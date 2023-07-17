The FNBO Juniors' season ended Sunday in a 9-1 loss to Kearney in the Junior District A7 Tournament at Bill Wood Field in North Platte.

Austin Lindsey drove in North Platte’s only run of the game and had one of two hits. Tyler Townsend had the other.

Kayden Baker got the start for North Platte, going three innings and allowing eight runs — seven earned — on five hits and three walks. Coy Baker tossed the fourth inning, giving up a run on a hit and two walks.

The game marks the end of a strong tournament performance for North Platte. The juniors played Hastings close until the final inning in the opening round, then dominated Lexington 14-5 in the losers bracket.

But that stretch of good play ran out against Kearney on Sunday. North Platte made five errors and only got two hits, and Kearney took advantage to score nine runs on six hits.

After two scoreless innings, Kearney scored four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.