Bulldog girls basketball wins North Platte Holiday Tournament

Clancy Brown scored 13 points despite being heavily guarded throughout, Ellie Blakely scored a career-high nine and Emily Hansen, Carly Purdy and Sedina Hayes all added seven as the North Platte girls basketball team defeated Elkhorn 46-30 on Wednesday to win the North Platte Holiday Tournament.
“I thought we came out and were aggressive and assertive to begin with, and we got a decent start,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “I thought some of the younger girls played really well today and stepped up and made some shots, rebounded and played defense well. I thought today was a good day for us.”
Elkhorn played a box-and-1 on Brown for most of the first half, then it evolved into a triangle-and-2 with added pressure on Purdy.
That forced the Bulldogs to rely on players like Blakely, Hansen and Hayes to step up. Hayes and Blakely scored the first 11 points of the second quarter as part of a 13-0 run to put the Bulldogs ahead 24-8.
When Elkhorn started to get hot with an eight-point swing that included two 3s, Hansen answered with a bucket to send North Platte into halftime with a 26-16 lead.
“That was their game plan, to make some other people have to score,” Hammond said. “Our girls did a good job of being aggressive and taking shots that were good shots for them. I thought that was the biggest thing. They didn’t force things that they didn’t want to do. They took shots that were good shots, and we made some of them.”
Elkhorn teased a comeback midway through the third quarter, cutting the deficit to eight, but Hansen made a jumper and a 3, and Brown converted an and-1 to help the Bulldogs take a 40-22 lead.
North Platte didn’t need to do much more to close out the game. It held Elkhorn to just eight points in the fourth quarter to win 46-30.
“I like the direction we’re going,” Hammond said. “We knew at the start of the year, we wouldn’t be where we were at the end of the year. We have to make sure right now we keep that growth going, because we’re growing as a group. We don’t want to let that level off. We want to keep growing and keep getting better.”
Beatrice 50, North Platte 47
River Johnston led all players with 18 points, and Caleb Tonkinson added 15, but the North Platte boys fell to Beatrice 50-47 on Wednesday in the consolation game of the North Platte Holiday Tournament.
Tucker Timmerman scored 17 for Beatrice, followed by 16 from Elliot Jurgens.
The Bulldogs fought off a sluggish first quarter in which they trailed 15-4 by scoring 16 points in the second. At one point, North Platte led 20-19 thanks to a Carter Kelley basket. But Elkhorn went on a 13-0 run into the third quarter that created too large of a deficit for the Bulldogs to overcome.
No matter how close North Platte was to catching Beatrice, it couldn’t regain the lead. North Platte cut the deficit to one at 44-43 after Johnston made both of his free throws, but Beatrice pulled away by scoring five of the next seven points.
North Platte girls (46)
Clancy Brown 13, Ellie Blakely 9, Emily Hansen 7, Carly Purdy 7, Sedina Hayes 7, Kylie Harvey 3.
Elkhorn (30)
Emerson Karstens 8, Kaelyn Ansersen 5, Taylor Bunjer 4, Ella Dalton 4, Makailey Beekman 4, Lauren Buddecke 3, Claire Nuismer 2.
Beatrice boys (50)
Tucker Timmerman 17, Elliot Jurgens 16, Shelton Crawford 6, Crew Meints 6, Luke Feist 5.
North Platte (47)
River Johnston 18, Caleb Tonkinson 15, Carter Kelley 8, Kade Mohr 6.