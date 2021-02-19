Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda vies for third final, headlines eight area Class B wrestlers in semis

Lathan Duda is guaranteed his fourth state medal. What now is in question is whether the undefeated, top-ranked Broken Bow wrestler can win a second state title.
Ranked Class B No. 1 at 195 pounds by Husker Mat heading into the state tournament, Duda won at 182 pounds in Class C as a junior and finished second in Class C at 170 as a sophomore.
To reach a third straight final, this time in Class B, Duda will have to beat Brekyn Papineau (38-6) of Aurora in the semifinals Saturday morning. Lurking on the other side of the bracket are fellow undefeated wrestler Dexter Larsen (50-0) of Blair and Victor Isele (36-13) of Grand Island Northwest.
Duda headlines eight Telegraph area wrestlers in Class B who still have a shot at state titles. Duda also has helped Broken Bow into fifth place after the first day of the Class B State Championship at the CHI Health Center Omaha arena. Gering leads the way in Class B with 63.5 points, while Hastings is second with 53.
McCook’s Alec Langan (43-1) is trying to do something that has eluded him the last two years: Win a state semifinal.
Langan ran up against two-time champion Eli Jansen of Omaha Skutt two years ago. He lost to Seth Firmanik of Fairbury — who later lost to Jansen in the final — last year at 195.
This year, the McCook senior — ranked No. 1 at 220 pounds — will face Mikah Ruiz (38-2) of Nebraska City. On Friday, Langan pinned both of his opponents — Nate Leininger (26-12) of Waverly and Joe Rodriguez (44-7) of West Point-Beemer.
In the other semifinal are a pair of returning 220-pound state medalists: Blake Davis (31-6) of Hastings and Dylan Meyer (49-1) of Norris.
Husker Mat’s No. 2-ranked wrestler at 152, Cameron Zink of Ogallala, pinned Diego Maganda (33-8) of Schuyler in 7 minutes, 25 seconds to reach the semifinals.
On Saturday, the Indian junior will vie for his first state title. But he’ll have to go through Pierce’s Ashton Schweitzer (36-9) first.
Lurking on the other side of the bracket is Ralston’s Noah Talmadge (25-1), Husker Mat’s top-ranked wrestler at the weight class.
A pair of area wrestlers are into the semifinals at 113 pounds, but on opposite sides of the bracket.
Pedro Carizales (30-3) of Ogallala won a 4-0 decision over Owen Bargen (34-12) of Columbus Lakeview to reach the semifinals. The freshman pinned Caleb Alcorta (24-23) of Grand Island Northwest in his opening match.
Daven Naylor (38-4) of Lexington earned a 12-4 major decision over Cael Nieslen (25-14) of Plattsmouth and an 8-3 decision over Cash Duncan (41-5) of Seward.
Cyrus Wells (35-6) of Broken Bow is through to the semifinals at 126. The junior pinned Ashton Munsell (26-12) of Wayne in the opening round and then won a 3-2 decision over Brock Bolling (40-10) in the quarterfinals.
Dreu White (32-8) of Cozad is through to the semifinals at 132. The Haymaker freshman won a pair of 5-4 decisions over Evan Smith (35-14) of Minden in the first round, and then over A.J. Parrish (36-4) of Bennington.
Ogallala’s Gage Stokey (46-4) rolled through his opening matches. Husker Mat’s fourth-ranked wrestler at 145 won a 10-2 major decision over Jonathan Gonzalez (29-13) of Schuyler in the opening round and then a 15-4 major decision over Ty Kaup (32-22) of West Point-Beemer in the quarterfinals.
Sawyer Bumgarner (42-3) of Broken Bow also reached the semifinals at 285 pounds. The junior defeated Kadence Velde (19-17) of York and Jason Uden (14-4) of Crete on Friday.
Still alive for medals on the backside of the draw are Talyn Campbell (113, 36-10) of McCook, Connor Wells (145, 41-11) of Broken Bow, Tate Felber (152, 39-13) of McCook, Alex Anthony (160, 37-4) of McCook, Kaleb Pohl (182, 34-5) of Cozad and Reid Steinbeck (29-9) of McCook.