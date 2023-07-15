A 10-run fourth inning propelled the FNBO Juniors to a 14-5 five-inning mercy-rule win over Lexington Heartland Chevrolet in the Junior District A7 Tournament on Saturday in North Platte.

“First couple innings, we came out a little flat, but after that, they did a nice job rebounding and resetting themselves and doing what they needed to do to get the job done,” FNBO Juniors coach Kole Harrach said.

Kyson Putnam and Austin Lindsey each had two hits and four RBI in the win, and they both had base-clearing 3-RBI doubles.

Gabe Moreno, Tyler Townsend, Kole Jones and Cade Freeze each had a hit in the win, and Jones had two RBI.

Thomas Hagert got the start, allowing four runs on five hits and seven walks through three innings while striking out three. Lindsey followed over the next 1 2/3 innings, giving up just one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three. Freeze closed out the game, surrendering one hit and two walks in 1/3 inning.

FNBO struck first when Moreno scored on a groundout in the bottom of the first inning, but early pitching problems caught up to North Platte.

Hagert walked four batters in the second, three of which were with the bases loaded and led to three Lexington runs.

Lexington even added a fourth run in the top of the third on a fielder’s choice to go up 4-1.

Then, Lindsey ignited some fire into the FNBO offense. He ripped a 3-run double over the center fielder’s head, tying the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the third.

“He brings the energy whether we play well or not,” Harrach said. “Him being confident at the plate after a couple of tough at bats last night, that was really, really important for him. We were able to respond off of that big hit from him.”

Lindsey pitched the fourth and only put one batter on base. North Platte’s offense, though, kept that momentum going in the bottom of the frame.

FNBO scored 10 runs, highlighted by a 3-run double from Putnam, a 2-run single from Jones and RBI singles from Putnam and Lindsey.

Lexington scored a run in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to nine at 14-5 after Freeze balked in a run, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the mercy rule.

“We don’t know for sure our opponent yet, but I’m looking for us to fight with everything we got,” Harrach said. “We’re now playing with house money, so energy, effort like I’ve been talking about. I want us to battle until the very last out no matter what.”

Friday

Hastings 7, FNBO Juniors 5

Johnson Imperial Homes (Hastings) fought off a late rally to beat the FNBO Nationals Juniors 7-5 in the first round of the Junior District A7 Tournament in North Platte on Friday.

“Win or lose, tonight I thought the way we battled was the best we've probably played all summer long,” FNBO juniors coach Kole Harrach said. “Hastings is a really good team, and our effort and our energy was great the whole game. I’m really proud of their efforts tonight.”

Jack Sughroue, Jaron Johnson, Jacob Reichstein and Nick Mousel each had two hits for Johnson Imperial Homes, and Kaleb Wahlmeier had a team-leading three RBI.

Gabe Moreno and Cade Freeze led FNBO with two hits each, and Tyler Townsend, Kole Jones and Davis Winter each drove in a run.

Reichstein got the start for Hastings, allowing three runs — two earned — off three hits and five walks while striking out four through three innings.

Ashton Hawes tossed the final four innings, giving up two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five.

Kyson Putnam went five innings for North Platte, allowing five runs — four earned — on nine hits and two walks while striking out one. Coy Baker tossed the final inning, giving up two runs on one hit and three walks.