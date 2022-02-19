A village raises champions: Three Sutherland wrestlers win individual titles as Sailors cruise to team victory

Gavin White wasted no time finding Jon Peterka and Hunter Cook following their state championship wins on Saturday. He picked both up in a long hug, all smiles celebrating his teammates’ success as if he won them himself.
And later in the night, he added yet another state title himself, where he was met with the same kind of treatment from his teammates. Tears streaming down his face after an emotional overtime victory for his first ever title, White soon found himself surrounded by all his teammates. His success became their’s, just like their wins were also his.
“Those are my teammates. Those are my brothers,” White said. “We’ve sweated, we’ve bled, we’ve cried together. We met this summer, we talked about this. This is what we wanted, we’ve wanted this for a long time.”
All the smiles. All the fun. All the hardware Sutherland gets to bring home.
A fitting end to a magical season for the Sailors, one that saw Sutherland win the State Duals title two weeks ago, the State Wrestling Championships team title, three individual championships, a runner-up finish and two fourth-place finishes.
Sutherland dominated the team title at the state tournament, scoring 141 points. Mullen followed in second with 93, just a point ahead of Winside.
And the Sailors did it in front of a crowd of supportive Sutherland fans who could be heard from all around the CHI Health Center chanting “Go Big Red” following every Sailor victory all tournament long.
“We have so many people that came down from Sutherland,” Peterka said. “I think we have the biggest student section here. Even people that don’t know much about wrestling, everybody came down to support us this weekend.”
Those that came down were treated to a show. All season long, Sutherland had six wrestlers considered contenders for the state championship in their respective classes.
Peterka and Cook had undefeated records that concluded with championships. Gavin White finally reached a title match and wouldn’t be denied the glory. Cauy Kohl came within reach of the state title as a sophomore.
Samuel Foster and Matt Bruns came up just short in their semifinal matches, but were leading contenders after pulling out district tournament wins with only a handful of losses all season.
Peterka (145 pounds, 55-0) wanted no other medal at state this year, especially after losing in the semifinals last season. When asked if it was state or bust, his answer was a simple yes.
“I wanted to go out on top,” he said. “I was working hard all summer, and this season it paid off.”
Peterka sits near the middle of a stretch of some of Sutherland’s best wrestlers, so he isn’t short on a sparring partner.
“Me and Cauy practiced all summer together, then we got in the room,” Peterka said. “And just everybody in there. There are six guys that are the best at their weight. There is nobody as good as you see everyday in that room.”
Peterka said more than half of the Sutherland wrestlers have been wrestling with him since they were in preschool, and they all grew up together in the program. Peterka said it’s hard to say what it means to him to have them all competing with him at the highest level.
It helped him as he defeated Plainview’s Kyler Mosel (48-8) in a 5-3 decision.
“One person goes out and does their best, and you see them do their best, and you’re practicing with them everyday,” he said. “And you push yourself even harder, and you want to do the same thing. We push each other the hardest in practice, and when it comes to the meets on the weekend, it’s easy.”
It’s that same attitude that brought Cook (152, 51-0) to Sutherland a few years ago.
Cook, who transferred from Hershey, said he bonded with Samuel Foster and Jon Peterka at the lake. They brought him into their group and he’s been an integral part of Sutherland’s success since.
“I met all the boys at the lake and we started hanging out all the time,” Cook said. “They told me to transfer and I did.”
Cook fought off North Central’s Levi Lewis (41-5) in the final period of their championship match to take a 3-2 decision.
He got to watch Peterka win his match earlier, and he said seeing his success made him want to win his match that much more.
“It got me fired up,” he said.
It also got White (220 pounds, 39-3) fired up seeing Peterka and Cook win their matches, as he pulled off a narrow win over Palmer’s Gunner Reimers (48-1) with a pin in overtime.
“Words can’t describe it, it’s insane,” he said. “Everything’s paid off.”
White fought off a shot in overtime and got Reimers down, where he finished the move with a pin. Afterward, he got up with tears in his eyes, pointed to his arm at a tattoo in honor of his late sister and looked up at the sky.
