A village raises champions: Three Sutherland wrestlers win individual titles as Sailors cruise to team victory

Peterka sits near the middle of a stretch of some of Sutherland’s best wrestlers, so he isn’t short on a sparring partner.

“Me and Cauy practiced all summer together, then we got in the room,” Peterka said. “And just everybody in there. There are six guys that are the best at their weight. There is nobody as good as you see everyday in that room.”

Peterka said more than half of the Sutherland wrestlers have been wrestling with him since they were in preschool, and they all grew up together in the program. Peterka said it’s hard to say what it means to him to have them all competing with him at the highest level.

It helped him as he defeated Plainview’s Kyler Mosel (48-8) in a 5-3 decision.

“One person goes out and does their best, and you see them do their best, and you’re practicing with them everyday,” he said. “And you push yourself even harder, and you want to do the same thing. We push each other the hardest in practice, and when it comes to the meets on the weekend, it’s easy.”

It’s that same attitude that brought Cook (152, 51-0) to Sutherland a few years ago.