Broken Bow, Gothenburg set to face off in 1st round of state tournament

Two Southwest Conference girls basketball programs — located roughly an hour apart from each other — will meet for the fourth time this season on Monday.
The winner of the Broken Bow-Gothenburg game will advance to the Class C1 semifinals in the state basketball tournament.
“We’re actually really looking forward to it,” said Gothenburg coach Kassie Schuett, who led the Swedes to the program’s first state berth since 2004. “We’ve made some adjustments going into (the game) and the girls want it really bad. We’re both familiar with each other and it’s going to come down to who shows up to play.”
Broken Bow and Gothenburg are among the three area program that are part of the girls tournament that runs through next week in Lincoln.
Anselmo-Merna, making its first state appearance in 16 seasons, faces Sterling in D2 opening round game on Monday as well.
“They are athletic and a guard-dominated team,” Coyotes coach Trent Kirchmann said of Sterling. “They are a team I think we match up pretty well with based on athleticism. It looks like it will be a fast-paced up-and-down game based on the way both of our styles are.”
Broken Bow has won all three previous matchups this year against the Swedes. That includes a 43-27 win in the C1-10 subdistrict title game.
“Gothenburg is a tremendous program,” Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said. “Whoever puts together the most consistent four quarters is going to come away victorious. (Gothenburg) is definitely playing well right now and they are going to be ready.”
Broken Bow (22-4) is making its second straight state appearance and returned three starters from the team that lost to North Bend in an opening-round matchup last year.
The Indians are led by Kailyn and Kya Scott, both of whom have averaged 10.3 points per game this season, and Kya has a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game.
Broken Bow switched to a man-to-man defense this year but still plays a share of its former zone system. In addition, while Cooksley said there wasn’t an overhaul to the team’s offense, “we went toward some things that was going to fit our personnel more.”
“I think early on it was a challenge for the kids, especially over the summer,” Cooksley said of the changes. “But as the season got going, everything started to click.”
Gothenburg (18-7) is led by Ellarey Harm and Kynlee Strauser, who have averaged 9.8 and 9.1 points, respectively, this season.
While the Swedes are an athletic team, Schuett feels the group’s chemistry has been a key for the on-court success as well.
“They work together so well,” Schuett said. “In the games that didn’t end on our side, they would say, ‘We didn’t work together as a team. We played as individuals.’
“Overall they’ve got a lot of trust in each other,” Schuett said. “When we work together as a team, we do a pretty good job.”
The Swedes have got off to slow starts in two of the previous games against Broken Bow, facing early deficits of 11-0 and 11-1.
“In those games, we let (Broken Bow) control the pace for the first two or three minutes ... and we were constantly trying to dig out of a hole throughout the rest of the game. You can’t necessarily dig out of a hole against a good team. You have to be ready to go right away. I think if we have a good first quarter (on Monday) we’ll be OK.”
Anselmo-Merna (19-6) captured a district title this season after falling in the game the previous two seasons. That includes a matchup against Sterling in a district final two years ago in which the Coyotes lost 39-35 after having a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Like Gothenburg, Anselmo-Merna (19-6) qualified for the state volleyball tournament this past fall, and the roster is full of players who were members of that team’s postseason run.
Jaide Chandler and Shaylyn Safranek have averaged 13.9 and 13.4 points per game, respectively, to lead the Coyotes. Both players have averaged seven rebounds per game as well.
“I think there’s a little bit of difference with confidence (this year),” Kirchmann said. “I think after making it to state in volleyball, the girls felt they could make it (to Lincoln) and played like it.”
The Coyotes have experience with three starters back from last year and depth with a bench that has gone nine players deep.
He turned to one of his reserves after RayLee Downing was injured as she pulled down a rebound in the closing seconds of a tied game.
Freshman Makenna Miller came in to shoot the free throws for Downing who became the Coyotes point guard when Kirsten Meyers tore her ACL in the fifth game of the season.
