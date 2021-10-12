Broken Bow wins Class C in Columbus; Karsen Morrison finishes fifth in Class A

Area golfers across the state found success on the final day of the girls golf state championships.
In Columbus, Broken Bow girls golf ran away with the Class C state championship at Elks Country Club. Cozad’s Lynzi Becker placed in solo second, shooting an 81 for a two-day total of 160.
About an hour to the north, North Platte’s Karsen Morrison carded a day-two 80 to finish in solo fifth at Norfolk Country Club in the Class A state tournament.
The Bulldog junior’s round was highlighted with birdies on No. 4, No. 11 and No. 13 at the tough parkland-style golf course in Norfolk that is home to both boys and girls Class A state tournaments.
As a team, the Bulldogs finished in 10th place.
Junior Abbigail Jones shot 86 and 88 to finish in a tie for 25th with two other golfers. Juior Kaylee Carson finished in a tie for 53rd.
At the similar parkland style layout in Columbus, Emery Custer was the Indians’ top finisher, shooting 88 and 82 for a solo seventh-place finish. Her teammate, Camryn Johnson shot 86 on day two to finish in ninth place. Freshman Molly Custer finished 12th and Lainey Palmer rounded out the scoring for Broken Bow with an 89 to tie for 25th.
Across the state in Scottsbluff, Ogallala finished in eighth place as a team, senior Jessica Folchert finished in 18th place and freshman Reese Ribera finished 21st at Scottsbluff Country Club.
Class A
Team results
1, Lincoln Southwest, 627. 2, Lincoln East, 652. 3, Millard North, 653. 4, Elkhorn South, 678. 5, Lincoln Pius X, 681. 6, Omaha Westside, 695. 7, Omaha Marian, 706. 8, Millard West, 715. 9, Lincoln Southeast, 721. 10, North Platte, 732. 11, Kearney, 743. 12, Columbus, 760.
Individual results
1, Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 136. 2, Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, 142. 3, Kate Strickland, Lincoln Southwest, 144. 4, Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, 148. 5, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 153. T6, Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 155. T6, Neely Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 155. 8, Emma Moss, Lincoln East, 157. T9, Elly Honnens, Lincoln East, 159. T9, Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln East, 159.
North Platte results
Karsen Morrison, 153. Abbigail Jones, 174. Kaylee Carlson, 193. Hailey Matthews, 212. Emily Hansen, 227.
Class B
Team results
1, Elkhorn North, 677. 2, Scottsbluff, 696. 3, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 706. 4, Northwest, 804. 5, York, 824. 6, Bennington, 838. 7, Nebraska City, 844. 8, Ogallala, 845. 9, Gering, 856. 10, Norris, 861. 11, Beatrice, 884. 12, Aurora, 953.
Individual results
1, Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 147. 2, Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 153. T3, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 154. T3, Emily Krzyzanowski, Gering, 154. 5, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 159. 6, Kathleen Kelley, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 168. 7, Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 173. 8, Kathlene Schultz, Elkhorn, 175. 9, Kiera Paquette, Beatrice, 176. 10, Ellie Houston, Elkhorn North, 178.
Ogallala results
Jessica Folchert, 194. Reese Ribera, 196. Presley Nowak, 224. Presely Nowak, 227. Zoey Oatts, 243. Sydney Ribera, 233.
Class C
Team results
1, Broken Bow, 719. 2, Columbus Scotus, 745. 3, Lincoln Lutheran, 775. 4, West Point-Beemer, 789. 5, Valentine, 792. 6, Lincoln Christian, 805. 7, Cozad, 810. 8, Grand Island Central Catholic, 816. 9, Mitchell, 817. 10, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 826. 11, O’Neill, 836. 12, Superior, 856. 13, Fullerton, 873. 14, Archbishop Bergan, 911. 15, Creek Valley, 961.
Individual results
1, Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus, 157. 2, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 160. 3, Payton Wise, Kimball, 161. T4, Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer, 162. T4, Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 162. 6, Angela Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic, 167. 7, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 170. 8, Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 173. 9, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 175. 10, Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 178. 11, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 179. 12, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 180. 13, Jacqueline Bowles, Mitchell, 181. T14, Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 182. T14, Taylor Beierman, Boone Central, 182.
Broken Bow results
Emery Custer, 170. Camryn Johnson, 175. Molly Custer, 180. Lainey Palmer, 194. Taylor Schaaf, 214.
Cozad results
Lynzi Becker, 160. Sydney Howerter, 204. Karissa Jackson, 221. Makenna Wilkinson, 225. Anahy De Anda, 300.
Creek Valley results
Jordan Bocock, 199. Kennedy Bocock, 219. Emily Marin, 272. Caitlyn Cabela, 271. Kaynslea Garflo, 293.