Anselmo-Merna falls to St. Francis in first round of Class D2 state volleyball tournament

LINCOLN — How did Anselmo-Merna do in its first state tournament appearance in 49 years?
Well, it took No. 2 St. Francis to the fifth set — was even leading it too — and had a player put on one of the best performances so far at the NSAA State Volleyball Championships.
In the end, a late Flyers run was too much for the Coyotes to handle.
Despite Jaide Chandler’s 32 kills and teammate Shaylyn Safranek’s 11, Anselmo-Merna fell to St. Francis 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9 in the first round of the Class D2 state tournament Thursday in Lincoln.
“I was proud of our girls,” Anselmo-Merna coach Katie Hoblyn said. “I was proud that we made it down here. I was very proud of how they battled. We played hard, it just didn’t go our way.”
The Coyotes got to on a Chandler 16-kill performance against Garden County in the district finals. The senior hitter, also Anselmo-Merna’s leader in kills, gave the Coyotes the boost it needed throughout all five sets.
“She has been solid all season long,” Hoblyn said. “She has been mentally tough all season long, being our go-to person. She proved it out there. She was getting the kills. She was finding a way to get it done. She has done a great job for us.”
It started in the first set, when Chandler tied the set at 20-20 and started a 5-1 run that saw the Coyotes go up 24-21. Two points later, Anselmo-Merna clinched the first set.
St. Francis responded by dominating the second set, using a 13-1 run to go up by 11 and eventually win the second set 25-14.
Chandler started taking over in the third set. Two kills from her and an ace from Kirsten Myers — she had five total — put the Coyotes up by four at 11-7 and created a deficit St. Francis struggled to overcome.
Chandler had nine kills in the third set and Safranek contributed three, and Anselmo-Merna held a lead as large as seven. The Flyers pulled to within two at 19-17, but they traded points with the Coyotes until the end of the set.
Anselmo-Merna used that momentum to put itself in a position to win in the fourth set. Safranek tied the set at 21-21, but two costly hits out of play and an ace put St. Francis up by two, and not even Chandler’s 29th kill could help the Coyotes win the set.
Anselmo-Merna built a three-point advantage in the fifth set, but a 6-0 St. Francis run gave the Flyers a 10-7 lead and left Anselmo-Merna looking for an answer.
“I feel like maybe we lost a little confidence, and we didn’t swing as big as we had been all game,” Hoblyn said. “It’s a huge momentum game, and they got some momentum and they got excited, and it’s hard for us to overcome that.”
St. Francis closed out the set only allowing two more points to complete the comeback win down two sets to one.