Bishop Neumann beats Cozad in first round at state softball

HASTINGS — Top-seeded Bishop Neumann defeated Cozad 9-1 in a run-rule-shortened game in the first round of the Class C State Softball Championship Wednesday in Hastings.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a five-run lead in the bottom of the second inning, and tagged on two more runs in the third and fourth inning.

Cozad’s leadoff hitter Katie Wilson scored the Haymakers’ lone run on a single by Shaundra Wiederholt in the third inning. Wiederholt had a pair of hits in her two at bats, and the RBI. Wilson and Reahan Armagost had Cozad’s two other hits.

Neumann pitcher Macy Sabatka gave up the four hits and one run, while striking out three in five innings to earn the win. Trinity Peltier received the loss for Cozad, giving up seven runs — just two earned — in three innings of work. She struck out five and walked four.

The Haymakers will face Yutan/Mead in a first-round consolation game in the double-elimination tournament. Malcolm defeated Yutan/Mead 13-1. That game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The winner of that game will face Kearney Catholic, who fell to Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4-2.

Earlier in the day Kearney Catholic, the No. 7 seed, upset No. 2-seeded Hastings STC 6-4 in the opening round. GACC defeated Freeman 19-11 in their opening round game.