White finally became a state champion in his final season.
“Countless nights, I stayed up and dreamed about this day,” White said. “It’s unreal. It’s unreal.”
Kohl (21-2) finished runner-up at 126 pounds after falling to Axtell’s Jacob Fox (49-2) in a 15-9 decision.
Bruns (132 pounds, 53-4) and Foster (145 pounds, 54-5) both finished fourth in their respective classes. Bruns narrowly lost to Thayer Central’s Brenner McLaughlin (47-7) in a 3-2 decision, and Foster fell to Shelby-Rising City’s Grady Belt (41-5) in a 6-4 decision.
Mullen’s Eli Paxton (40-3) won the Class D 120-pound title after defeating Wisner-Pilger’s Braxton Siebrandt (48-3) in a 4-3 decision. Sandhills/Thedford’s Reece Zutavern (40-0) completed his undefeated season at Class D 195 pounds by defeating Anselmo-Merna’s Sid Miller by major decision.
In Class B, Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells (132 pounds, 43-3) defeated Scottsbluff’s Connor Whiteley (42-2) due to injury stoppage. Cozad’s Isaac White (170 pounds, 37-0) completed his undefeated season by defeating Beatrice’s Torrance Keehn (28-5) in a 1-0 decision.
BOYS STATE WRESTLING
Class A
Team results
1, Millard South, 217. 2, Lincoln East, 145. 3, Columbus, 131.5. 4, Papio-LaVista, 117. 5, Grand Island, 100. 6, Omaha Westside, 80. 7, Norfolk, 79. 8, North Platte, 76. 9, Lincoln Pius X, 72. 10, Omaha North, 70.5. 11, Lincoln Southwest, 63. 12, Kearney, 59.5. 13, Omaha Central, 58. 14, Creighton Prep, 47. 15, Fremont, 43. 16, Bellevue West, 42. 17, Lincoln Southeast, 41. 18, Millard West, 39. 19, Omaha Bryan, 35.5. 20, Papillion-LaVista South, 34. 21, Bellevue East, 32.5. 22, Millard North, 31. 23, Elkhorn South, 25. 24, Omaha Burke, 23. 24, Omaha Northwest, 23. 26, Gretna, 19. 27, Lincoln North Star, 10. 27, Lincoln Northeast, 10. 29, Lincoln High, 8. 30, Omaha South, 2.
Individual results
A106 — 1, Tyler Durden, Papio-LaVista. 2, Alex Gates, Grand Island. 3, Brenyn Delano, Columbus. 4, Isaac Ekdahl, Millard South. 5, Abdirahman Unle, Omaha Bryan. 6, Braedyn Rakes, Lincoln East.
A113 — 1, Miles Anderson, Millard South. 2, Darrelle Bonam Jr, Omaha Central. 3, Jesse Lewis, Norfolk. 4, Presden Sanchez, Creighton Prep. 5, Javier Pedro, Grand Island. 6, Logan W. Edwards, Omaha Westside.
A120 — 1, Gabriel Turman, Lincoln East. 2, Hunter Jacobsen, Lincoln SW. 3, Blake Cerny, Columbus. 4, Gino Rettele, Millard South. 5, Archer Heelan, Kearney. 6, Jace Kennel, North Platte.
A126 — 1, Adrian Bice, Columbus. 2, Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East. 3, Ein Obermiller, Grand Island. 4, Cal Price, Papio-LaVista. 5, Calvin Empkey, Norfolk. 6, Kash Bates, Lincoln SW.
A132 — 1, Keith Smith, Lincoln East. 2, Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke. 3, Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West. 4, Caydn Kucera, Columbus. 5, Cristian Cortez, Grand Island. 6, Austin Brakenhoff, Papio-LV South.
A138 — 1, Garrett Grice, Bellevue East. 2, Cole Toline, Lincoln East. 3, Aiden Robertson, Millard South. 4, Caleb Durr, Lincoln SE. 5, Cash Niroomand-Rad, Papio-LaVista. 6, Kevin Boston, Omaha Central.
