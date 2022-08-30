Brady defeats South Platte in opening game of home triangular

The Brady volleyball team overcame a tough second set to defeat South Platte 25-17, 12-25, 25-22 to win the opening game of a home triangular and start the season with a victory.

“I feel like part of this night was mentally,” Brady coach Rebecca Stearns said. “We knew we could do it, but it was just getting it all to come together for us. And then once we had the momentum coming again, then we seemed to settle back down.”

The Knights took control of the second set from the start, seemingly turning the match in their favor while shutting Brady down at every turn.

“In all honesty, that second set, we were scrambling and we were out of system so much, we couldn’t even get one thing to happen for us,” Stearns said. “So then getting it back into what we know in that third set is probably the basis.”

The Eagles pulled away late in the third with the score tied at 21-21 with a 4-1 run to win the set and the match.

“These girls, if they can stay fired up and communicate with each other, that’s their key,” Stearns said. “The communication key for us is a huge factor.”

The Eagles led from the start of the first set against South Platte, but the Knights stayed within a point or two early. The Eagles went on a 7-1 run to take an eight-point lead after leading 13-11 midway through.

While South Platte cut the deficit back to three at 20-17, Brady scored the final five points to take the first set 25-17.

South Platte responded with a dominant second set in which the Knights amassed a lead as large as 13 in its 25-12 set win.

“First set, we played really great together. Lots of communication,” Stearns said. “Second set, we were sort of just scrambling. Scrambling in an unorganized fashion.”

Brady answered by scoring seven of the first nine points of the third set.

South Platte scored the next eight points to take a 10-7 lead, which was met with three straight Brady points to tie the game at 10-10.

From there, both teams traded points until the score was tied at 21-21, when Brady took four of the next five points to win the set 25-22.

“On the third set, a lot of it was going back to ‘what do we know? What do we know what to do? And we have to do the basic things,’” Stearns said. “Go back to the very basics.”

Perkins County defeated Brady 25-23, 22-25, 26-24 after trailing for much of the third set. South Platte swept Perkins County 27-25, 25-18.