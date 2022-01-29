Broken Bow girls, Ogallala boys win SWC Tournament championship

Kya Scott scored a game-high 14 points, and Gaby Staples added nine as the Broken Bow girls basketball team defeated Gothenburg 50-20 Saturday for it’s fifth consecutive SWC Tournament championship.
“It’s been a tremendous run,” Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said. “No class wants to be the one to give it up. Our seniors, they have never lost a conference game. It’s an incredible accomplishment. We still have a couple on our schedule we have to get through, but I like the direction we’re going. I couldn’t be more proud of our program.”
Ellarey Harm led Gothenburg with six, and Kynlee Strauser scored five.
Cooksley said Broken Bow takes pride in its defense, and that pride was on full display. The Indians smothered Gothenburg everywhere on the court and held the Swedes to just 12 points in the first half.
The Indians started the game on a 13-2 run that forced Gothenburg to burn a timeout early. They later took a 15-4 lead going into the second, where Broken Bow followed with a 11-point quarter to head into halftime up 26-12.
“That’s kind of how we hang our hat, on the defensive end,” Cooksley said. “Extremely proud of our team. We’ve come a long way this year, actually since this summer when we started a little bit of a transformation process. The kids have bought in, and this is what you get when you buy in and work hard.”
Broken Bow held Gothenburg to four points in both the third and fourth quarters. The Indians, meanwhile, extended their lead to 40-16 at the end of the third, then scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to go up by 30.
“We played great defensively,” Cooksley said. “We hit some big shots when we were open, and just really did a great job defensively. Very proud of our team on that end of the floor. And we scored 50, so that was awesome.”
BOYS
Ogallala 64, Minden 44
Corbin Murphy led all scorers with 20 points, Jeron Gager added 11 and Cameron Bush and Ryder Smith each scored eight as the Ogallala boys basketball team defeated Minden 62-44 Saturday to win the SWC Tournament championship.
“I was happy we were able to come out and dictate the pace right away,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. “I thought we really got into our game quick, and it helped us off to a good start.”
That pace was an 11-3 run to start the game. Minden responded by scoring the next seven points to cut the deficit to one.
A few Whippet mistakes in transition helped the Indians score seven points at the end of the first to take an 18-10 lead.
Minden never came close to tying the game again. Bush made a bucket near the end of the second quarter to help Ogallala to a 31-18 lead at halftime.
The Indians followed with 19 points in the third quarter to go up by 22 points and cruise to the end in the fourth.
“I thought tonight, we did a much better job of making them take hard shots, contested shots instead of allowing straight line drives and easy looks,” Gillen said. “Those kill any defense, and we cleaned those up tonight.”
GIRLS
Broken Bow (50)
Kya Scott 14, Gaby Staples 9, Kailyn Scott 8, MaKinley Tobey 7, Brianna Quinn 5, Caidyn Flenniken 4, Halle McCaslin 3.
Gothenburg (20)
Ellarey Harm 6, Kynlee Strauser 5, Aubrey O’Hare 4, Ashlyn Richeson 4, Ava Weyers 1.
BOYS
Ogallala (62)
Corbin Murphy 20, Jeron Gager 11, Cameron Bush 8, Ryder Smith 8, Ian Shaw 4, Harry Caskey 4, Caden Rezac 2, Jackton Rezac 2, Race McClure 2, Jace Richter 1.
Minden (44)