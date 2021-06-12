Area athletes head to Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo

A number of area cowboys and cowgirls are heading to Hastings this week for the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo Wednesday through Saturday.
Five area youth head into the contest with the top mark statewide in their event.
Tanner Drueke of Sutherland has the top qualifying score in both bareback riding and bull riding. In the bareback, Drueke qualified with 142.5 score, 3½ points ahead of Spencer Debaeyer of Seneca and Cole Kerner of Sutherland. He’s more than 8 points clear of the field with a entry score of 56.
Faith Storer of Arthur leads girls cutting with a qualifying score of 144. Mekenna Fisher and Peyton Fisher, both of Hershey, are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Jate Saults of Big Springs is tops in team roping with 90 points. He’s followed by a pair of North Platte cowboys — Ryan Shepherd and Brent Charlton.
Cooper Bass of Brewster leads boys cutting with 141 points.
Dane Pokorney of Stapleton is tied for first place in steer wrestling with 121 points. He is tied with Rhett Witt of Valentine. Coy Johnston of Stapleton is tied for third entering the weekend.
Clancy Jo Brown of North Platte is second in pole bending heading to Hastings.
The NHSRA National Finals Rodeo is July 18 to 24 in Lincoln.
Bareback Riding
Tanner Drueke, Sutherland.
Cole Kerner, Sutherland.
Barrel Racing
Brooke McCully, Mullen.
Bailey Bell, North Platte.
Mekenna Fisher, Hershey.
Clancy Jo Brown, North Platte.
Jacei Spangler, Arthur.
Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis.
Kinley Crow, Hershey.
Whitney Jennings, Seneca.
Jentry Jenkins, Mccook.
Emily Leach, Dunning.
Emma Pearson, Broken Bow.
Peyton Fisher, Hershey.
Shaylee Chase, North Platte.
Boys Cutting
Cooper Bass, Brewster.
Cody Miller, Broken Bow.
Hayden Jennings, Seneca.
Frazier Kaelin, Broken Bow.
Dakota Storer, Arthur.
Breakaway Roping
Ali Vaughn, Hershey.
Emma Ohm, Hyannis.
Whitney Jennings, Seneca.
Laynee Ohm, Hyannis.
Jentry Jenkins, Mccook.
Shaylee Chase, North Platte.
Shayda Vaughn, Hershey.
Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis.
Jacei Spangler, Arthur.
Brooke McCully, Mullen.
Mekenna Fisher, Hershey.
Jenae Whitaker, Chambers.
Sydney Fletcher, Arnold.
Annah Wareham, North Platte.
Clancy Jo Brown, North Platte.
Bull Riding
Tanner Drueke, Sutherland.
Dalton Garey, Broken Bow.
Cole Kerner, Sutherland.
Jett Sjeklocha, Hayes Center.
Girls Cutting
Faith Storer, Arthur.
Mekenna Fisher, Hershey.
Peyton Fisher, Hershey.
Emma Pearson, Broken Bow.
Goat Tying
Emma Ohm, Hyannis.
Emma Warren, Thedford.
Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis.
Clancy Jo Brown, North Platte.
Jordan Peterson, Arthur.
Laynee Ohm, Hyannis.
Mekenna Fisher, Hershey.
Jacei Spangler, Arthur.
Kenna McCaslin, Broken Bow.
Whitney Jennings, Seneca.
Rylee Naprstek, Gothenburg.
Peyton Fisher, Hershey.
Tenley Rasmussen, Thedford.
Pole Bending
Clancy Jo Brown, North Platte.
Emma Pearson, Broken Bow.
Brooke McCully, Mullen.
Jordan Peterson, Arthur.
Sydney Fletcher, Arnold.
Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis.
Annah Wareham, North Platte.
Laynee Ohm, Hyannis.
Jacei Spangler, Arthur.
Payton Gorwill, Hyannis.
Hope Brosius, Enders.
Emily Leach, Dunning.
Saddle Bronc
Monte Bailey, Lakeside.
Steer Wrestling
Dane Pokorny, Stapleton.
Coy Johnston, Stapleton.
Dalton Kunkee, Lexington.
Kaden Wooters, Elwood.
Cody Miller, Broken Bow.
Dakota Storer, Arthur.
Jaden Fanning, Ogallala.
Dawson Doggett, Stapleton.
Trey Garey, Broken Bow.
Jett Sjeklocha, Hayes Center.
Justin Wenzel, Arthur.
Clayton Veldhuizen, Curtis.
Tie Down Roping
Sid Miller, Merna.
Zane Kreikemeier, Callaway.
Jate Saults, Big Springs.
Matthew Miller, Callaway.
Cody Miller, Broken Bow.
Coy Johnston, Stapleton.
Kaden Wooters, Elwood.
Cooper Bass, Brewster.
Trey Garey, Broken Bow.
Brent Charlton, North Platte.
Frazier Kaelin, Broken Bow.
Layton Lindner, Broken Bow.
Zack Bradley, Brewster.
Dakota Storer, Arthur.
Team Roping
Jate Saults, Big Springs.
Ryan Shepherd, North Platte.
Brent Charlton, North Platte.
Zane Kreikemeier, Callaway.
Coy Johnston, Stapleton.
Sid Miller, Merna.
Dalton Kunkee, Lexington.
Carter Anderson, Merriman.
Cooper Bass, Brewster.
Zack Bradley, Brewster.
Payton Gorwill, Hyannis.
Dalton Garey, Broken Bow.
Trey Garey, Broken Bow.
Zane Druery, Anselmo.
Cody Miller, Broken Bow.
Matthew Miller, Callaway.
Skyler Hund, North Platte.
Dane Pokorny, Stapleton.
Tanner Drueke, Sutherland.
Jentry Jenkins, Mccook.
Annah Wareham, North Platte.
Laynee Ohm, Hyannis.
Shayda Vaughn, Hershey.
Jace Richter, Ogallala.
Brooke Mccully, Mullen.
Ali Vaughn, Hershey.
Frazier Kaelin, Broken Bow.
Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis.
Brodey Hund, North Platte.