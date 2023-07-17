The North Platte FNBO Seniors fell to Kearney 1-0 on Monday in the Seniors District A7 Tournament in Grand Island.
North Platte got no hits in the loss. FNBO will now try to keep its season alive through the losers bracket.
A strong pitching effort from Ty Robinson kept FNBO in the game, but Kearney stole home in the top of the fourth, putting the lone run on the board.
Robinson went a full seven innings, allowing just one unearned run on four hits and a walk while striking out two.
Caden Joneson, Carsen Johnson, Carter Kelley and Dein McEntire each reached base on walks.
North Platte had a few chances to score, but couldn’t take advantage. In the bottom of the first, Joneson and Johnson reached on back-to-back walks with no one out, but the next three batters struck out.
North Platte also had a runner reach third in the bottom of the fifth but couldn’t bring him in.