A145 — 1, Joel Adams, Millard South. 2, Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East. 3, Ryan Fox, North Platte. 4, Dameonte Lindsay, Omaha North. 5, Dylan Busch, Norfolk. 6, Noah Aken, Omaha Westside.
A152 — 1, Tyler Antoniak, Millard South. 2, Michael J. Myers, Omaha Westside. 3, Luke Andres, Lincoln Pius X. 4, Tobin Wingender, Omaha Bryan. 5, Jacob Licking, Norfolk. 6, Josh Arend, Gretna.
A160 — 1, Nick Hamilton, Papio-LaVista. 2, Grant Moraski, Bellevue West. 3, Henry Reilly, Millard South. 4, Jack Baptista, Lincoln Southwest. 5, Pierce Johnson, Creighton Prep. 6, Nick Sutton, Kearney
A170 — 1, Antrell Taylor, Millard South. 2, Brian Petry, Millard North. 3, Rylee Iburg, Columbus. 4, Sam Andres, Lincoln Pius X. 5, Cooper Jackson, Lincoln Southwest. 6, Adonis Bonar, Creighton Prep.
A182 — 1, Noah Blair, Millard West. 2, Caeden Olin, Millard South. 3, Justin Davis, Omaha Central. 4, Coleton Haggin, Papio-LaVista. 5, Trace Marco, Papillion-LaVista South. 6, Cameron Cunningham, Gretna.
A195 — 1, Tyler Stewart, Omaha North. 2, Benny Alfaro, Fremont. 3, Liam Blaser, Columbus. 4, Max McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast. 5, Charlie Nosal, Millard West. 6, Sawyer Schilke, Kearney.
A220 — 1, Vincent Genatone, North Platte. 2, Cole D. Haberman, Omaha Westside. 3, Christian Nash, Millard South. 4, Matt Bohy, Lincoln Pius X. 5, Axel Lyman, Lincoln East. 6, Chris Shiney, Millard North.
A285 — 1, Tyson Terry, Omaha North. 2, Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest. 3, Titus Richardson, Fremont. 4, Ryan D. Zatechka, Omaha Westside. 5, Jamison Kemp, Omaha Central. 6, Chase Emsick, Elkhorn South.
Class B
Team results
1, Bennington, 160.5. 2, Hastings, 128. 3, Waverly, 117. 4, Blair, 110. 5, Beatrice, 85.5. 6, Broken Bow, 83. 7, Gering, 81.5. 8, Skutt Catholic, 71.5. 9, Scottsbluff, 69. 10, Aurora, 55. 11, Nebraska City, 52. 12, Cozad, 50. 13, Sidney, 42. 14, Pierce, 39.5. 15, Minden, 34. 16, Boone Central, 32. 16, South Sioux City, 32. 18, Chadron, 30. 19, Wahoo, 29. 20, Columbus Lakeview, 26. 20, Plattsmouth, 26. 22, Fort Calhoun, 25. 22, Platteview, 25. 24, Elkhorn, 21.5. 25, Ashland-Greenwood, 21. 26, Boys Town, 20. 26, Northwest, 20. 26, Ralston, 20. 29, Adams Central, 19. 30, Concordia/DC West, 17. 30, Norris, 17. 32, McCook, 16. 32, Ogallala, 16. 34, Elkhorn North, 15. 35, Lexington, 11. 36, York, 10. 37, Columbus Scotus, 8. 37, Seward, 8. 39, Crete, 6. 39, Wayne, 6. 41, Mount Michael Benedictine, 3. 41, Omaha Gross Catholic, 3. 43, Auburn, 1. 44, Alliance, 0. 44, Gothenburg, 0. 44, Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 0. 44, West Point-Beemer, 0.
Individual results
B106 — 1, Ashton Dane, Gering. 2, Cadyn Coyle, Bennington. 3, Hudson Loges, Blair. 4, Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings. 5, Christopher Gamino, Scottsbluff. 6, Juan Reyes, South Sioux City.
