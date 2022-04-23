Brosius hits walk-off home run as Maxwell/St. Pat's baseball splits doubleheader

Maxwell/St. Pat’s fans will remember Andrew Brosius walk-off 3-run home run for a long time.

The MSP junior blasted a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall that bounced off the Nebraska Army National Guard building, celebrated the entire way home.

Brosius’ home run capped off a furious comeback after MSP was on the brink of being mercy ruled. The blast helped the squad defeat St. Paul/Palmer 20-18 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Bill Wood Field.

“Game 1 was one of the most unique games I’ve ever been a part of, playing or coaching,” MSP coach Ryan Jones said. “I’m glad we got the win.”

Maxwell/St. Pat’s gave up 11 runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 18-8 lead, which would have been enough for a mercy rule had St. Paul/Palmer not allowed any runs in the bottom half of the inning.

MSP responded with nine runs, including a 2-RBI single from Brosius, to pull within one at 18-17 at stave off the mercy rule.

Brosius finished with an unofficial eight RBI, which would be the NSAA Class B record for a single game. The current record of seven was set by Omaha Skutt’s Ryan Moritz in 2016. It is, however, two short of the all-class record set by Omaha Gross’ Tommy Mickells in 2003.

“He had an outstanding game at the plate and made a couple good plays at center,” Jones said. “It was good to see Game 1.”

Starting pitcher Ty Robinson tossed all seven innings, allowing 18 runs — 13 earned — on 18 hits, while striking out seven. He tossed a scoreless seventh inning that left MSP only needing two runs to win.

“Ty Robinson really, really kept us in it and put up a zero in the seventh when we needed it the most,” Jones said. “He battled all game through the conditions, and showed a lot of heart. I was proud of the way Ty threw.”

Robinson and Tyler Townsend finished with four hits each, while Brosius had three. Isaac Irish led with four runs scored, followed by Brosius’ three. Kole Jones batted in three runs, second only to Brosius’ eight.

St. Paul/Palmer held a 7-3 lead through four innings, but MSP scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 8-7. St. Paul/Palmer walked in two runs with the bases loaded, and Brosius hit a 3-RBI single with two outs and a full count.

The Cats answered with an 11-run sixth inning that included a 2-run home run, setting the stage for the MSP comeback.

“Our kids battle,” Jones said. “They do. It was nice to see. We were almost run-ruled in that first game, then put up a nine-spot ourselves and were right back in it. It was nice to see a lot of smiles on their faces. It made the game fun.”

St. Paul/Palmer 14, MSP 4

St. Paul/Palmer defeated Maxwell/St. Pat’s 14-4 in five innings in the second game of their doubleheader.

MSP starter Easton Jones tossed four innings, allowing 13 runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out two.

Braxton Williams led MSP with two hits. Townsend and Robinson each had an RBI.

St. Paul/Palmer took control with four runs in the first inning. When MSP responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame, the Cats added another run in the second.

St. Paul/Palmer added on with an RBI single and a 3-RBI triple to go up 9-2. Four consecutive hits in the fourth pushed the score to 13-2. MSP scored two more runs on a passed ball and a Robinson RBI single.

The Cats scored their final run on a balk.

