Broken Bow girls, Ogallala boys win SWC Tournament championship

Kya Scott scored a game-high 14 points, and Gaby Staples added nine as the Broken Bow girls basketball team defeated Gothenburg 50-20 Saturday for it’s fifth consecutive SWC Tournament championship.

“It’s been a tremendous run,” Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said. “No class wants to be the one to give it up. Our seniors, they have never lost a conference game. It’s an incredible accomplishment. We still have a couple on our schedule we have to get through, but I like the direction we’re going. I couldn’t be more proud of our program.”

Ellarey Harm led Gothenburg with six, and Kynlee Strauser scored five.

Cooksley said Broken Bow takes pride in its defense, and that pride was on full display. The Indians smothered Gothenburg everywhere on the court and held the Swedes to just 12 points in the first half.

The Indians started the game on a 13-2 run that forced Gothenburg to burn a timeout early. They later took a 15-4 lead going into the second, where Broken Bow followed with a 11-point quarter to head into halftime up 26-12.