B113 — 1, Kael Lauridsen, Bennington. 2, Chance Houser, Sidney. 3, Hunter Anderson, Hastings. 4, Garrison Brehm, Waverly. 5, Luke Frost, Blair. 6, Tyler Japp, Elkhorn North.
B120 — 1, Connor Ritonya, Bennington. 2, Jesse Loges, Blair. 3, Brayden Canoyer, Waverly. 4, Carson Wood, Boone Central. 5, Robert Nelson, Minden. 6, Tucker Adams, Hastings.
B126 — 1, Kyler Lauridsen, Bennington. 2, Braiden Kort, Hastings. 3, Bryce Karlin, Beatrice. 4, Austin Munier, Sidney. 5, Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun. 6, Isaiah Foster, Wahoo.
B132 — 1, Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow. 2, Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff. 3, Zach Ourada, Skutt Catholic. 4, Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun. 5, Orrin Kuehn, Minden. 6, Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood.
B138 — 1, AJ Parrish, Bennington. 2, Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo. 3, Garrett Rine, Waverly. 4, Trevor Reinke, Beatrice. 5, Elijah Johnson, Hastings. 6, Owen Bargen, Columbus Lakeview.
B145 — 1, Adam Kruse, Skutt Catholic. 2, Landon Templar, Blair. 3, Drew Moser, Waverly. 4, Bayler Poston, Nebraska City. 5, Quinn Bailey, Chadron. 6, Jayden Coulter, Pierce.
B152 — 1, Landon Weidner, Hastings. 2, Cade Ziola, Skutt Catholic. 3, Eliott Steinhoff, Platteview. 4, Caden Corcoran, Ralston. 5, Cameron Zink, Ogallala. 6, Yoan Camejo, Blair.
B160 — 1, Charlie Powers of Blair. 2, Jett Samuelson of Hastings. 3, Tony Palmer of South Sioux City. 4, Michael Kruntorad of Pierce. 5, Alex Anthony of McCook. 6, Ashton Schafer of Boone Central
B170 — 1, Isaac White, Cozad. 2, Torrance Keehn, Beatrice. 3, Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth. 4, Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff. 5, Cooper Spaulding, Norris. 6, Matt Christensen, Pierce.
B182 — 1, Jacob Awiszus, Gering. 2, Deegan Nelson, Beatrice. 3, Mason Villwok, Elkhorn. 4, Brekyn Papineau, Aurora. 5, Max Denson, Broken Bow. 6, Hunter Fredrickson, Minden.
B195 — 1, Luke MacDonald, Bennington. 2, Mack Owens, Aurora. 3, Wyatt Fanning, Waverly. 4, Eli Boryca, Cozad. 5, Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff. 6, Oaklyn Smith, Hastings.
B220 — 1, Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City. 2, Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering. 3, Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview. 4, Jay Ballard, Boys Town. 5, Victor Isele, Northwest. 6, Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood.
B285 — 1, Trevor Brown, Waverly. 2, Aaron Jividen, Aurora. 3, Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow. 4, Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central. 5, Neil Hartman, Concordia/DC West. 6, Kadence Velde, York.
Class C
Team results
1, Aquinas Catholic, 141. 2, Central City, 104.5. 3, Milford, 98. 4, Crofton/Bloomfield, 94. 5, Battle Creek, 92. 6, David City, 89.5. 7, O`Neill, 89. 8, Valentine, 82. 9, Fillmore Central, 57. 10, Logan View, 56. 11, Raymond Central, 45. 12, St. Paul, 44. 13, Falls City, 43. 14, Ord, 38. 15, Malcolm, 36. 16, Bishop Neumann, 35.5. 17, Amherst, 34. 18, Archbishop Bergan, 30. 18, Cross County/Osceola, 30. 18, Syracuse, 30. 18, Wood River, 30. 22, Hershey, 25. 23, Superior, 24. 24, Centennial, 22. 24, Tekamah-Herman, 22. 26, Norfolk Catholic, 21. 27, Grand Island Central Catholic, 20. 28, Mitchell, 19. 29, Conestoga, 18. 29, HTRS, 18. 31, Arcadia/Loup City, 17. 32, Chase County, 16. 32, Fairbury, 16. 32, Gibbon, 16. 32, Twin River, 16. 36, Yutan, 15. 37, Lincoln Lutheran, 14. 38, BRLD, 13. 38, Lincoln Christian, 13. 40, Wilber-Clatonia, 9. 41, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 8. 42, Gordon-Rushville, 7. 43, Tri County, 6. 44, South Central Nebraska Unified District #5, 5. 45, Centura, 4. 46, Johnson County Central, 3. 46, North Bend Central, 3. 46, Quad County Northeast, 3. 49, Elkhorn Valley, 2. 49, Kearney Catholic, 2. 51, Oakland-Craig, 1. 51, West Holt, 1. 53, Arlington, 0. 53, Clarkson-Leigh, 0. 53, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 0. 53, Ponca, 0.
