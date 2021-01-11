High school basketball roundup: St. Pat’s hoops falls to No. 2 after loss

Mullen played its first game in over two weeks on Thursday when it defeated Wallace on the road in a battle between the Class D2 No. 9 team and another that was unbeaten. Broncos coach Brad Wright said after the game his team came out rusty, and allowed the Wildcats to stay in the game in the third quarter.

Elsewhere, St. Pat’s girls defeated Perkins County on a Rachel Heiss buzzer-beater, and the North Platte girls fought off Kearney Catholic when Gracie Haneborg broke up a pass in the final seconds.

Here’s a look at what this upcoming week will have in store for high school basketball.

Boys teams in the rankings

Ogallala remained at the No. 5 spot in Class C1, according to Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s rankings. The Indians fell to Class C2 No. 5 Bridgeport on Thursday, but defeated Cozad on Friday.

Hershey rose to No. 4 in the Class C2 rankings after defeating South Loup, Maxwell and Bridgeport last week. The Panthers were previously No. 8.

St. Pat’s fell a spot to No. 2 in Class D1 after losing to Cozad on Saturday. The Irish picked up a win over Perkins County and Anselmo-Merna earlier in the week.