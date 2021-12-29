Bulldog girls basketball wins North Platte Holiday Tournament

Clancy Brown scored 13 points despite being heavily guarded throughout, Ellie Blakely scored a career-high nine and Emily Hansen, Carly Purdy and Sedina Hayes all added seven as the North Platte girls basketball team defeated Elkhorn 46-30 on Wednesday to win the North Platte Holiday Tournament.

“I thought we came out and were aggressive and assertive to begin with, and we got a decent start,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “I thought some of the younger girls played really well today and stepped up and made some shots, rebounded and played defense well. I thought today was a good day for us.”

Elkhorn played a box-and-1 on Brown for most of the first half, then it evolved into a triangle-and-2 with added pressure on Purdy.

That forced the Bulldogs to rely on players like Blakely, Hansen and Hayes to step up. Hayes and Blakely scored the first 11 points of the second quarter as part of a 13-0 run to put the Bulldogs ahead 24-8.

When Elkhorn started to get hot with an eight-point swing that included two 3s, Hansen answered with a bucket to send North Platte into halftime with a 26-16 lead.