Individual results
C106 — 1, Robbie Fisher, Crofton/Bloomfield. 2, Ryan Stusse Jr., Battle Creek. 3, Ethan Elliott, Hershey. 4, Dylan Parks, O`Neill. 5, Grady Romshek, Aquinas Catholic. 6, Ace Hobbs, Mitchell.
C113 — 1, Drew Garfield, Central City. 2, William Sprenger, Valentine. 3, Ayden Wintz, Battle Creek. 4, Jacob McGee, Logan View. 5, Zander Kavan, Aquinas Catholic. 6, Aidan Trowbridge, Fillmore Central.
C120 — 1, Cole Kunz, Central City. 2, Jakob Kavan, Aquinas Catholic. 3, Jose Escandon, Gibbon. 4, Conner Kohout, Milford. 5, Jace Goebel, Syracuse. 6, Hudson Barger, Crofton/Bloomfield.
C126 — 1, Simon Schindler, David City. 2, Tristan Burbach, Central City. 3, Keaghon Chini, Conestoga. 4, Grant Wells, Lincoln Lutheran. 5, John Alden, O`Neill. 6, Kaleb Baker, St. Paul.
C132 — 1, Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central. 2, Logan Bryce, Raymond Central. 3, Eli Vondra, Milford. 4, Kaden Gregory, Logan View. 5, Levi McGrew, Lincoln Christian. 6, Brayden Johnson, David City.
C138 — 1, Ty Rainforth, O`Neill. 2, Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas Catholic. 3, Wyatt Olberding, Falls City. 4, Josh Spatz, David City. 5, Riley Waddington, Wood River. 6, Max Lautenschlager, Bishop Neumann.
C145 — 1, Brady Thompson, O`Neill. 2, Quentyn Frank, Amherst. 3, William Poppe, Crofton/Bloomfield. 4, Cayden Lamb, Valentine. 5, Aiden Hinrichs, Fillmore Central. 6, Ethan Underwood, David City.
C152 — 1, Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas Catholic. 2, Logan Burt, Tekamah-Herman. 3, Dylan Ancheta, Wood River. 4, Jack Chapman, Milford. 5, Ashton Lurz, Valentine. 6, Korbyn Battershaw, Battle Creek.
C160 — 1, Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola. 2, Ben Alberts, Grand Island Central Catholic. 3, Cal Janke, Archbishop Bergan. 4, Bryce Sutton, Central City. 5, Tobin Olson, Valentine. 6, Wyatt Tramp, Crofton/Bloomfield.
C170 — 1, Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm. 2, Conner Kreikemeier, Raymond Central. 3, Christopher Scdoris, Milford. 4, Chase Stieb, Arcadia/Loup City. 5, Samuel Vrana, Bishop Neumann. 6, Owen Wander, Syracuse.
C182 — 1, Tre Daro, David City. 2, Michael Andel, Aquinas Catholic. 3, Jed Jones, Twin River. 4, Tagg Buechle, Valentine. 5, Jaramie Elton, Central City. 6, Caleb Courter, Malcolm.
C195 — 1, Ryan Gabriel, Ord. 2, Aiden Worthey, HTRS. 3, Hunter Oborny, Milford. 4, Trent Moudry, Bishop Neumann. 5, Thomas Fields, Falls City. 6, Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan.
