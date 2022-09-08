Broken Bow volleyball tops St. Pat's in five sets

Halle McCaslin notched an unofficial 24 kills as the Broken Bow volleyball team defeated St. Pat’s 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 15-10 in the Irish’s home opener on Thursday.

Mae Siegel had 15 unofficial kills and four aces for St. Pat’s.

“I thought it was a really good battle,” St. Pat’s coach Maddy Krebs said. “I’m extremely proud of the girls for taking those two sets, and not giving up. This could’ve been done an hour and a half ago, and just seeing how they battle … what I am struggling with the most is finding someone that can put the ball down in the front row.”

Krebs said the Irish’s hitting was off in the first two sets, and she had to move Gabby Swift and Alayna Niesen from the outside to the right side to help with the flow of the defense.

“When your block is off, your defense is off, and when your defense is off, it's hard to put the ball down,” Krebs said.

The Irish came out in the first set with a 10-3 run that seemingly put St. Pat’s in control, but Broken Bow responded with two runs to eventually catch up .

The first was a string of five points to pull within two points at 10-8. The second was a seven-point run to take the lead at 16-15.

Both teams traded points until the score was tied at 17-17, but Broken Bow scored the next eight points to close out the set 25-17.

The Indians ran away with the second set after taking a 12-9 lead, scoring five straight points to extend the score to 17-9. Broken Bow won that set 25-16.

St. Pat’s found some momentum in the third set, taking a 23-13 lead and looking like the dominant team. Things, however, started to fall apart for the Irish.

Broken Bow went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to one at 23-22. Both teams traded points until the score was tied at 24-24, then Broken Bow hit the ball into the net and Niesen recorded a kill to win the Irish the set at 26-24.

St. Pat’s again took a lead after some early back-and-forth and broke away with a 7-1 run to take a 20-13 lead.

Broken Bow cut the deficit down to one again, this time at 23-22, but the Irish won the next two points and closed out the 25-22 win with a Siegel kill.

Broken Bow got to play the aggressors in the fifth set, this time jumping out to a 9-5 lead and winning the set 15-10.

“I think they wanted it,” Krebs said. “They wanted to show that we weren’t a three-and-out kind of team, and I’m proud of them.”