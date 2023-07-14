Johnson Imperial Homes (Hastings) fought off a late rally to beat the FNBO Nationals Juniors 7-5 in the first round of the Junior District A7 Tournament in North Platte on Friday.

“Win or lose, tonight I thought the way we battled was the best we've probably played all summer long,” FNBO juniors coach Kole Harrach said. “Hastings is a really good team, and our effort and our energy was great the whole game. I’m really proud of their efforts tonight.”

Jack Sughroue, Jaron Johnson, Jacob Reichstein and Nick Mousel each had two hits for Johnson Imperial Homes, and Kaleb Wahlmeier had a team-leading three RBI.

Gabe Moreno and Cade Freeze led FNBO with two hits each, and Tyler Townsend, Kole Jones and Davis Winter each drove in a run.

Reichstein got the start for Hastings, allowing three runs — two earned — off three hits and five walks while striking out four through three innings.

Ashton Hawes tossed the final four innings, giving up two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five.

Kyson Putnam went five innings for North Platte, allowing five runs — four earned — on nine hits and two walks while striking out one. Coy Baker tossed the final inning, giving up two runs on one hit and three walks.

FNBO struck first, scoring a run in the top of the first on a wild pitch, but Johnson Imperial Homes responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs. Johnson hit an RBI double to left, and Reichstein followed with an RBI groundout to go up 2-1.

North Platte quickly tied the game in the top of the second with a Moreno RBI single to center.

Hastings didn’t regain the lead until the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly to center, but North Platte again tied the game the next half inning. Winter reached base on a dropped third strike due to a throwing error, and Freeze scored on the same error.

Johnson Imperial Homes finally gained control of the game for good in the bottom of the fifth when Reichstein’s 2-RBI double to left put Hastings up 5-3. Hastings added two more runs the next inning on an RBI single followed by a wild pitch to go up 7-3.

North Platte mounted a bit of a comeback in the seventh with an RBI groundout and a Jones RBI single to left. FNBO even had the tying run come to the plate with two outs, but North Platte couldn’t bring them around to score. Hastings left the first round with a 7-5 victory.

“This game took a lot of effort and a lot of energy from us,” Harrach said. “We need to get some rest tonight. My No. 1 goal is to see that same energy, that same effort tomorrow that we saw today.”