C220 — 1, Logan Booth, Logan View. 2, Jared Janssen, Crofton/Bloomfield. 3, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 4, Kase Thompson, Battle Creek. 5, Reilly Miller, Aquinas Catholic. 6, Isaac Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic.
C285 — 1, Quade Peterson, St. Paul. 2, Payton Christiancy, Superior. 3, Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial. 4, Kazz Hyson, Fairbury. 5, Dahlas Zlomke, Battle Creek. 6, Daven Whitley, BRLD.
Class D
Team results
1, Sutherland, 141. 2, Mullen, 93. 3, Winside, 92. 4, Thayer Central, 72. 5, Plainview, 71.5. 6, Pleasanton, 61. 7, Burwell, 60. 8, Howells-Dodge, 58. 9, Arapahoe, 56. 9, Southern Valley, 56. 11, Axtell, 46. 12, East Butler, 44. 13, Kenesaw, 40. 14, Anselmo-Merna, 38. 15, Hitchcock County, 37. 16, Twin Loup, 35. 17, Summerland, 33. 18, Neligh-Oakdale, 32. 18, Shelton, 32. 20, Perkins County, 31. 21, Shelby-Rising City, 30. 22, Alma, 28. 22, Hemingford, 28. 22, Maxwell, 28. 25, Southwest, 27. 26, Bridgeport, 26. 26, Central Valley, 26. 28, High Plains, 25. 28, Sandhills/Thedford, 25. 30, North Central, 24. 31, Palmer, 23. 32, Fullerton, 22. 32, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 22. 32, Wisner-Pilger, 22. 35, Ravenna, 20. 36, Doniphan-Trumbull, 18. 37, Bayard, 17. 38, Crawford, 14. 38, St. Pat`s, 14. 38, Pender, 14. 38, Sandhills Valley, 14. 38, South Loup, 14. 43, Franklin, 13. 43, Riverside, 13. 43, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 13. 46, Cambridge, 8.5. 47, Kimball, 8. 48, Brady, 7. 48, Southern, 7. 48, Wauneta-Palisade, 7. 51, Overton, 6. 52, Elgin Public/Pope John, 5. 53, Hi-Line, 4. 53, Morrill, 4. 55, Ansley-Litchfield, 3. 55, Banner County, 3. 55, Freeman, 3. 58, Hyannis, 2. 58, Stanton, 2. 58, Wilcox-Hildreth, 2. 61, Hay Springs, 1. 61, Palmyra, 1. 63, Elm Creek, 0. 63, Leyton, 0. 63, Meridian, 0. 63, Nebraska Christian, 0. 63, Osmond, 0. 63, St. Mary`s, 0.
Individual results
D106 — 1, Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley. 2, Carter Brandyberry, Alma. 3, Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 4, Jeffery Forsen, Mullen. 5, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna. 6, Colter Sinn, Thayer Central.
D113 — 1, Creel Weber, Hemingford. 2, Gatlin Krepela, Pleasanton 3, Triston Wells, Thayer Central. 4, Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup. 5, Gunner Spotanski, Shelton. 6, Dierks Nekoliczak, Central Valley.
D120 — 1, Eli Paxton, Mullen. 2, Braxton Siebrandt, Wisner-Pilger. 3, Jacoby Mann, Winside. 4, Dylan Brichacek, Howells-Dodge. 5, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 6, Lane Bohac, East Butler.
D126 — 1, Jacob Fox, Axtell. 2, Cauy Kohl, Sutherland. 3, Cayden Ellis, Winside. 4, Luke Polivka, East Butler. 5, Ted Hemmingsen, Riverside. 6, Austen Forney, Southern.
D132 — 1, Scout Ashburn, Plainview. 2, Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw. 3, Brenner McLaughlin, Thayer Central. 4, Matt Bruns, Sutherland. 5, Kyle Durfee, Mullen. 6, Jacob Kerns, Southwest.
D138 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Kyler Mosel, Plainview. 3, Kyle Oakley, Central Valley. 4, Wyatt Urkoski, High Plains. 5, Zachery Randall, Pender. 6, Cole Broeker, Southern Valley.
