BRADY — Dillon Miller’s decision on where he wanted to go to college for track wasn’t an easy one.

He had three offers on the table from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the University South Dakota and North Dakota State University, but between the two Division-I programs (USD and NDSU), the decision making took days.

“It was a hard decision,” Miller said. “It actually took me about five days after my last visit to decide where I wanted to go.”

After making his decision, Miller made it official on Monday when he signed his letter of intent to run track at North Dakota State surrounded by friends and family at Brady High School.

“They offered me a really big scholarship, and I really enjoyed the campus, and I loved their sprints coach when I talked to him,” Miller said. “It was a super nice campus, and it felt like it was the place I needed to be at.”

Miller reached just about every milestone he could set in his senior year. He won the Class D 100-meter and 200-meter state championships at the state meet, and he set the Class D state record with a time of 21.48 seconds.

He also owns the Brady record in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 200-meter indoor and 55-meter indoor races. On top of that, he has the Brady receptions record in football.

Miller said he hopes kids see the legacy he left behind and use that as motivation.

“I’m hoping a lot of younger kids look up to me and try to follow in my footsteps and try and keep this program here at Brady going,” he said.

Miller said he started looking into the recruitment process before the state championships, but tape on his two state wins and breaking the Class D 200 record really kicked the process off.

“They wanted to get me up on a visit right away,” Miller said. “I was up at South Dakota the next week (after state). I was up in North Dakota. I mean, it was a long week.”

He said there were pros and cons for both schools, and he would need to write them all down if he wanted to really go over them.

In the end, though, he went with his gut feeling, which pointed him to Fargo.

“I think it will be a whole different experience,” Miller said. “I’m ready to do it.”