High school basketball roundup: St. Pat’s stays at No. 5 after SPVA tourney win

The St. Pat’s boys knocked off two ranked teams in Bridgeport and Hershey in its SPVA Tournament championship run. The Hershey girls reached the SPVA Tournament finals after knocking off a ranked St. Pat’s, but it fell in the finals to Bridgeport.
Elsewhere, the North Platte girls knocked off Class B top-ranked York on Saturday after Gracie Haneborg and Clancy Brown combined for 41 points.
With the SPVA Tournament ending and the MNAC and RPAC Tournaments getting started, here’s a look at what this upcoming week will have in store for high school basketball.
Boys teams in the rankings
Ogallala remained at the No. 7 spot in Class C1, according to Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s rankings. The Indians fell to Alliance in triple overtime on Friday, but defeated Ainsworth on Saturday.
Hershey dropped to No. 8 in the Class C2 rankings after falling to St. Pat’s in the SPVA Tournament championship game on Saturday. The Panthers, who were previously No. 4, beat Kimball in the first round and Chase County in the semifinals.
St. Pat’s remained at the No. 5 spot in the Class D1 rankings after defeating Hershey in the SPVA Tournament championship game. The Irish defeated Perkins County in the first round and Bridgeport in the semifinals.
Mullen stayed in the No. 4 spot in the Class D2 rankings. The Broncos defeated Gordon-Rushville on Friday by 10.
Paxton enters the Class D2 rankings at No. 10 after splitting with Hitchcock County and defeating Wauneta-Palisade on Thursday.
Girls teams in the rankings
Broken Bow fell to No. 3 in last week’s Class C1 rankings. The Indians picked up wins against Gothenburg on Thursday and Valentine on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna rose to No. 6 in the Class D1 rankings last week. The Coyotes defeated SEM on Tuesday, but fell to North Central on Friday.
St. Pat’s rose to No. 7 in the Class D1 rankings last week. The Irish fell to Hershey and Chase County in the SPVA Tournament last week.
South Platte rose to No. 8 in the Class D1 rankings last week. The Blue Knights defeated Leyton and Bayard in the MAC Tournament last week.
Maywood-Hayes Center bumped up to No. 5 in the Class D2 rankings last week. It defeated Bertrand on Thursday.
Mullen rose to No. 8 in the Class D2 rankings last week. It defeated Twin Loup on Tuesday and Gordon-Rushville on Friday.
Games to watch:
RPAC Tournament
The Wallace boys face Class D2 No. 10 Paxton in the quarterfinals of the RPAC Tournament, which should already be an exciting matchup. Paxton’s Dane Storer is averaging 21.9 points per game compared to Wallace’s Camden McConnell’s 15.1. Paxton’s Caden Holm is averaging 8.9 rebounds per game, while Wallace’s Kolton Hager is averaging 7.4.
The Maxwell boys already upset Maywood-Hayes Center, and it will face Dundy County Stratton in the quarterfinals. Connor McKeeman (11.9), Jack Meyer (10.5) and Troy Breining (9.7) all lead Maxwell in scoring, and they will matchup against Dundy County Stratton’s Mark Nelms (12.1).
On the girls side, the Class D2 No. 5 Maywood-Hayes Center will rely on Jaycee Widener (16.2 ppg), Olivia Hansen (11.9 ppg) and Ashlin Broz (10.0 ppg) when it faces Wallace in the semifinals. Winner of that game faces the winner of Dundy County Stratton and Wauneta-Palisade.
MNAC Tournament
Both Mullen teams hold the top-seed in the MNAC Tournament and are the favorites to win it. But the No. 8 Class D2 Broncos girls are not the only ranked team in the tournament.
Class D1 No. 6 Anselmo-Merna is the No. 2-seed, which means the only way the Coyotes and the Broncos will meet is in the championship game. If that’s the case, it would be a matchup between Jaide Chandler (Anselmo-Merna, 12.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg) and Samantha Moore (Mullen, 14.6 ppg) and Taylor Svoboda (Mullen. 11.5 ppg).
Boys records
Class A
North Platte 6-9
Class B
McCook 7-9, Lexington 3-10
Class C1
Ogallala, 11-3, Broken Bow 8-6, Cozad 5-11, Gothenburg 2-14
Class C2
Hershey 15-2, Dundy County Stratton 12-2, Chase County 10-7, Hitchcock County 9-4, Sutherland 2-11
Class D1
St. Pat’s 13-4, Sandhills Valley 12-3, Maywood-Hayes Center 12-5, Maxwell 11-5, Perkins County 7-8, Sandhills/Thedford 6-5, South Loup 6-8, Garden County 4-9, Anselmo-Merna 4-11, Hi-Line 2-14
Class D2
Mullen 12-2, Wallace 10-3, Paxton 10-5, Medicine Valley 8-4, Hyannis 8-5, South Platte 5-8, Arthur County 5-9, Brady 4-12, Wauneta-Palisade 3-13, Creek Valley 2-11, Southwest 0-14
Girls Records
Class A
North Platte 10-5
Class B
McCook 6-11, Lexington 2-12
Class C1
Broken Bow 15-1, Chase County 12-5, Hershey 10-7, Gothenburg 9-7, Ogallala 7-7, Cozad 3-14
Class C2
South Loup 13-2, Perkins County 6-9, Sutherland 5-9, Hi-Line 2-14
Class D1
South Platte 13-1, Anselmo-Merna 11-4, Dundy County Stratton 10-5, St. Pat’s 9-7, Southwest 5-10, Maxwell 4-13, Sandhills Valley 3-13
Class D2
Maywood-Hayes Center 15-1, Mullen 14-2, Wauneta-Palisade 12-4, Arthur County 9-4, Medicine Valley 9-4, Paxton 7-8, Sandhills/Thedford 6-5, Garden County 4-10, Wallace 4-10, Creek Valley 1-10, Hyannis 1-12, Hitchcock County 1-13, Brady 1-14