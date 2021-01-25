High school basketball roundup: St. Pat’s stays at No. 5 after SPVA tourney win

The Wallace boys face Class D2 No. 10 Paxton in the quarterfinals of the RPAC Tournament, which should already be an exciting matchup. Paxton’s Dane Storer is averaging 21.9 points per game compared to Wallace’s Camden McConnell’s 15.1. Paxton’s Caden Holm is averaging 8.9 rebounds per game, while Wallace’s Kolton Hager is averaging 7.4.

The Maxwell boys already upset Maywood-Hayes Center, and it will face Dundy County Stratton in the quarterfinals. Connor McKeeman (11.9), Jack Meyer (10.5) and Troy Breining (9.7) all lead Maxwell in scoring, and they will matchup against Dundy County Stratton’s Mark Nelms (12.1).

On the girls side, the Class D2 No. 5 Maywood-Hayes Center will rely on Jaycee Widener (16.2 ppg), Olivia Hansen (11.9 ppg) and Ashlin Broz (10.0 ppg) when it faces Wallace in the semifinals. Winner of that game faces the winner of Dundy County Stratton and Wauneta-Palisade.

MNAC Tournament

Both Mullen teams hold the top-seed in the MNAC Tournament and are the favorites to win it. But the No. 8 Class D2 Broncos girls are not the only ranked team in the tournament.