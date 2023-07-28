HERSHEY — After a busy senior Legion weekend that saw the Trojans finish with a 2-2 tournament record, the 2023 season for Hershland has ended.

With the season coming to a close, Hershland will part ways with three of their senior-level players. Kyler Cox, Isaiah Fox and Harmon Johnsen were all in their final year of eligibility this summer.

Cox played many key roles, including shortstop, centerfield and pitcher. His best performance on the mound came on June 21 against Elwood when he allowed no runs and just one hit in five innings. Cox batted .382 on the season with eight doubles, one home run (hit during the C-7 District Tournament) and 17 RBI.

Fox, who was in his first year of Legion ball, played mainly in the outfield.

Johnsen was a pitcher and outfielder for the Trojans. His best pitching outing came on June 16 in Alma when he pitched a seven-inning complete game in only 78 pitches, giving up four runs. He batted .281 with five doubles and 10 RBI and carried a 5.01 ERA through 13 appearances (eight starts) and struck out 30 batters.

The following is a complete schedule recap for both the Juniors and Seniors.

Juniors

May 22 vs Gothenburg, L 14-1

May 25 @ Imperial, L 15-0

May 27 vs Alma, L 12-5

May 31 @ Ogallala, L 19-3

June 6 vs Elwood, W 10-2

June 13 @ Loomis, L 7-0

June 15 vs Imperial, L 12-3

June 18 @ Cambridge/Arapahoe, L 10-6

June 18 @ Cambridge/Arapahoe, L 11-2

June 20 vs Ogallala, L 11-3

June 24 vs Cambridge/Arapahoe, W 4-0

June 24 vs Cambridge/Arapahoe, W 11-9

June 29 @ Gothenburg, L 20-6

July 2 vs Doniphan/Trumble, W 6-4

July 2 @ Overton, L 13-4

July 7 vs Valentine, L 11-1*

July 8 vs Sheridan County, W 17-4*

July 9 vs Valentine, L 17-2

*denotes District Tournament held in Hershland

Final Juniors Record: 5-13

Home Record: 3-4 (1-3 in Hershey, 2-1 in Sutherland)

Road Record: 0-6

Tournament/Neutral: 2-3

Seniors

May 22 vs Gothenburg, L 16-7

May 25 @ Imperial, L 12-1

May 27 vs Alma, W 5-4

May 31 @ Ogallala, L 8-0

June 6 vs Elwood, W 6-5

June 13 @ Loomis, L 9-1

June 15 vs Imperial, L 6-1

June 16 @ Alma, W 6-4

June 20 vs Ogallala, L 17-3

June 21 vs Elwood, W 8-0^

June 21 vs Elwood, W 21-5^

June 25 @ Valentine, L 8-3

June 25 @ Valentine, L 5-3

June 29 @ Gothenburg, L 13-5

July 1 vs Sheridan County, L 14-3

July 1 vs Sheridan County, L 7-3

July 21 vs PWG, L 11-8*

July 22 vs Bridgeport, W 19-11*

July 23 vs Atkinson, W 16-1*

July 24 vs Imperial, L 8-0*

^denotes games played in Cozad, Nebraska due to Elwood field issues

*denotes C-7 District Tournament hosted by Valentine

Final Seniors Record: 7-13

Home Record: 2-5

Road Record: 1-6

Neutral/Tournament Record: 4-2