Anselmo-Merna sweeps Garden County to reach Class D2 state tournament

HERSHEY — Anselmo-Merna is returning to the state volleyball tournament for the first time in 49 years.

Jaide Chandler tallied 16 kills, and Shaylyn Safranek served nine aces and notched eight kills as the No. 8 Coyotes swept No. 9 Garden County 25-23, 25-11, 25-12 in the D2-8 District Final on Saturday in Hershey to make the Class D2 state tournament in Lincoln next week.

“This is really exciting for our school, our girls,” Anselmo-Merna coach Katie Hoblyn said. “Obviously they put in a lot of hard work for this.”

The last time either side of the Custer County co-op reached the state tournament was Merna in 1972. That year, Merna reached the semifinals before losing to Lebanon Beaver Valley in a best of three match under sideout scoring rules.

Early in the first set, though, it seemed as if Garden County would be making the trip instead. The Eagles started the first set on an 11-0 run, forcing the Coyotes to call timeout and shake off some nerves.

“After that we started playing our game,” Hoblyn said. “And I think we calmed down and settled down and played our game. It was really awesome to watch.”

