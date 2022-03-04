Broken Bow, Gothenburg set to face off in 1st round of state tournament

Two Southwest Conference girls basketball programs — located roughly an hour apart from each other — will meet for the fourth time this season on Monday.

The winner of the Broken Bow-Gothenburg game will advance to the Class C1 semifinals in the state basketball tournament.

“We’re actually really looking forward to it,” said Gothenburg coach Kassie Schuett, who led the Swedes to the program’s first state berth since 2004. “We’ve made some adjustments going into (the game) and the girls want it really bad. We’re both familiar with each other and it’s going to come down to who shows up to play.”

Broken Bow and Gothenburg are among the three area program that are part of the girls tournament that runs through next week in Lincoln.

Anselmo-Merna, making its first state appearance in 16 seasons, faces Sterling in D2 opening round game on Monday as well.

“They are athletic and a guard-dominated team,” Coyotes coach Trent Kirchmann said of Sterling. “They are a team I think we match up pretty well with based on athleticism. It looks like it will be a fast-paced up-and-down game based on the way both of our styles are.”

Broken Bow has won all three previous matchups this year against the Swedes. That includes a 43-27 win in the C1-10 subdistrict title game.

“Gothenburg is a tremendous program,” Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said. “Whoever puts together the most consistent four quarters is going to come away victorious. (Gothenburg) is definitely playing well right now and they are going to be ready.”

Broken Bow (22-4) is making its second straight state appearance and returned three starters from the team that lost to North Bend in an opening-round matchup last year.

The Indians are led by Kailyn and Kya Scott, both of whom have averaged 10.3 points per game this season, and Kya has a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game.

Broken Bow switched to a man-to-man defense this year but still plays a share of its former zone system. In addition, while Cooksley said there wasn’t an overhaul to the team’s offense, “we went toward some things that was going to fit our personnel more.”

“I think early on it was a challenge for the kids, especially over the summer,” Cooksley said of the changes. “But as the season got going, everything started to click.”

Gothenburg (18-7) is led by Ellarey Harm and Kynlee Strauser, who have averaged 9.8 and 9.1 points, respectively, this season.

While the Swedes are an athletic team, Schuett feels the group’s chemistry has been a key for the on-court success as well.

“They work together so well,” Schuett said. “In the games that didn’t end on our side, they would say, ‘We didn’t work together as a team. We played as individuals.’

“Overall they’ve got a lot of trust in each other,” Schuett said. “When we work together as a team, we do a pretty good job.”

The Swedes have got off to slow starts in two of the previous games against Broken Bow, facing early deficits of 11-0 and 11-1.

“In those games, we let (Broken Bow) control the pace for the first two or three minutes ... and we were constantly trying to dig out of a hole throughout the rest of the game. You can’t necessarily dig out of a hole against a good team. You have to be ready to go right away. I think if we have a good first quarter (on Monday) we’ll be OK.”

Anselmo-Merna (19-6) captured a district title this season after falling in the game the previous two seasons. That includes a matchup against Sterling in a district final two years ago in which the Coyotes lost 39-35 after having a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Like Gothenburg, Anselmo-Merna (19-6) qualified for the state volleyball tournament this past fall, and the roster is full of players who were members of that team’s postseason run.

Jaide Chandler and Shaylyn Safranek have averaged 13.9 and 13.4 points per game, respectively, to lead the Coyotes. Both players have averaged seven rebounds per game as well.

“I think there’s a little bit of difference with confidence (this year),” Kirchmann said. “I think after making it to state in volleyball, the girls felt they could make it (to Lincoln) and played like it.”

The Coyotes have experience with three starters back from last year and depth with a bench that has gone nine players deep.

He turned to one of his reserves after RayLee Downing was injured as she pulled down a rebound in the closing seconds of a tied game.

Freshman Makenna Miller came in to shoot the free throws for Downing who became the Coyotes point guard when Kirsten Meyers tore her ACL in the fifth game of the season.

Miller missed the first free throw but a lane violation gave her another opportunity. Miller hit the front end of the 1-and-1 with 0.3 seconds left to give the Coyotes the 27-26 win over Parkview Christian.

“I just reminded her she had taken hundreds of free throws in practice before and just to remember that form,” Kirchmann said.

Boys State Basketball

Class A

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Tuesday

No. 1 Millard North (23-2) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn South (16-8), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Gretna (18-6) vs. No.5 Omaha Central (19-7), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Bellevue West (23-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Pius X (18-7), 6 p.m.

No.3 WestSide (24-2) vs. No.6 Creighton Prep (17-7), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinal 1, 6 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 7:45 p.m

Championship

Saturday

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class B

Monday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No.1 Omaha Skutt (22-1) vs. No.8 Blair (15-9), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Platteview (20-6) vs. No.5 Bennington (19-6), 10:45 a.m.

At Devaney

No.2 Roncalli (19-4) vs. No.7 Waverly (16-9), 6 p.m.

No.3 Scottsbluff (21-5) vs. No.Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 3:15 p.m.

Friday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, 1 p.m.

Class C1

Tuesday

At Devaney

No.1 Wahoo (23-2) vs. No.8 Fort Calhoun (20-5), 9 a.m.

No.4 Auburn (23-3) vs. No.5 Omaha Concordia (22-3), 10:45 a.m.

No.2 Ashland-Greenwood (24-1) vs. No. 7 Ogallala (22-4), 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kearney Catholic (25-1) vs. No.6 Wayne (24-3), 3:15 p.m.

Thursday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Semifinal 1, 9 a.m.

Semifinal 2, 10:45 a.m.

