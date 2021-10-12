Broken Bow wins Class C in Columbus; Karsen Morrison finishes fifth in Class A

Area golfers across the state found success on the final day of the girls golf state championships.

In Columbus, Broken Bow girls golf ran away with the Class C state championship at Elks Country Club. Cozad’s Lynzi Becker placed in solo second, shooting an 81 for a two-day total of 160.

About an hour to the north, North Platte’s Karsen Morrison carded a day-two 80 to finish in solo fifth at Norfolk Country Club in the Class A state tournament.

The Bulldog junior’s round was highlighted with birdies on No. 4, No. 11 and No. 13 at the tough parkland-style golf course in Norfolk that is home to both boys and girls Class A state tournaments.

As a team, the Bulldogs finished in 10th place.

Junior Abbigail Jones shot 86 and 88 to finish in a tie for 25th with two other golfers. Juior Kaylee Carson finished in a tie for 53rd.

At the similar parkland style layout in Columbus, Emery Custer was the Indians’ top finisher, shooting 88 and 82 for a solo seventh-place finish. Her teammate, Camryn Johnson shot 86 on day two to finish in ninth place. Freshman Molly Custer finished 12th and Lainey Palmer rounded out the scoring for Broken Bow with an 89 to tie for 25th.