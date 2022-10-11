Broken Bow wins Class C girls golf state title

The Class C girls golf state championship is heading back to Broken Bow for the third straight season and a pair of Bulldogs earned individual medals in Class A.

The Indians shot a combined 688, 38 strokes better than second place Minden, at the Elks Country Club on Monday and Tuesday to win the title.

Scotus Central Catholic finished third, and Adams Central and Archbishop Bergan tied for fourth. Hershey finished 14th with a combined score of 884.

Camryn Johnson led the Indians with a second-place finish after shooting 156 across the two days. She shot better on the second day, shaving two strokes off her first day score with 77.

Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove won the individual title with 143. She was the only golfer to finish the tournament under par.

Broken Bow’s Taylor Schaaf and Molly Custer both finished tied for seventh with 176. Lainey Palmer rounded out the scoring with another medal for the Indians, finishing tied for 13th with 180. Skylar Benjamin tied for 28th with 190.

Perkins County’s Jacqueline Gloy tied for 46th with a 199.

Jazmyne Swartz led Hershey tied for 68th with 221, followed by Kristyn Woolley and Claire Sexson, who both finished tied for 70th with 222. Michalee Brownawell came in 72 with 223 and Eva McCreery placed 80th with 231.

North Platte’s Karsen Morrison and Abbie Jones left the Class A tournament at the Norfolk Country Club with individual medals.

Morrison finished tied for ninth after shooting 162, and Jones tied for 15th with 169.

Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas won the individual tournament with 151, three strokes ahead of Lincoln East’s Elly Honnens and Columbus’ Sarah Lasso.

Hailey Matthews tied for 53rd with 199, Kaylee Carlson tied for 62nd with 205 and Emily Hansen tied for 66th with 208.

North Platte finished sixth in the team standings. The Bulldogs were a shot behind Lincoln Pius X. Lincoln Southwest defeated Lincoln East by 10 shots to win the team title.

Lexington finished 12th at the Class B tournament at the Monument Shadows Golf Course.

O’Brasia Amos led the Minutemaids with a 25th-place finish after shooting 188. Abigail Owens tied for 43rd with 210, Isabella Carlson tied for 66th with 256, Ella Ford placed 69th with 281 and Sydni Ringenberg came in 70th with 325.

Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley won the individual tournament with 141, edging out Elkhorn North’s Julia Karmazin by two shots.

Omaha Duchesne Academy won the team title after shooting a 653.