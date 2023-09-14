North Platte’s Hailey Matthews shot an 89 to finish sixth at the North Platte Girls Golf Invite on Thursday at River’s Edge Golf Course in North Platte.

Matthews, Allie Jones and Amelia Wenburg (all representing North Platte Blue) shot in the 90s or better. Presley Pettera shot a 98 for North Platte Gold.

North Platte Blue finished third behind Broken Bow in first with a team score of 327 and Scottsbluff in second at 346. The Bulldogs shot a 379.

“There’s always a lot of excitement having your home meet, but also there feels like some pressure,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “We’ve been playing, I think, some of our better golf this year. I think we continue to improve in a lot of areas, but I know the girls and myself know there’s a lot more out there for us. As far as where we’re at at this point of the season, I’m pretty pleased.”

Jones carded a 92 and Wenburg finished with a 96. Winnie Haneborg shot a 102 for North Platte Blue and Madi Preece carded a 111.

Elania Davis finished with a 100 for North Platte Gold. Haylie Welk-Meyer carded a 103, and Madi Hilderbrand and Kaylee Lundgreen each shot a 118.

Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson led all players with a 65 to win the North Platte Invite. Scottsbluff’s Nielli Heinold came in second with a 76, and Broken Bow’s Molly Custer came in third with an 82.

Scottsbluff’s Caitlyn Lewis and Addie Peck shot an 86 and 87 to finish fourth and fifth, respectively. Matthews came in sixth with an 89. Broken Bow’s Taylor Schaaf placed seventh also with an 89.

Sidney’s Claire Jordan shot a 90 to finish eighth. Broken Bow’s Skylar Benjamin carded a 91 to place ninth, and Jones’ 92 was enough for 10th.

“We’re just trying to avoid penalty strokes, and some blow up holes here and there,” Kaminski said. “We seem to be limiting those slowly, but some of the girls are real close to getting PRs and improving.”