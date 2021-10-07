Bulldog softball falls in district championship

The North Platte softball team’s season ended Thursday in a 12-3 loss to Papillion-La Vista in the A-7 District championship game.
The Bulldogs knocked off Kearney 8-3 earlier in the day to reach the championship, where they would have needed to beat Papillion-La Vista twice.
Against Kearney, Kaitlyn Aden and Alieze Moreno combined for four hits and five RBIs. Aden’s 3-run home run in the top of the fifth capped off a six-run inning for the Bulldogs. Moreno homered in the top of the 7th to give North Platte it’s 8th run.
Pitcher Tatum Montelongo held a shutout until the seventh inning. She gave up three runs off five hits while striking out nine and walking four.
Sydney Barner contributed two hits and an RBI, and Emily Winkler also had two hits.
Against Papillion-La Vista, the Bulldogs went with pitcher Skylar Bedland to give Montelongo’s arm a break, as she had pitched every game of the tournament for the Bulldogs so far.
Bedland held the defending Class A champions to six hits and four runs through four innings, but ran out of steam in the fifth.
Papillion-La Vista’s first four batters of the inning reached base, resulting in a pair of runs. Sofia Hurst knocked in two more on a 2-RBI single up the middle, Emmie Willis scored Hurst on a RBI double, and Haley Wilwerding ended the game with a 2-run home run.