 in last week’s Class C1 rankings. The Indians defeated Cozad, Gothenburg and Ainsworth to win the SWC Tournament last week.
Anselmo-Merna remained at No. 6 in last week’s Class D1 rankings. The Coyotes defeated Twin Loup in the quarterfinals of the MNAC Tournament but lost to South Loup in the semifinals. They defeated Sandhills/Thedford in the third place game.
South Platte rose to the No. 7 spot in last week’s Class D1 rankings. The Blue Knights picked up wins against Garden County and Bayard last week.
St. Pat’s fell two spots to No. 9 in last week’s Class D1 rankings. The Irish defeated Kimball in their only game last week.
Maywood-Hayes Center remained at No. 5 in last week’s Class D2 rankings. The Wolves defeated Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade and Alma to win the RPAC Tournament last week.
Mullen remained at No. 8 in last week’s Class D2 rankings. The Broncos defeated Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford and South Loup to win the MNAC Tournament last week.
GAMES TO WATCH
Tuesday: Lincoln Pius X at North Platte (girls)
Lincoln Pius X will enter its matchup with North Platte on Tuesday as not only the No. 1-ranked team in Class A, but the top-ranked team in the state.
The Thunderbolts rely heavily on senior Alexis Markowski (24.9 points per game) for scoring, but they have gotten some help from seniors Jillian Aschoff (8.5) and Miriam Miller (8.3), junior Charlee Hagedorn (8.3) and sophomore Adison Markowski (8.4).
North Platte just returned to the rankings in the No. 10 spot and is riding a 7-game win streak. Senior Gracie Haneborg leads the Bulldogs with 18 points per game, and she has gotten some help with Carly Purdy (10.3) and Abby Orr (7.7). Freshman Clancy Brown has also stepped up, averaging 6.1 points per game.
North Platte knocked off Class B then-No. 1 York earlier in the season. It’s looking to do the same with Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday.
Tuesday: Mullen at Hershey (boys)
Class C2 No. 8 Hershey faces Class D2 No. 4 Mullen at home on Tuesday in a battle between ranked teams. Hershey’s only losses came against ranked opponents — Ogallala and St. Pat’s.
But the Panthers have an impressive resume: SPVA Tournament runner-ups, and they have wins over St. Pat’s and Bridgeport (ranked at the time).
Mullen also has a nice resume. The Broncos won the MNAC Tournament last week, and they defeated St. Pat’s on the road. Their only losses, though, are against Bridgeport and Maxwell.
Saturday: Hershey at DCS (boys)
The matchup between Hershey and Dundy County Stratton on Saturday will be even more interesting if Hershey pulls off the win against Mullen.
Dundy County Stratton is fresh off winning the RPAC Tournament after beating a ranked Paxton in the semifinals. The Tigers also only have two losses, and are probably just outside a ranking in the future, especially if they defeat Hershey.
Dundy County Stratton is led by juniors Mark Nelms (12.4 points per game) and Nolan Burrell (10.6).
Boys records
Class A
North Platte 6-9
Class B
McCook 9-10, Lexington 3-12
Class C1
Ogallala 14-3, Broken Bow 8-8, Cozad 7-12, Gothenburg 3-16
Class C2
Hershey 16-2, Dundy County Stratton 15-2, Hitchcock County 10-4, Chase County 10-8, Sutherland 4-11
Class D1
St. Pat’s 14-4, Sandhills Valley 14-4, Maywood-Hayes Center 13-6, Maxwell 11-7, Sandhills/Thedford 8-6, South Loup 7-9, Perkins County 7-10, Anselmo-Merna 5-13, Garden County 4-11, Hi-Line 2-14
Class D2
Mullen 15-2, Paxton 12-6, Wallace 11-4, Medicine Valley 9-6, Hyannis 8-6, South Platte 6-9, Arthur County 5-11, Brady 5-13, Creek Valley 3-12, Wauneta-Palisade 3-14, Southwest 0-15
Girls records
Class A
North Platte 11-5
Class B
McCook 7-12, Lexington 2-13
Class C1
Broken Bow 18-1, Chase County 13-5, Gothenburg 11-8, Hershey 10-8, Ogallala 8-9, Cozad 4-15
Class C2
South Loup 15-3, Sutherland 7-9, Perkins County 6-9, Hi-Line 2-15
Class D1
South Platte 15-1, Anselmo-Merna 13-5, Dundy County Stratton 11-6, St. Pat’s 10-7, Southwest 6-10, Maxwell 4-14, Sandhills Valley 3-15
Class D2
Maywood-Hayes Center 18-1, Mullen 17-2, Wauneta-Palisade 13-6, Arthur County 10-6, Medicine Valley 9-6, Sandhills/Thedford 8-7, Paxton 8-8, Garden County 5-11, Wallace 4-12, Hitchcock County 2-14, Creek Valley 1-12, Hyannis 1-13, Brady 1-16