Anselmo-Merna falls to St. Francis in first round of Class D2 state volleyball tournament

LINCOLN — How did Anselmo-Merna do in its first state tournament appearance in 49 years?

Well, it took No. 2 St. Francis to the fifth set — was even leading it too — and had a player put on one of the best performances so far at the NSAA State Volleyball Championships.

In the end, a late Flyers run was too much for the Coyotes to handle.

Despite Jaide Chandler’s 32 kills and teammate Shaylyn Safranek’s 11, Anselmo-Merna fell to St. Francis 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9 in the first round of the Class D2 state tournament Thursday in Lincoln.

“I was proud of our girls,” Anselmo-Merna coach Katie Hoblyn said. “I was proud that we made it down here. I was very proud of how they battled. We played hard, it just didn’t go our way.”

The Coyotes got to on a Chandler 16-kill performance against Garden County in the district finals. The senior hitter, also Anselmo-Merna’s leader in kills, gave the Coyotes the boost it needed throughout all five sets.

“She has been solid all season long,” Hoblyn said. “She has been mentally tough all season long, being our go-to person. She proved it out there. She was getting the kills. She was finding a way to get it done. She has done a great job for us.”