Area athletes head to Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo

A number of area cowboys and cowgirls are heading to Hastings this week for the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo Wednesday through Saturday.

Five area youth head into the contest with the top mark statewide in their event.

Tanner Drueke of Sutherland has the top qualifying score in both bareback riding and bull riding. In the bareback, Drueke qualified with 142.5 score, 3½ points ahead of Spencer Debaeyer of Seneca and Cole Kerner of Sutherland. He’s more than 8 points clear of the field with a entry score of 56.

Faith Storer of Arthur leads girls cutting with a qualifying score of 144. Mekenna Fisher and Peyton Fisher, both of Hershey, are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Jate Saults of Big Springs is tops in team roping with 90 points. He’s followed by a pair of North Platte cowboys — Ryan Shepherd and Brent Charlton.

Cooper Bass of Brewster leads boys cutting with 141 points.

Dane Pokorney of Stapleton is tied for first place in steer wrestling with 121 points. He is tied with Rhett Witt of Valentine. Coy Johnston of Stapleton is tied for third entering the weekend.

Clancy Jo Brown of North Platte is second in pole bending heading to Hastings.