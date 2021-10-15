Brock Roblee’s 3-yard TD run gives North Platte 27-24 victory over Millard West

OMAHA — Brock Roblee’s three-yard run with 32 seconds left lifted North Platte (6-2) to a 27-24 come-from-behind victory over Millard West (2-6) in A-1 District play Friday night.
The Bulldogs took a first-quarter lead on Roblee’s first touchdown run of the game.
Millard West answered with a Nate Pedersen touchdown and a field goal at the end of the second quarter to take a 10-7 halftime lead. And Collin Schollmeyer’s scoop and score extended the Wildcats lead to 17-7 toward the end of the third.
Bulldog quarterback Caleb Tonkinson guided a 70-yard drive, capped off by a 13-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown to pull North Platte to within three at 17-14.
However the Wildcats would respond again, scoring on a Brody Peterson pass to Trace Thaden to once again go up 10 at 24-14.
In the fourth quarter, Tonkinson took over, finding Cole Wright on a 32-yard touchdown pass, and then guiding the winning drive with a pair of big passes to Wright and Kolten Tilford.
North Platte finishes district play 3-1, with a non-district match up against Columbus on the schedule for the final weekend of the regular season.
Creighton Prep enters the final week 3-0 in district play with Lincoln East on their schedule in week nine. The Junior Jays beat Papillion-La Vista South 30-7 on Friday.