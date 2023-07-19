The Grand Island Five Points Juniors team has clinched its spot at the state tournament next week.

Grand Island held off a Kearney seventh-inning rally to win the District A7 Championship 6-5 on Tuesday at Bill Wood Field in North Platte.

Gabe Ruiz got the start on the mound for Grand Island, going five innings and allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven. Miles Nelson relieved him for an inning, giving up one run on three hits and a walk. Brady Douglass tossed the ninth, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk.

Ian Arends and Grayson Sack led the Grand Island offensive, each collecting three hits and an RBI. Gavin Haubold and Trenton Verplank had two hits.

Five Points got out of two bases-loaded jams in the first three innings, both with one outs. And both times, Ruiz got out of that jam with back-to-back strikeouts to keep Kearney off the board.

That bought Grand Island enough time to find some offensive rhythm with two runs in the bottom of the third.

Five Points added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-0 lead off an RBI double and an RBI single. Kearney responded in the top of the fifth with a 2-RBI double to cut the deficit to two.

Kearney further cut the deficit to one at 4-3 in the top of the sixth with an RBI single, but Grand Island responded with two RBI singles in the bottom of the frame to go up 6-3.

Kearney had one last rally in it, though, scoring two runs with the game-tying run on first with two outs, but Douglass forced a pop up to shortstop to send Grand Island to the state tournament.