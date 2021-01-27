Anselmo-Merna, Sandhills Valley advance to semifinals of the MNAC Tournament

Quinten Myers and Kade Safranek scored four points each in overtime as No. 6-seed Anselmo-Merna knocked off No. 3-seed South Loup 50-45 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the MNAC Tournament.
The Coyotes face No. 2-seed Sandhills Valley, who defeated Arthur County on Wednesday, in the semifinals on Thursday at North Platte Community College.
“I thought we came out slow,” Anselmo-Merna coach Brent Myers said. “Once the energy came up, I thought we tied it up pretty good. Energy I thought really changed the game, and the ball started going in the hole in the second half, which helped.”
The slow pace allowed South Loup to take control early. Anselmo-Merna was never out of it, but the Bobcats were up by a few possessions for most of the first half.
South Loup’s first lead at 4-2 came on a pair of Cache Gracey free throws. When the Coyotes tied it, the Bobcats went to Sam Cool, who nailed a jumper and a 3 for a 9-4 lead.
Anselmo-Merna’s struggles continued early in the second quarter, as the Coyotes only made two shots in a five-minute span.
But South Loup struggled even more. The Bobcats only put up eight in the frame, opening the door for a late Anselmo-Merna run to place the Coyotes within four points at halftime.
“Hopefully, we had a little bit of motivation in the halftime talk,” Myers said. “And it was mainly the kids. They knew that they didn’t come out with much fire. Once they got going, it was much better.”
That fire sparked in the third quarter when the Coyotes went on a 12-4 run at the start and regained the lead for the first time since the third quarter.
Later in the third, South Loup’s Colbi Smith hit a 3 to push the Bobcats ahead 31-30. Both teams traded baskets the rest of the quarter before taking a 34-34 tie into the fourth.
Anselmo-Merna held a one-to-two possession lead for most of the frame, but South Loup’s Alex Shown tied the game in the final minute.
The game went to overtime after Garrett Porter missed the front end of a would-be go-ahead 1-and-1 for the Coyotes and South Loup failed to score in the final 25 seconds.
Anselmo-Merna did just enough to stay ahead. It scored 10 compared to South Loup’s five, with six of those points coming from the free throw line.
The Coyotes had four scorers in double-digits, with Myers 16 leading the pack. Owen Stallbaumer led South Loup with nine.
“This year, we don’t have one dominant scorer,” Myers said. “I think we’ve had five kids have over 15 this year, so it’s kind of hard to game plan for. It’s also sometimes harder to plan your offense for it, since you don’t know which kid is going to be scoring.”
Sandhills Valley 73,
Arthur County 40
Ethan Nicholson scored 19 and Cole Kramer added 14 as Sandhills Valley used a dominant second half to defeat Arthur County 73-40 in the quarterfinals of the MNAC Tournament.
The Mavericks didn’t look like the better team in the first quarter. The Wolves ran out to a 14-2 lead, relying heavily on Alex Worthing’s two 3s.
Even when Sandhills Valley started scoring, Arthur County matched the Mavericks pace, taking a 20-13 lead going into the second quarter.
After scoring 20 in the first quarter, the Wolves only posted six in the second. Sandhills Valley, meanwhile, erased the deficit and took the 25-24 lead off Nicholson’s jumper, and finished the quarter on a 6-2 run.
Sandhills Valley took over in the third, ruining any hope of an Arthur County upset. A five-point lead soon pushed to 10 after opening the quarter with an inside shot and a 3.
Arthur County only managed eight points compared to Sandhills Valley’s 25, leading to 56-34 lead going into the fourth.
The Mavericks had three scorers finish in double digits, while the Wolves had just Alex Worthing, who dropped 18 points.
Anselmo-Merna (50)
Dalton Duryea 16, Wyatt Lambertson 12, Quinton Myers 10, Kade Safranek 10, Carter Johnson 2.
South Loup (45)
Owen Stallbaumer 9, Colbi Smith 8, Drew Vickers 8, Cache Gracey 7, Sam Cool 5, Trey Connell 4, Alex Shown 4.
Sandhills Valley (73)
Ethan Nicholson 19, Cole Kramer 14, Jaxton Starr 12, Ryan Shepherd 6, Brent Charlton 6, Rylin Johns 6, Tad Dimmitt 6, Caleb Burnside 2, Ethan Weems 2.
Arthur County (40)
Alex Worthing 18, Bryce Hanna 9, Edward Daily 5, Dakota Storer 4, Justin Wenzel 2, Knight Kramer 2.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
SWC Tournament
Ogallala 77, Valentine 25
Cozad 57, Ainsworth 44
McCook 60, Minden 53
Gothenburg 60, Broken Bow 58 OT
RPAC Tournament
At Wallace
Paxton 47, Wallace 22
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Maxwell 56
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta Palisade 44
At Cambridge
Southern Valley 55, Cambridge 49
Medicine Valley 50, Bertrand 34
Alma 62, Southwest 40
MNAC Tournament
Mullen 69, Brady 37
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Hyannis 49
Sandhills Valley 73, Arthur County 40
Anselmo-Merna 50, South Loup 45
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
SWC Tournament
Broken Bow 63, Cozad 26
Gothenburg 49, Minden 35
Ainsworth 48, Valentine 26
MNAC Tournament
Mullen 60, Sandhills Valley 23
Sandhills/Thedford 35, Arthur County 24
Anselmo-Merna 40, Twin Loup 19
South Loup 48, Cody-Kilgore 31