D145 — 1, Tanner Frahm, Plainview. 2, Art Escalante, Winside. 3, Grady Belt, Shelby-Rising City. 4, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 5, Mason Noel, Southern Valley. 6, Colton Pouk, Perkins County.
D152 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Levi Lewis, North Central. 3, Tristian White, Arapahoe. 4, Justin Knoll, Shelby-Rising City. 5, Ethan Baumert, Guardian Angels Central Catholic. 6, Taaron Lavicky, Axtell.
D160 — 1, Steven Menke, Bridgeport. 2, Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central. 3, Gabe Escalante, Winside. 4, Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale. 5, Trevin Brecka, East Butler. 6, Beau Lake, Bayard.
D170 — 1, Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton. 2, Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge. 3, Austin Rudolf, Neligh-Oakdale. 4, Slate Micheel, Twin Loup. 5, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County. 6, Sean Simonson, Mullen.
D182 — 1, Kolby Larson, Burwell. 2, Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge. 3, Brett Bridger, Fullerton. 4, Sean Duffy, Kenesaw. 5, Kolby Welling, Crawford. 6, Julien Grindle, Cambridge.
D195 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Alex Gideon, Burwell. 4, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 5, Rio Remund, South Loup. 6, Colton Thiele, Summerland.
D220 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Gunner Reimers, Palmer. 3, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 4, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 5, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 6, Cale Buss, Burwell.
D285 — 1, Levi Kerner, Arapahoe. 2, Jordy Baland, Doniphan-Trumbull. 3, Isaac Welch, Mullen. 4, Thomas Psota, Ravenna. 5, Logan Mueller, Summerland. 6, JySeann Pugh, Pleasanton.
GIRLS STATE WRESTLING
Team results
1, SSC Girls, 95. 2, Norfolk Girls, 66.5. 3, WP-B Girls, 61. 4, Pierce Girls, 56. 5, Yutan Girls, 54. 6, Grand Island Girls, 47. 7, Aurora Girls, 43. 8, Crofton Girls, 38. 9, Chadron Girls, 37. 10, Schuyler Girls, 36. 11, Amherst Girls, 33. 12, Winnebago Girls, 32. 13, Conestoga Girls, 31. 13, Weeping Water Girls, 31. 15, Bennington Girls, 28. 15, Wahoo Girls, 28. 17, Northwest Girls, 27. 18, Red Cloud/Blue Hill Girls, 26. 18, Westside Girls, 26. 20, Plattsmouth Girls, 25.5. 21, McCook Girls, 25. 21, Omaha North Girls, 25. 23, Lakeview Girls, 23. 23, Nebraska City Girls, 23. 25, Bellevue East Girls, 22. 25, Fairbury Girls, 22. 25, Omaha Central Girls, 22. 25, O’Neill Girls, 22. 29, Ogallala Girls, 21. 30, Johnson County Central Girls, 20. 30, Ralston Girls, 20. 30, South Loup Girls, 20. 33, Stanton Girls, 19. 34, Omaha NW Girls, 18. 34, Papio-LV Girls, 18. 34, West Holt Girls, 18. 37, Louisville Girls, 16. 38, Lexington Girls, 14. 39, Ainsworth Girls, 13. 39, Omaha South Girls, 13. 39, Ord Girls, 13. 42, BRLD Girls, 9. 42, Fremont Girls, 9. 44, Battle Creek Girls, 7. 44, Beatrice Girls, 7. 44, Marian Girls, 7. 44, Minden Girls, 7. 48, Millard West Girls, 4. 49, High Plains Girls, 3. 49, Overton Girls, 3. 51, Norfolk Cath. Girls, 2. 51, Platteview Girls, 2. 53, Boone Central Girls, 1. 53, Millard South Girls, 1. 53, Wayne Girls, 1. 56, Ansley-Litchfield Girls, 0. 56, Bayard Girls, 0. 56, Bridgeport Girls, 0. 56, Centura Girls, 0. 56, Columbus Girls, 0. 56, Gothenburg Girls, 0. 56, Palmyra Girls, 0. 56, Skutt Girls, 0. 56, Southwest Girls, 0. 56, Summerland Girls, 0.
