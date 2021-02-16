 Skip to main content
Broz, Widener lead Maywood-Hayes Center to subdistrict final; area subdistrict scores
Broz, Widener lead Maywood-Hayes Center to subdistrict final; area subdistrict scores

Broz, Widener lead Maywood-Hayes Center to subdistrict final; area subdistrict scores

Maywood/Hayes Center senior Jaycee Widener drives to the basket as Wallace's Karlie Finley defends during the second half of a Subdistrict D2-9 prep girls basketball game Tuesday night in Maywood.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

MAYWOOD — The Maywood-Hayes Center girls basketball team has generally played a tenacious defense throughout the season.

But at least for a half on Tuesday night, that energy seemed to dip just a bit.

“We usually play a little more risky on defense but tonight I felt that we were pretty conservative and played it safe,” Wolves coach Kimberly Stengel said. “That’s fine, too. We were just more tense than what we’ve played like in quite a while.”

Whatever style was employed, it worked in the end.

The top-seeded Wolves (22-2) and their stingy defense shut down Wallace 48-23 in a D2-9 subdistrict prep girls basketball semifinal.

The Wolves will face second-seeded Wauneta-Palisade in Thursday’s title game. The Broncos downed No. 3 Medicine Valley 57-46 in the other semifinal.

Ashlin Broz and Jaycee Widener both scored 13 points to lead the Wolves, who beat Wallace for the third time this year.

Maywood-Hayes Center led 22-10 at the half and then scored 15 of the 18 points in the third quarter to break the game open.

The Wolves forced five turnovers in the third quarter.

“Their (full-court) press is strong. They really get after it,” Wallace coach Shawn Sullivan said. “I felt we handled it well through the whole first half and we were content for the most part being down only 12 at halftime.

“I think (the Wolves) got a little bit of a chewing and they came out (in the third quarter) with a little extra aggression,” Sullivan said. “They got those turnovers and that’s what broke the game open.”

Mariah Gardner had 10 points to lead Wallace (8-14) a team that had five freshman and no seniors on the roster this year.

Maywood-Hayes Center has players on its roster that were part of the volleyball team that finished fourth in Class D2 in the state tournament this past fall, and is ready to make a long postseason run in basketball.

“(The players) are definitely believing this is possibility for us,” Stengel said. “We just have to dig in, go to work and do all the little things to get it done now.”

Wauneta-Palisade 57, Medicine Valley 46

The Broncos went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to earn a fourth matchup with Maywood/Hayes Center this year.

The burst began after the Raiders scored on their first possession of the quarter to close to within 40-39. A putback by Peyton Cox was the final basket in the run and gave the Broncos a 52-39 lead with 2:45 left in regulation.

“It was the way that I was hoping that we would play to start the game,” Broncos coach Matt Cox said. “We seemed tentative tonight for some reason and we’re unbelievably good when we are playing a little faster than what is comfortable for us.

“That run in the fourth quarter was kind of the shot we needed to get going.”

Cali Cox had 16 points and led a trio of players in double figures as the Broncos (17-7) beat Medicine Valley for the third time this year.

Haylee Sandman and Payton Yearous added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

The Broncos fourth-quarter burst was part of an overall 20-4 run in the second half. Cali Cox hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 35-35 with 2:25 left in the third quarter. It was one of three 3-pointers and 11 points overall she had in the second-half run.

The outside game clicked late after a first half in which Wauneta-Palisade hit 2 of their 14 attempts.

“We are a good 3-point shooting team but we tend to fall in love with them early in games,” Matt Cox said. “(Cali Cox) started to get hot (in the second half) and it was a good time for it. We kind of needed it.”

Stella Heapy had a game-high 17 points for the Raiders (11-9). Acelyn Klein and Kaylyn Roblee added nine and eight points, respectively.

The Broncos lost their previous three matchups with Maywood-Hayes Center and Cox said it was a slow start and then a rough finish that cost his team in two of those games.

“We need to put four good quarters together,” Matt Cox said.

 Wallace (23)

Kendyl Flaming 2, Denay Pelster 4, Karlie Finley 4, Reagan Pelster 1, Dajana Garrison 2, Mariah Gardner 10. Maywood/Hayes Center (48):

Maywood-Hayes Center (48)

Kiley Hejtmanek 5, Ashlin Broz 13, Stevie Handsaker 6, Olivia Hansen 7, Jaycee Windener 13, Alexis Wood 4.

Medicine Valley (46)

Hallee Sheffield 4, Stella Heapy 17, Kaylyn Roblee 8, Sienna Houghtelling 2, Milla Farr 6, Acelyn Klein 9.

Wauneta-Palisade (57)

Chloe Stehno 3, Gracee Goings 2, Payton Yearous 11, Alexa Sandman 4, Cali Cox 16, Peyton Cox 7, Haylee Sandman 14 ​

Area subdistrict scores

C1-10 at Broken Bow

Broken Bow 70, Ainsworth 43

O'Neill 61, Ord 47

C1-11 at Imperial

Chase County def. Cozad ??

Gothenburg 46, Hershey 30

C1-12 at Sidney

Sidney 56, Ogallala 45

Chadron 38, Mitchell 21

D1-11 at Cambridge

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Arapahoe 46

Southwest 45, Cambridge 40

D1-12 at Big Springs

South Platte 70, Minatare 15

St. Pat's 69, Kimball 35

D2-8 at Bertrand

SEM 59, Brady 14

Loomis 50, Bertrand 34

D2-9 at Maywood

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Wallace 23

Wauneta-Palisade 57, Medicine Valley 46

D2-10 at Mullen

Mullen 62, Paxton 21

Arthur County 53, Sandhills/Thedford 39

D2-11 at Chappell

Leyton 37, Creek Valley 18

Garden County 43, Potter-Dix 19

Mullen sweeps MNAC finals Saturday in North Platte
High School

Mullen sweeps MNAC finals Saturday in North Platte

“We knew we had some mismatches, and we didn’t get into them early in the first half,” Mullen coach Brad Wright said. “But the second half, I thought we kind of got into a rhythm a little bit better and things started going our way.”

