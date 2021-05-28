Big rally in the third inning lifts Hershland juniors to 12-1 win over Ogallala Friday

HERSHEY — The Hershland junior Legion baseball team got off to a slow start in its season opener Friday with no hits and two baserunners through the first two innings.

But the Trojans came alive in their next at-bats.

The first batter was retired in the half-inning and then the next eight players reached base safely.

It was part of an 11-run frame for the Trojans who went on to down Ogallala 12-1 in five innings.

The Trojans had eight hits in the decisive third inning against Ogallala, and Kody Schwenk and Kyler Cox both drove in two runs in the frame.

Hershland also scored three runs on wild pitches.

“When one person does something good (at the plate) it just helps the momentum get going,” Hershland coach Brady Roberts said. “Everybody else just starts to get more confident and we had a few things go our way (in the inning).”

Schwenk pitched four innings and Chase Moorehead closed the game out. The two combined to allow just two hits in the win.

Kaden Rosno had a RBI single in the fourth inning to drive in Ogallala’s lone run.