Saturday

Third place, 11 a.m., at Lincoln East

Championship, 11 a.m., at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Class C2

Monday

At Lincoln Northeast

No. 1 Freeman (24-2) vs. No.8 Amherst (22-4), 6:00 p.m.

No.4 GICC (22-3) vs. No.5 Doniphan-Trumbull (21-3), 7:45 p.m.

No.2 Cedar Catholic (23-4) vs. No.7 Norfolk Catholic (21-4), 1:30 p.m.

No.3 Humphrey/LHF (25-1) vs. No.6 Howells-Dodge (23-3), 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday

At Devaney

Semifinal 1, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday

At Lincoln High

Third place game, 9:00 a.m.

Friday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, 4:00 p.m.

Class D1

Monday

At Lincoln North Star

#1 NP St. Pat’s (23-2) vs. #8 Lourdes CC (15-10), 9:00 a.m.

#4 EPPJ (21-5) vs. #5 Burwell (23-3), 10:45 a.m.

#2 Dundy County-Stratton (23-3) vs. #7 Mead (16-10), 1:30 p.m.

#3 Loomis (22-4) vs. #6 Riverside (20-6), 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday

At Devaney

Semifinal 1, 9:00 a.m.

Semifinal 2, 10:45 a.m.

Thursday

At Lincoln High

Third place game, 3:00 p.m.

Friday

At Pinnacle Bank

Championship, 9:00 a.m.

Class D2

Tuesday

At Lincoln Southeast

#1 St. Marys (24-2) vs. #8 Shelton (19-7), 9:00 a.m.

#4 Wynot (23-2) vs. #5 Osceola (21-5), 10:45 a.m.

At Lincoln Southwest

#2 FCSH (22-5) vs. #7 Mullen (18-8), 6:00 p.m.

#3 Hyannis (23-2) vs. #6 Parkview Christian (18-6), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

At Devaney

Semifinal 1, 6:00 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

At Lincoln East

Third place game, 1:00 p.m.

Saturday

At Pinnacle Bank

Championship, 8:00, p.m.

Girls State Basketball

Class A

Monday

At Pinnacle Bank

No. 1 Millard South (26-0) vs. No. 8 Bellevue West (18-6), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Omaha Central (24-3) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Southwest 19-5), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Fremont (22-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Pius (19-6), 6:00 p.m.

No. 3 Lincoln High (21-2) vs. No. 6 Bellevue East (19-6), 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

At Pinnacle Bank

Semifinal 1, 6:00 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

At Pinnacle Bank

Championship, 6:00 p.m.

Class B

Tuesday

At Pinnacle Bank

No. 1 Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. No. 8 Waverly (12-11), 9:00 a.m.

No. 4 Norris (20-4) vs. No. 5 York (21-4), 10:45 a.m.

At Devaney

No. 2 Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. No. 7 Blair (18-6), 6:00 p.m.

No. 3 Adams Central (22-3) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (16-5), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

At Pinnacle Bank

Semifinal 1, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday

At Pinnacle Bank

Championship, 1:00 p.m.

Class C1

Monday

At Devaney

No. 1 Lincoln Luthern (22-3) vs. No. 8 BRLD (19-6), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Broken Bow vs. No. 5 Gothenburg (18-7), 10:45 a.m.

No. 2 North Bend (24-2) vs. No. 7 Malcolm (20-6), 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 GICC (20-5) vs. No. 6 St. Paul (21-4), 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday

At Pinnacle Bank

Semifinal 1, 9:00 a.m.

Semifinal 2, 10:45 a.m.

Thursday

At Lincoln High

Third place game, 11:00 a.m.

Friday

At Pinnacle Bank

Championship, 11:00 a.m.

Class C2

Tuesday

At Lincoln Southeast

No. 1 Hastings SC (23-3) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn Valley (22-4), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Crofton (22-4) vs. No. 5 Ponca (24-1), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 GACC (25-1) vs. No. 7 Oakland-Craig (18-7), 6:00 p.m.

No. 3 Bridgeport (24-1) vs. No. 6 Sutton (22-4), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

At Devaney

Semifinal 1, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 3:15

Friday

At Lincoln East

Third place game, 9:00 a.m.

Saturday

At Pinnacle Bank

Championship, 4:00 p.m.

Class D1

Tuesday

At Lincoln Southwest

No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock (23-2) vs. No. 8 Hartington CC (13-15), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Shelton (25-1) vs. No. 5 Niobrara/Verdigre (18-8), 3:15

No. 2 Bergan (18-6) vs. No. 8 BDS (23-4), 9:00 a.m.

No. 3 Humphrey/LHF (19-6) vs. No. 6 Nebraska Christian (20-5), 10:15 a.m.

Thursday

At Devaney

Semifinal 1, 9:00 a.m.

Semifinal 2, 10:45 a.m.

Friday

At Lincoln East

Third place game, 3:00 a.m.

Saturday

At Pinnacle Bank

Championship, 9:00 a.m.

Class D2

Monday

At Lincoln Northeast

No. 1 FCSH (24-3) vs. No. 8 Wynot (15-10), 9:00 a.m.

No. 4 Anselmo-Merna (19-6) vs. No. 5 Sterling (19-6), 10:45 a.m.

At Lincoln North Star

No. 2 Humphrey SF (23-3) vs. No. 7 Diller-Odell (16-7), 6:00 p.m.

No. 3 St. Mary’s (19-6) vs. No. 6 Crawford (20-4), 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

At Devaney

Semifinal 1, 6:00 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

At Lincoln High

Third place game, 1:00 p.m.

Friday

At Pinnacle Bank

Championship, 8:00 p.m.

