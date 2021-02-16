Broz, Widener lead Maywood-Hayes Center to subdistrict final; area subdistrict scores

“I think (the Wolves) got a little bit of a chewing and they came out (in the third quarter) with a little extra aggression,” Sullivan said. “They got those turnovers and that’s what broke the game open.”

Mariah Gardner had 10 points to lead Wallace (8-14) a team that had five freshman and no seniors on the roster this year.

Maywood-Hayes Center has players on its roster that were part of the volleyball team that finished fourth in Class D2 in the state tournament this past fall, and is ready to make a long postseason run in basketball.

“(The players) are definitely believing this is possibility for us,” Stengel said. “We just have to dig in, go to work and do all the little things to get it done now.”

Wauneta-Palisade 57, Medicine Valley 46

The Broncos went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to earn a fourth matchup with Maywood/Hayes Center this year.

The burst began after the Raiders scored on their first possession of the quarter to close to within 40-39. A putback by Peyton Cox was the final basket in the run and gave the Broncos a 52-39 lead with 2:45 left in regulation.