Individual results
G100 — 1, Maycee Peacher, Bennington Girls. 2, Jocelyn Prado, Johnson County Central Girls. 3, Payton Thiele, Louisville Girls. 4, Lay Lay Tun, Omaha NW Girls. 5, Gloria Flores, SSC Girls. 6, Autumn Bartlett, Beatrice Girls.
G107 — 1, Aubrie Pehrson, Yutan Girls. 2, Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water Girls. 3, Lacy Lemburg, Lakeview Girls. 4, Fransisca Walsh, Lexington Girls. 5, Taylee Williamson, Chadron Girls. 6, Lily Gomez, Red Cloud/Blue Hill Girls.
G114 — 1, Zoey Barber, Plattsmouth Girls. 2, Kylee Plowman, Conestoga Girls. 3, Corah Linnaus, Stanton Girls. 4, Courtney Briones, Schuyler Girls. 5, Jolyn Pozehl, Ainsworth Girls. 6, Ella Reeves, Battle Creek Girls.
G120 — 1, Alexis Pehrson, Yutan Girls. 2, Madisen Petersen, Crofton Girls. 3, Diana Cervantes, WP-B Girls. 4, Jamelah Taylor, Papio-LV Girls. 5, Callie Arniold, Pierce Girls. 6, Tiearra Pollard, Norfolk Girls.
G126 — 1, Regan Rosseter, Westside Girls. 2, Pacie Lee, Nebraska City Girls. 3, Victoria Maxey, Norfolk Girls. 4, Patricia Arroyo, Red Cloud/Blue Hill Girls. 5, Angeline Skrdla, Pierce Girls. 6, Emory Trofholz, Conestoga Girls.
G132 — 1, Selena Zamora, SSC Girls. 2, Rylee Hoppe, Norfolk Girls. 3, Sage McCallum, Grand Island Girls. 4, Madison Davis, West Holt Girls. 5, Ann Marie Meiman, Omaha North Girls. 6, Libby Sutton, Weeping Water Girls.
G138 — 1, Reagen Gallaway, Amherst Girls. 2, Lesly Rodriguez, Norfolk Girls. 3, Dylen Ritchey, Ralston Girls. 4, Carly Wemhoff, Schuyler Girls. 5, Koryn Kline, Ord Girls. 6, Haylee Miller, Pierce Girls.
G145 — 1, Kenli Boeselager, Chadron Girls. 2, Angelean Rose, Omaha Central Girls. 3, Maria Barnes, Ogallala Girls. 4, Stephanie Gonzalez, SSC Girls. 5, Miah Kenny, Northwest Girls. 6, Hathia Joseph, Marian Girls.
G152 — 1, Yohaly Quinones, SSC Girls. 2, Makayla Pate, McCook Girls. 3, Jayda Parker, Bellevue East Girls. 4, La`Nie Green, Omaha North Girls. 5, Chloe Mader, Northwest Girls. 6, Avani Wilkie, Winnebago Girls.
G165 — 1, Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo Girls. 2, Paola Vergara, ONeill Girls. 3, Tiffany Senff, Aurora Girls. 4, Annabelle Poppe, Crofton Girls. 5, Carol Victoria-Azcona, Omaha South Girl. 6, Makiaya DeLaCruz, Lakeview Girls
G185 — 1, Kinzie Parsons, Pierce Girls. 2, Makena Schramm, Fairbury Girls. 3, Lila Bloomer, South Loup Girls. 4, Darian Earth, Winnebago Girls. 5, Zeena Villanueva, BRLD Girls. 6, Ali Edwards, Grand Island Girls.
G235 — 1, Claire Paasch, WP-B Girls. 2, Tia Teigre, Aurora Girls. 3, Melissa De La Torre, SSC Girls. 4, Karma Marshall, Grand Island Girls. 5, Caitlyn Sohm, SSC Girls. 6, Elayna Moackler, Fremont Girls.