Miller missed the first free throw but a lane violation gave her another opportunity. Miller hit the front end of the 1-and-1 with 0.3 seconds left to give the Coyotes the 27-26 win over Parkview Christian.
“I just reminded her she had taken hundreds of free throws in practice before and just to remember that form,” Kirchmann said.
Boys State Basketball
Class A
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Tuesday
No. 1 Millard North (23-2) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn South (16-8), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Gretna (18-6) vs. No.5 Omaha Central (19-7), 3:15 p.m.
No. 2 Bellevue West (23-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Pius X (18-7), 6 p.m.
No.3 WestSide (24-2) vs. No.6 Creighton Prep (17-7), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinal 1, 6 p.m.
Semifinal 2, 7:45 p.m
Championship
Saturday
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class B
Monday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No.1 Omaha Skutt (22-1) vs. No.8 Blair (15-9), 9 a.m.
No. 4 Platteview (20-6) vs. No.5 Bennington (19-6), 10:45 a.m.
At Devaney
No.2 Roncalli (19-4) vs. No.7 Waverly (16-9), 6 p.m.
No.3 Scottsbluff (21-5) vs. No.Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinal 2, 3:15 p.m.
Friday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, 1 p.m.
Class C1
Tuesday
At Devaney
No.1 Wahoo (23-2) vs. No.8 Fort Calhoun (20-5), 9 a.m.
No.4 Auburn (23-3) vs. No.5 Omaha Concordia (22-3), 10:45 a.m.
No.2 Ashland-Greenwood (24-1) vs. No. 7 Ogallala (22-4), 1:30 p.m.
No. 3 Kearney Catholic (25-1) vs. No.6 Wayne (24-3), 3:15 p.m.
Thursday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Semifinal 1, 9 a.m.
Semifinal 2, 10:45 a.m.
Saturday
Third place, 11 a.m., at Lincoln East
Championship, 11 a.m., at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Class C2
Monday
At Lincoln Northeast
No. 1 Freeman (24-2) vs. No.8 Amherst (22-4), 6:00 p.m.
No.4 GICC (22-3) vs. No.5 Doniphan-Trumbull (21-3), 7:45 p.m.
No.2 Cedar Catholic (23-4) vs. No.7 Norfolk Catholic (21-4), 1:30 p.m.
No.3 Humphrey/LHF (25-1) vs. No.6 Howells-Dodge (23-3), 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday
At Devaney
Semifinal 1, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinal 2, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday
At Lincoln High
Third place game, 9:00 a.m.
Friday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, 4:00 p.m.
Class D1
Monday
At Lincoln North Star
#1 NP St. Pat’s (23-2) vs. #8 Lourdes CC (15-10), 9:00 a.m.
#4 EPPJ (21-5) vs. #5 Burwell (23-3), 10:45 a.m.
#2 Dundy County-Stratton (23-3) vs. #7 Mead (16-10), 1:30 p.m.
#3 Loomis (22-4) vs. #6 Riverside (20-6), 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday
At Devaney
Semifinal 1, 9:00 a.m.
Semifinal 2, 10:45 a.m.
Thursday
At Lincoln High
Third place game, 3:00 p.m.
Friday
At Pinnacle Bank
Championship, 9:00 a.m.
Class D2
Tuesday
At Lincoln Southeast
#1 St. Marys (24-2) vs. #8 Shelton (19-7), 9:00 a.m.
#4 Wynot (23-2) vs. #5 Osceola (21-5), 10:45 a.m.
At Lincoln Southwest
#2 FCSH (22-5) vs. #7 Mullen (18-8), 6:00 p.m.
#3 Hyannis (23-2) vs. #6 Parkview Christian (18-6), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
At Devaney
Semifinal 1, 6:00 p.m.
Semifinal 2, 7:45 p.m.
Friday
At Lincoln East
Third place game, 1:00 p.m.
