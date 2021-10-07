Bulldog softball falls in district championship

The North Platte softball team’s season ended Thursday in a 12-3 loss to Papillion-La Vista in the A-7 District championship game.

The Bulldogs knocked off Kearney 8-3 earlier in the day to reach the championship, where they would have needed to beat Papillion-La Vista twice.

Against Kearney, Kaitlyn Aden and Alieze Moreno combined for four hits and five RBIs. Aden’s 3-run home run in the top of the fifth capped off a six-run inning for the Bulldogs. Moreno homered in the top of the 7th to give North Platte it’s 8th run.

Pitcher Tatum Montelongo held a shutout until the seventh inning. She gave up three runs off five hits while striking out nine and walking four.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sydney Barner contributed two hits and an RBI, and Emily Winkler also had two hits.

Against Papillion-La Vista, the Bulldogs went with pitcher Skylar Bedland to give Montelongo’s arm a break, as she had pitched every game of the tournament for the Bulldogs so far.

Bedland held the defending Class A champions to six hits and four runs through four innings, but ran out of steam in the fifth.