The North Platte FNBO Seniors’ season came to an end on Tuesday in an 8-3 loss to Hastings 5 Points Bank in the District A7 Tournament in Grand Island.

North Platte finished the season 31-20.

Rayce Moerke got the start for FNBO, giving up six runs — four earned — on six hits and five walks while striking out three through 3 1/3 innings. Carter Kelley tossed the next 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on two walks without giving up a hit. Jordan Yonkers recorded the final out.

Jack Polk and Andrew Brosius led North Platte’s offense with two hits each, and Brosius had an RBI. Tristen Beyer and Moerke each had an RBI, and Carsen Johnson, Blaise Zeiler and Beyer each had a hit.

Hastings struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first, but North Platte responded by scoring three in the top of the second. A Brosius single followed by a Beyer double put two runs on the board, then Moerke flew out to center to score North Platte’s final run.

The lead was short-lived. Hastings scored two runs in both the third and fourth innings, then topped it off with two more runs in the sixth inning to win the game 8-3 and advance to Wednesday’s championship game.