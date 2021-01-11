High school basketball roundup: St. Pat’s hoops falls to No. 2 after loss

Mullen played its first game in over two weeks on Thursday when it defeated Wallace on the road in a battle between the Class D2 No. 9 team and another that was unbeaten. Broncos coach Brad Wright said after the game his team came out rusty, and allowed the Wildcats to stay in the game in the third quarter.
Elsewhere, St. Pat’s girls defeated Perkins County on a Rachel Heiss buzzer-beater, and the North Platte girls fought off Kearney Catholic when Gracie Haneborg broke up a pass in the final seconds.
Here’s a look at what this upcoming week will have in store for high school basketball.
Boys teams in the rankings
Ogallala remained at the No. 5 spot in Class C1, according to Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s rankings. The Indians fell to Class C2 No. 5 Bridgeport on Thursday, but defeated Cozad on Friday.
Hershey rose to No. 4 in the Class C2 rankings after defeating South Loup, Maxwell and Bridgeport last week. The Panthers were previously No. 8.
St. Pat’s fell a spot to No. 2 in Class D1 after losing to Cozad on Saturday. The Irish picked up a win over Perkins County and Anselmo-Merna earlier in the week.
Mullen rose from No. 9 to No. 5 in Class D2 following a 10-point win over Wallace, that came into the game ranked third in wildcard points in Class D2, and a win over Brady.
Girls teams in the rankings
South Platte moved up to No. 8 in the Class D1 rankings last week. The Blue Knights picked up double-digit wins last week against Hyannis and Potter-Dix.
Maywood-Hayes Center fell to No. 6 in the Class D2 rankings last week after falling to Anselmo-Merna on Dec. 31. It got wins over Hi-Line and Paxton last week.
Mullen moved down two spots to No. 8 in the Class D2 rankings last week following a loss to Maywood-Hayes Center on Dec. 22. It defeated Wallace, Brady and Louisville last week.
Top games of the week:
Mullen at St. Pat’s (Tuesday)
Class D2 No. 5 Mullen boys team (9-2) rose in the rankings following convincing wins over previously unbeaten Wallace and Brady last week. No. 2 St. Pat’s (9-3), the former top-ranked team in D1, fell a spot after losing to Cozad on Saturday.
The No. 8 Mullen girls (10-2) face off against the Irish (9-3) starting at 5:30 p.m. The Broncos are on a three-game win streak with victories over Wallace, Brady and Louisville, while St. Pat’s narrowly edged out Perkins County on Friday before defeating Cozad on Saturday.
Wallace at Paxton (Friday)
The Wallace (8-1) boys play host to Paxton (6-3) on Friday in what should be a battle between the Wildcats’ Camden McConnell (15.2 points per game) and Kolten Hager (14.4), and the Tigers’ Dane Storer (22.2). The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
Boys records
Class A
North Platte 2-8
Class B
McCook 6-6, Lexington 2-6
Class C1
Ogallala: 8-1, Broken Bow 6-4, Cozad 5-7, Gothenburg 1-10
Class C2
Hershey 10-1, Dundy County Stratton 8-2, Hitchcock County 6-2, Chase County 6-5, Sutherland 1-7
Class D1
Maywood-Hayes Center 10-3, St. Pat’s 9-3, Sandhills Valley 8-3, Maxwell 7-4, Sandhills/Thedford 5-3, South Loup, 4-6, Perkins County 4-6, Anselmo-Merna 3-8, Garden County 2-8, Hi-Line 1-9
Class D2
Mullen 9-2, Wallace 8-1, Medicine Valley 6-3, Paxton 6-3, Hyannis 5-4, Arthur County 4-5, South Platte 4-6, Wauneta-Palisade 3-8, Brady 3-9, Creek Valley 1-8, Southwest 0-12
Girls record
Class A
North Platte 5-5
Class B
McCook 5-8, Lexington 2-7
Class C1
Broken Bow 12-0, Chase County 7-4, Gothenburg 7-4, Hershey 6-5, Ogallala 5-4, Cozad 2-11
Class C2
South Loup 8-2, Perkins County 5-5, Sutherland 3-6, Hi-Line 2-8
Class D1
South Platte 9-1, St. Pat’s 9-3, Anselmo-Merna 8-3, Dundy County Stratton 6-4, Southwest 5-7, Maxwell 3-8, Sandhills Valley 0-9
Class D2
Maywood-Hayes Center 12-1, Mullen 10-2, Wauneta-Palisade 8-4, Arthur County 7-2, Medicine Valley 6-3, Sandhills/Thedford 4-4, Paxton 4-5, Wallace 2-7, Garden County 2-7, Creek Valley 1-7, Hitchcock County 1-8, Hyannis 1-8, Brady 1-11