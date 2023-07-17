Blaise Zeiler hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 13th inning on Sunday to get North Platte a 1-0 win over Grand Island Home Federal in the Senior District A7 Tournament in Grand Island.

The FNBO Seniors are a win away from reaching the District A7 finals.

North Platte was to face Kearney at 5 p.m. Monday, but the game was scheduled to finish after press time. Coverage of that game and any other game from the tournament can be found online at nptelegraph.com or in Thursday’s paper.

Zeiler, the lead-off batter in the 13th inning Sunday, sent his home run over the left-field wall on the fifth pitch of his at-bat. It was Zeiler’s only hit of the day, but the hit was North Platte’s most important.

Caden Joneson and Tristen Beyer led the team with two hits each, and Carsen Johnson, Carter Kelley, Zeiler and Andrew Brosius each had a hit as well.

Johnson tossed seven innings of shut-down baseball, surrendering just five hits and walking four while striking out four. Jack Polk entered in relief, also keeping Grand Island scoreless through six innings while allowing only two runs and striking out two.

Both teams had their chances to score throughout the game. Grand Island had a runner on third with one out in the top of the first, as did North Platte in the bottom of the second. North Platte had runners on second and third in the bottom of the fifth and couldn’t bring them in either.

Grand Island had a chance in the top of the 10th to blow the game open when it had bases loaded with two outs, but Polk forced a flyout to get out of the jam. After a few quiet innings, Zeiler hit the home run that sent FNBO into the next round of the winners bracket.

FNBO 10, USave Pharmacy 0

North Platte made quick work of Grand Island USave Pharmacy in the first round of the District A7 Tournament, scoring a run in every inning of a 10-0 victory.

Kelley had three hits and five RBI, and Johnson had two hits and two RBI. Joneson, Polk, Beyer, Landon Greeno, Dein McEntire and Zeiler each had a hit as well.

Brosius pitched a full five innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out one.

Kelley gave FNBO an early lead with a 2-RBI double in the first inning. A Joneson single, a Johnson groundout and another Kelley double put four more runs on the board in the second inning.

A Zeiler triple in the third drove in another run to put the score at 7-0; then a Kelley home run in the fourth put the score at 9-0. A Johnson RBI single in the fifth put a mercy rule in place.