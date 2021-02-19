 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda vies for third final, headlines eight area Class B wrestlers in semis
0 comments

Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda vies for third final, headlines eight area Class B wrestlers in semis

  • Updated
  • 0

Lathan Duda is guaranteed his fourth state medal. What now is in question is whether the undefeated, top-ranked Broken Bow wrestler can win a second state title.

Ranked Class B No. 1 at 195 pounds by Husker Mat heading into the state tournament, Duda won at 182 pounds in Class C as a junior and finished second in Class C at 170 as a sophomore.

To reach a third straight final, this time in Class B, Duda will have to beat Brekyn Papineau (38-6) of Aurora in the semifinals Saturday morning. Lurking on the other side of the bracket are fellow undefeated wrestler Dexter Larsen (50-0) of Blair and Victor Isele (36-13) of Grand Island Northwest.

Duda headlines eight Telegraph area wrestlers in Class B who still have a shot at state titles. Duda also has helped Broken Bow into fifth place after the first day of the Class B State Championship at the CHI Health Center Omaha arena. Gering leads the way in Class B with 63.5 points, while Hastings is second with 53.

McCook’s Alec Langan (43-1) is trying to do something that has eluded him the last two years: Win a state semifinal.

Langan ran up against two-time champion Eli Jansen of Omaha Skutt two years ago. He lost to Seth Firmanik of Fairbury — who later lost to Jansen in the final — last year at 195.

This year, the McCook senior — ranked No. 1 at 220 pounds — will face Mikah Ruiz (38-2) of Nebraska City. On Friday, Langan pinned both of his opponents — Nate Leininger (26-12) of Waverly and Joe Rodriguez (44-7) of West Point-Beemer.

In the other semifinal are a pair of returning 220-pound state medalists: Blake Davis (31-6) of Hastings and Dylan Meyer (49-1) of Norris.

Husker Mat’s No. 2-ranked wrestler at 152, Cameron Zink of Ogallala, pinned Diego Maganda (33-8) of Schuyler in 7 minutes, 25 seconds to reach the semifinals.

On Saturday, the Indian junior will vie for his first state title. But he’ll have to go through Pierce’s Ashton Schweitzer (36-9) first.

Lurking on the other side of the bracket is Ralston’s Noah Talmadge (25-1), Husker Mat’s top-ranked wrestler at the weight class.

A pair of area wrestlers are into the semifinals at 113 pounds, but on opposite sides of the bracket.

Pedro Carizales (30-3) of Ogallala won a 4-0 decision over Owen Bargen (34-12) of Columbus Lakeview to reach the semifinals. The freshman pinned Caleb Alcorta (24-23) of Grand Island Northwest in his opening match.

Daven Naylor (38-4) of Lexington earned a 12-4 major decision over Cael Nieslen (25-14) of Plattsmouth and an 8-3 decision over Cash Duncan (41-5) of Seward.

Cyrus Wells (35-6) of Broken Bow is through to the semifinals at 126. The junior pinned Ashton Munsell (26-12) of Wayne in the opening round and then won a 3-2 decision over Brock Bolling (40-10) in the quarterfinals.

Dreu White (32-8) of Cozad is through to the semifinals at 132. The Haymaker freshman won a pair of 5-4 decisions over Evan Smith (35-14) of Minden in the first round, and then over A.J. Parrish (36-4) of Bennington.

Ogallala’s Gage Stokey (46-4) rolled through his opening matches. Husker Mat’s fourth-ranked wrestler at 145 won a 10-2 major decision over Jonathan Gonzalez (29-13) of Schuyler in the opening round and then a 15-4 major decision over Ty Kaup (32-22) of West Point-Beemer in the quarterfinals.

Sawyer Bumgarner (42-3) of Broken Bow also reached the semifinals at 285 pounds. The junior defeated Kadence Velde (19-17) of York and Jason Uden (14-4) of Crete on Friday.

Still alive for medals on the backside of the draw are Talyn Campbell (113, 36-10) of McCook, Connor Wells (145, 41-11) of Broken Bow, Tate Felber (152, 39-13) of McCook, Alex Anthony (160, 37-4) of McCook, Kaleb Pohl (182, 34-5) of Cozad and Reid Steinbeck (29-9) of McCook.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News