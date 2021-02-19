Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda vies for third final, headlines eight area Class B wrestlers in semis

Lathan Duda is guaranteed his fourth state medal. What now is in question is whether the undefeated, top-ranked Broken Bow wrestler can win a second state title.

Ranked Class B No. 1 at 195 pounds by Husker Mat heading into the state tournament, Duda won at 182 pounds in Class C as a junior and finished second in Class C at 170 as a sophomore.

To reach a third straight final, this time in Class B, Duda will have to beat Brekyn Papineau (38-6) of Aurora in the semifinals Saturday morning. Lurking on the other side of the bracket are fellow undefeated wrestler Dexter Larsen (50-0) of Blair and Victor Isele (36-13) of Grand Island Northwest.

Duda headlines eight Telegraph area wrestlers in Class B who still have a shot at state titles. Duda also has helped Broken Bow into fifth place after the first day of the Class B State Championship at the CHI Health Center Omaha arena. Gering leads the way in Class B with 63.5 points, while Hastings is second with 53.

McCook’s Alec Langan (43-1) is trying to do something that has eluded him the last two years: Win a state semifinal.

Langan ran up against two-time champion Eli Jansen of Omaha Skutt two years ago. He lost to Seth Firmanik of Fairbury — who later lost to Jansen in the final — last year at 195.