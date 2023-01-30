Arapahoe basketball sweeps Maxwell

MAXWELL — Campbell Schutz led all players with 15 points as the Arapahoe boys basketball team defeated Maxwell 55-44 on Monday in Maxwell.

Ty Robinson led Maxwell with 11 points, while Trevor Cohn scored nine. Taylor Cheek added eight and Easton Jones scored six.

William Shaw scored 11 for Arapahoe and Ander Wasenius finished with 10.

Maxwell and Arapahoe looked almost even early on. The Warriors jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first quarter, but Maxwell quickly tied the game at 6-6.

The Wildcats scored the next basket to take the lead — their first since being ahead 2-0 — but Arapahoe made a 3 before the end of the quarter to take a 9-8 lead into the second.

The action stayed back-and-forth for most of the second, but Arapahoe started pulling away late, going on a 5-0 run to lead 29-24 at halftime.

Arapahoe scored the first four points of the third quarter to extend the lead to 33-24, but Maxwell cut the deficit down to five at 35-30.

Arapahoe responded with back-to-back 3s from Wasenius to jump out to an 11-point lead. Again Maxwell cut the deficit to five at 42-37 heading to the fourth.

The Wildcats, though, didn’t have enough to regain the lead, despite knocking the deficit to four at 44-40. Arapahoe scored on free throws and soon took a 53-42 lead. The Warriors won 55-44.

GIRLS

Arapahoe 54, Maxwell 34

Emerson Swanson and Berkley Warner scored 22 points each as the Arapahoe girls defeated Maxwell 54-34 in a game the Warriors controlled throughout.

“We had too many turnovers, our communication was lacking and (Arapahoe) shot lights out today,” Maxwell coach Annie Seamann said. “It was a rough game for us.”

Jocey Cheek led Maxwell with 13 points, followed by Jenna Miller’s 10.

No other Arapahoe player scored more than four points.

“We didn’t have great defense,” Seamann said. “Our defense was lacking, and our communication was lacking. We’re better than that, and we just kind of let that happen. We’re going to have to get back in it for tomorrow.”

The Warriors scored 18 points in the first quarter while holding Maxwell to just five. A 15-point Arapahoe second quarter helped the Warriors to a 33-16 lead at halftime.

Arapahoe opened the second half with an 8-2 run to extend the lead to 41-18. Maxwell went on a 9-3 run to close out the third quarter and cut the deficit to 44-28.

The Wildcats were held to six points in the fourth quarter as Arapahoe outscored Maxwell 10-6 in the frame to win 54-34.

“I hope that they know that there are small successes in each game, and that their teamwork is better than what they did tonight,” Seamann said. “I hope that they come back, and they reset themselves as a better team than what they allowed to happen tonight.

BOYS

Arapahoe (55)

Campbell Schutz 15, William Shaw 11, Ander Wasenius 10, Kade Fisher 8, Trenton Roskop 5, Eli Schafer 2, Hayden Sich 2, Cooper Wendland 2.

Maxwell (44)

Ty Robinson 11, Trevor Cohn 9, Taylor Cheek 8, Easton Jones 6, Tyce Cumming 5, Levi Huffman 5.

GIRLS Arapahoe (54)

Emerson Swanson 22, Berkley Warner 22, Emma Strand 4, McKenzie Ewoldt 3, Sage Larson 2, Sabrina Jacobsen 1.

Maxwell (34)

Jocey Cheek 13, Jenna Miller 10, Mataya Stubbs 6, Maddy Flock 2, Hannah Pagel 2, Kristyn Cheek 1.