Saturday
At Pinnacle Bank
Championship, 8:00, p.m.
Girls State Basketball
Class A
Monday
At Pinnacle Bank
No. 1 Millard South (26-0) vs. No. 8 Bellevue West (18-6), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Omaha Central (24-3) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Southwest 19-5), 3:15 p.m.
No. 2 Fremont (22-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Pius (19-6), 6:00 p.m.
No. 3 Lincoln High (21-2) vs. No. 6 Bellevue East (19-6), 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
At Pinnacle Bank
Semifinal 1, 6:00 p.m.
Semifinal 2, 7:45 p.m.
Friday
At Pinnacle Bank
Championship, 6:00 p.m.
Class B
Tuesday
At Pinnacle Bank
No. 1 Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. No. 8 Waverly (12-11), 9:00 a.m.
No. 4 Norris (20-4) vs. No. 5 York (21-4), 10:45 a.m.
At Devaney
No. 2 Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. No. 7 Blair (18-6), 6:00 p.m.
No. 3 Adams Central (22-3) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
At Pinnacle Bank
Semifinal 1, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinal 2, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday
At Pinnacle Bank
Championship, 1:00 p.m.
Class C1
Monday
At Devaney
No. 1 Lincoln Luthern (22-3) vs. No. 8 BRLD (19-6), 9 a.m.
No. 4 Broken Bow vs. No. 5 Gothenburg (18-7), 10:45 a.m.
No. 2 North Bend (24-2) vs. No. 7 Malcolm (20-6), 1:30 p.m.
No. 3 GICC (20-5) vs. No. 6 St. Paul (21-4), 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday
At Pinnacle Bank
Semifinal 1, 9:00 a.m.
Semifinal 2, 10:45 a.m.
Thursday
At Lincoln High
Third place game, 11:00 a.m.
Friday
At Pinnacle Bank
Championship, 11:00 a.m.
Class C2
Tuesday
At Lincoln Southeast
No. 1 Hastings SC (23-3) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn Valley (22-4), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Crofton (22-4) vs. No. 5 Ponca (24-1), 3:15 p.m.
No. 2 GACC (25-1) vs. No. 7 Oakland-Craig (18-7), 6:00 p.m.
No. 3 Bridgeport (24-1) vs. No. 6 Sutton (22-4), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
At Devaney
Semifinal 1, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinal 2, 3:15
Friday
At Lincoln East
Third place game, 9:00 a.m.
Saturday
At Pinnacle Bank
Championship, 4:00 p.m.
Class D1
Tuesday
At Lincoln Southwest
No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock (23-2) vs. No. 8 Hartington CC (13-15), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Shelton (25-1) vs. No. 5 Niobrara/Verdigre (18-8), 3:15
No. 2 Bergan (18-6) vs. No. 8 BDS (23-4), 9:00 a.m.
No. 3 Humphrey/LHF (19-6) vs. No. 6 Nebraska Christian (20-5), 10:15 a.m.
Thursday
At Devaney
Semifinal 1, 9:00 a.m.
Semifinal 2, 10:45 a.m.
Friday
At Lincoln East
Third place game, 3:00 a.m.
Saturday
At Pinnacle Bank
Championship, 9:00 a.m.
Class D2
Monday
At Lincoln Northeast
No. 1 FCSH (24-3) vs. No. 8 Wynot (15-10), 9:00 a.m.
No. 4 Anselmo-Merna (19-6) vs. No. 5 Sterling (19-6), 10:45 a.m.
At Lincoln North Star
No. 2 Humphrey SF (23-3) vs. No. 7 Diller-Odell (16-7), 6:00 p.m.
No. 3 St. Mary’s (19-6) vs. No. 6 Crawford (20-4), 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
At Devaney
Semifinal 1, 6:00 p.m.
Semifinal 2, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
At Lincoln High
Third place game, 1:00 p.m.
Friday
At Pinnacle Bank
Championship, 8:00 p.m.