The North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors defeated Lexington in a 10-2, five-inning mercy rule win on Monday in the team’s final home game of the season.

Tristen Beyer pitched a complete game, holding Lexington to two runs on four hits while striking out five and only hitting one batter.

Andrew Brosius led the team with a two-hit, two-RBI day. Caden Joneson, Carsen Johnson and Carter Kelley each had one hit and drove in two runs. Rayce Moerke and Ty Robinson each had a hit and drove in a run.

FNBO struck first with a five-run second inning. Brosius grounded out but brought in North Platte’s first run. Back-to-back RBI singles from Robinson and Moerke bumped the score to 3-0, and an RBI groundout from Joneson extended the score to 4-0.

An error at shortstop brought in a fifth run.

Lexington responded with an RBI single in the top of the third inning and an RBI sacrifice bunt in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to three.

North Platte responded in the bottom of the fourth with four runs. Joneson hit an RBI triple, followed by a Johnson RBI double. Kelley’s sacrifice fly brought Johnson in, then Brosius hit an RBI triple to left field to give FNBO a 9-2 lead.

Kelley ended things in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single to center to put FNBO at the eight-run mercy rule limit.

Kelley was also honored before the game, receiving the first annual Larry Kuhlman Memorial Scholarship.

FNBO Juniors 17, Lexington 2: The FNBO Nationals juniors made quick work of Lexington on Monday, using two big innings en route to a 17-2 win at Bill Wood Field.

North Platte scored eight runs in the first inning, then nine in the third inning to activate a three-inning mercury rule.

Gabe Moreno and Max Robinson each had two hits in the win, and Robinson and Tyler Townsend had three RBIs each.

FNBO trailed early in this one, allowing two runs to score on an error in the top of the first.

Cade Freeze drove in the first run with a single, then Robinson drove in two more with a bases-loaded single to left.

A run scored on a passed ball, followed by a Ty Davis RBI single. A bases-loaded walk scored another run, then an error at second allowed two more runs to score and put the score at 8-0.

A Townsend bunt single started the scoring in the bottom of the third. Kayden Baker brought in another run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. An RBI fielder’s choice extended the lead to 11-2.

Another three runs scored on a passed ball and a throwing error to third, all during the same at-bat. Another run scored on another throwing error a few batters later, then two wild pitches brought in the final two runs to set the score at 17-2.