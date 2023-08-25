North Platte baseball coach John Byrn and countless others have been trying to get North Platte High School to form a baseball team for a while now.

Sure, the FNBO Nationals American Legion baseball team plays during the summer, but North Platte has a team for every other NSAA-sanctioned sport except for baseball.

Not anymore.

North Platte is forming a baseball team this spring, with Byrn taking over as the first head coach in program history. Byrn is also the assistant principal at North Platte High School.

“It means a lot,” Byrn said. “We’ve been trying to get baseball in North Platte for 20-plus years now. It’s been a real positive movement. It’s really nice it’s come to fruition this year for our kids.”

Byrn said there were some talks about starting a program last year, and everything worked out this year to bring baseball to North Platte.

The Bulldogs could also look to the success of the Maxwell/St. Pat’s program that started three years ago as a catalyst for bringing baseball to North Platte High School. That team is coached by Bryce Byrn, John Byrn’s son.

Then there’s also the Legion team. A bulk of the FNBO Nationals juniors and seniors teams will make up this first class of North Platte baseball players, and playing two seasons worth of baseball could benefit both programs in the long run.

“I think it’s a real positive,” Byrn said. “As a former Legion coach, I totally understand how that connection is going to make things better or make our kids more prepared in the long run for our legion program.”

Byrn, who coached the Legion team in 2002-03, will be joined by current FNBO Nationals Seniors coach Ricky Holm and former coach Adam Sturup this season, further helping build the bridge between high school and Legion baseball.

“These are the two pinnacles of baseball in North Platte,” Byrn said. “It’s a community-based thing, and we want to make sure it stays that way at the high school level and the legion level.”

The main thing Byrn said he wants to see this year from his players is excitement and effort. Especially after all the work that went into making this dream a reality.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Byrn said. “There have been a lot of people behind this push for a long time. I’m honored to have this opportunity, but for the kids, the understanding that … this is a great opportunity for them. I think it will help baseball around here in the long run. It will make baseball here stronger.