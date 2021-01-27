Anselmo-Merna, Sandhills Valley advance to semifinals of the MNAC Tournament

Quinten Myers and Kade Safranek scored four points each in overtime as No. 6-seed Anselmo-Merna knocked off No. 3-seed South Loup 50-45 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the MNAC Tournament.

The Coyotes face No. 2-seed Sandhills Valley, who defeated Arthur County on Wednesday, in the semifinals on Thursday at North Platte Community College.

“I thought we came out slow,” Anselmo-Merna coach Brent Myers said. “Once the energy came up, I thought we tied it up pretty good. Energy I thought really changed the game, and the ball started going in the hole in the second half, which helped.”

The slow pace allowed South Loup to take control early. Anselmo-Merna was never out of it, but the Bobcats were up by a few possessions for most of the first half.

South Loup’s first lead at 4-2 came on a pair of Cache Gracey free throws. When the Coyotes tied it, the Bobcats went to Sam Cool, who nailed a jumper and a 3 for a 9-4 lead.

Anselmo-Merna’s struggles continued early in the second quarter, as the Coyotes only made two shots in a five-minute span.

But South Loup struggled even more. The Bobcats only put up eight in the frame, opening the door for a late Anselmo-Merna run to place the Coyotes within four points at halftime.